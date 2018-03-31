Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos (3208 Views)

Few days after the Meeting with the Borno State Government, Nigeria Police & the Leadership of Keke Napep in Maiduguri , Chaired by the Deputy Governor HE Hon Usman Mamman Durkwa , the leadership of Keke Napep immediately formed a Task Force group to identify Non Registered & those using Conductor to commit crimes, today apprended a three (3) Keke Napep riders on one tricycle without registration & identity card, with two serves as conductor to commit crime.



They were caught by the Task Force with knife & other weapons including local Charms and were handed over to the police for further investigation.



The DC Operation of the Borno State Police Command directed the SARS Dept to handle the case in conjunction with the leadership of the Keke Napep.



The State Chairman of the Keke Napep Alh Terab & other Leaders assured the citizens of the state to bring end to the criminals within the tricycles groups.



nothing we no go hear for nija,killing,juju,shooting,theft,scamming,yahooplus, stealing and stray bullet. NA WA MY People



u again The motrouser below me,u again



You again The moniker above meYou again





The second dude resembles biafor19 flatis



While the third is more like arewa youth who run away from his brothers



Name checkers what do y'all think



In every sense they deserve more more than this... The first guy looks like a malnourished afonjanic cuntThe second dude resembles biafor19 flatisWhile the third is more like arewa youth who run away from his brothersName checkers what do y'all thinkIn every sense they deserve more more than this...

Where are the dangerous weapons?

One Nigeria!

The northerners r the problem of this country.

Tank God is not Nigeria











OSU oooooooo ChaiOSU oooooooo

Pathetic....

Na dem be Heardsmen.

bjayx:

The northerners r the problem of this country.

No, people like you who can't look beyond tribalism are the problem of Nigeria. No, people like you who can't look beyond tribalism are the problem of Nigeria.

buhari trainees

In Borneo?

Say no to crime !

These ppl mumu o, where d dangerous weapons? Police go dey form sey , dem dey work. Park well Oga police

What type of erected rods and wombs are producing these vipers? These crimes are not traceable to poverty at all. Even if we create paradise out of Nigeria, some human demons shall continue to be lovers of wickedness.

Where the weapons na Abi person no go use charm again

BoneBlogger:

Well, wherever you have cultists you have Freemasons behind them. Any cult that didn't exist prior to the colonization isn't traditional and therefore couldn't start without Freemasons intrevention and/or infiltration. Freemasonry is devil worship, evil witchcraft and sodomy. It is Egyptian occultism and it was so wicked and corrupted Egypt so bad it drove our ancestors out of Egypt into West Africa. And I be damn if we didn't repeat the curse of our ancestors by continuing this devil worshiping Freemasonry and all the cults that came with it.





Ase



Love Sango Well, wherever you have cultists you have Freemasons behind them. Any cult that didn't exist prior to the colonization isn't traditional and therefore couldn't start without Freemasons intrevention and/or infiltration. Freemasonry is devil worship, evil witchcraft and sodomy. It is Egyptian occultism and it was so wicked and corrupted Egypt so bad it drove our ancestors out of Egypt into West Africa. And I be damn if we didn't repeat the curse of our ancestors by continuing this devil worshiping Freemasonry and all the cults that came with it.AseLove Sango 1 Share

Mutemenot:

Where the weapons na Abi person no go use charm again You will discover that the day a criminal examine your stomach with a knife. You will discover that the day a criminal examine your stomach with a knife.

Chijohn42k:

nothing we no go hear for nija,killing,juju,shooting,theft,scamming,yahooplus, stealing and stray bullet. NA WA MY People a

oyetunder:

You will discover that the day a criminal examine your stomach with a knife. The writer says knives and other dangerous weapon . I was expecting something else The writer says knives and other dangerous weapon . I was expecting something else

Borneo? WTF!?

Dey deserve ransom to stop.

Things dey happen ooo

I just hope you people didn't arrest innocent people, they may have violated the law by not registering their keke but carrying charm has never being a crime, what if they re using it for protection.. Just my opinion tho

hm