|Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 9:00pm
The Association Tasks Force in Collaboration with the Nigeria Police Apprehend three (3) Suspects in possession a knife , local Charms & dangerous weapons.
Few days after the Meeting with the Borno State Government, Nigeria Police & the Leadership of Keke Napep in Maiduguri , Chaired by the Deputy Governor HE Hon Usman Mamman Durkwa , the leadership of Keke Napep immediately formed a Task Force group to identify Non Registered & those using Conductor to commit crimes, today apprended a three (3) Keke Napep riders on one tricycle without registration & identity card, with two serves as conductor to commit crime.
They were caught by the Task Force with knife & other weapons including local Charms and were handed over to the police for further investigation.
The DC Operation of the Borno State Police Command directed the SARS Dept to handle the case in conjunction with the leadership of the Keke Napep.
The State Chairman of the Keke Napep Alh Terab & other Leaders assured the citizens of the state to bring end to the criminals within the tricycles groups.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/keke-riders-arrested-task-force-charms-dangerous-weapons-photos.html
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Chijohn42k(m): 9:07pm
nothing we no go hear for nija,killing,juju,shooting,theft,scamming,yahooplus, stealing and stray bullet. NA WA MY People
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by adamsbadoo(f): 9:19pm
The motrouser below me,
u again
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Achillesdam500(m): 9:19pm
The moniker above me
You again
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by purem(m): 9:19pm
The first guy looks like a malnourished afonjanic cunt
The second dude resembles biafor19 flatis
While the third is more like arewa youth who run away from his brothers
Name checkers what do y'all think
In every sense they deserve more more than this...
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by SaAbbas(m): 9:20pm
Where are the dangerous weapons?
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by TreasuredGlory: 9:20pm
One Nigeria!
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by bjayx: 9:21pm
The northerners r the problem of this country.
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Kenxxy(m): 9:21pm
Tank God is not Nigeria
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by IgbosAreOsus: 9:21pm
Chai
OSU oooooooo
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by NwaNimo1(m): 9:22pm
Pathetic....
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by maxwell767(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Ilefoaye(m): 9:22pm
Na dem be Heardsmen.
In Other news ...
Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,
it's none of my business.
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by MDsambo: 9:23pm
bjayx:
No, people like you who can't look beyond tribalism are the problem of Nigeria.
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Samirana360(m): 9:24pm
buhari trainees
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Chiscomax(m): 9:24pm
In Borneo?
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 9:24pm
Say no to crime !
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Witnes: 9:25pm
These ppl mumu o, where d dangerous weapons? Police go dey form sey , dem dey work. Park well Oga police
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by oyetunder(m): 9:25pm
What type of erected rods and wombs are producing these vipers? These crimes are not traceable to poverty at all. Even if we create paradise out of Nigeria, some human demons shall continue to be lovers of wickedness.
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Lampilo: 9:26pm
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Mutemenot: 9:26pm
Where the weapons na Abi person no go use charm again
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by KingSango(m): 9:27pm
BoneBlogger:
Well, wherever you have cultists you have Freemasons behind them. Any cult that didn't exist prior to the colonization isn't traditional and therefore couldn't start without Freemasons intrevention and/or infiltration. Freemasonry is devil worship, evil witchcraft and sodomy. It is Egyptian occultism and it was so wicked and corrupted Egypt so bad it drove our ancestors out of Egypt into West Africa. And I be damn if we didn't repeat the curse of our ancestors by continuing this devil worshiping Freemasonry and all the cults that came with it.
www.theriseofsodom.blogspot.com
Ase
Love Sango
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by oyetunder(m): 9:29pm
Mutemenot:You will discover that the day a criminal examine your stomach with a knife.
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by bewla(m): 9:34pm
Chijohn42k:a
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Mutemenot: 9:35pm
oyetunder:The writer says knives and other dangerous weapon . I was expecting something else
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by BruncleZuma: 9:36pm
Borneo? WTF!?
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Nutase: 9:36pm
Dey deserve ransom to stop.
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by Jozzy1063: 9:38pm
Things dey happen ooo
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by collitexnaira(m): 9:38pm
I just hope you people didn't arrest innocent people, they may have violated the law by not registering their keke but carrying charm has never being a crime, what if they re using it for protection.. Just my opinion tho
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by piagetskinner(m): 9:39pm
hm
|Re: Keke Riders Arrested In Borno With Charms And Dangerous Weapons. Photos by ZombieTAMER: 9:40pm
I expect Buhari to pay them and release them from detention immediately....
Buhari is a terrorist
