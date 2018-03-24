₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Africanbest(m): 2:50am
All we have heard has been "BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK" but OBO uploaded a picture of himself and "Chioma my flora" with the caption "bring bae to work" on his 30billion tour ahead in Senegal.
But who got hit with the arrows from fans? Well its Cuppy...
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgr9GOlFfwh/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by mumureloaded(m): 2:59am
I need that girl phone number. she must take me to that man that did the science for her.
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by kinzation(m): 3:34am
as in eh d otumopo dey work die
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by GraGra247: 5:00am
He just wants to get an igbo girl pregnant in addition to his "arsenal" of babymamas.
Next will be an Hausa girl, a Ghananian, a white lady?
Men and their inborn nagging quest and desire to sexually explore with diversity and variety.
The secret singular cause of infidelity that no one talks about.
22 Likes
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Africanbest(m): 7:33am
GraGra247:
Abegi leave story for the gods, when him arrange belle give other belly-mamas you see am dey flaunt dem like dis?
Abeg Chioma and her mother na SCIENCE STUDENTS, they mix the experiment for him food well
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Africanbest(m): 7:34am
mumureloaded:
Bros which girl you wan tie na
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by emmykendo(m): 7:36am
so sweet
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by jayson87: 7:41am
mumureloaded:Please when you get it, I want to give my sister to use it to catch dangote. Because that African science solution wey this girl get, they work well well
12 Likes
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by clerkent(m): 8:47am
We the igbos always represent wether on beauty or school.we got it all.
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Guapismo: 8:51am
clerkent:
Ode,a baby mama to someone is a good representation of ur tribe?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by starlentboi(m): 8:52am
the nigga is in love......you know true love is the strogest charm ever..
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by bigpicture001: 8:52am
Davido is only crazy abt her cuz of he tribe nd cuz sh is hard to crack wn it coms to agreeing to get pregnant for him...when sh falls for those,sh would be a goner...it natural,guyz. somehow stick to difficult ladies
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by stag: 8:52am
GraGra247:
Na wa for this kind of logic
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 8:52am
The next news na make Devido start dy poo 4 Toilet make dem Announce am here. ......
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by IgbosAreOsus: 8:53am
The wasted leftover Babcock olosho
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Oluwambo147(m): 8:55am
clerkent:wetin you dey talk
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Rizstar: 8:56am
The potential sacrificial lamb. Enjoy while it last. Una no dey hear word. Nonsense.
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Olalan(m): 8:56am
Love is sweet when money dey
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Neimar: 8:58am
free pussy
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:58am
Davido wants to have root in Igbo land. Igbos are smart and hardworking.
If you think I'm lying....Ask Kalabari people that 95% married Igbo women.
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by focus1256: 8:58am
How's this a news? ....very soon we will hear Davido goes to toilet to urinate
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by AnodaIT(m): 8:58am
The day this thing go cast eh, bloggers go make money
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by mhisbliss(f): 8:58am
He's inlove no doubt, i pray this doesn't hit the rocks
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by natedat: 8:59am
davido .. and asari dokubo look alike.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Blessed200016: 9:00am
clerkent:if I tear u slap. So babymama na d tinz for Igbo
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 9:00am
mumureloaded:
1 Like
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by akeentech(m): 9:00am
Olalan:
Some ppl just dey envy these guys
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by Olulinks(m): 9:02am
mumureloaded:No. I don't think it's any science. I think that gel has what other gels in Davido life don't have. And some people will be saying all pu*sy na same. Na lie o, dem dey taste different.
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by deepwater(f): 9:03am
mumureloaded:lol
Dare to be an Igbo girl
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by clerkent(m): 9:04am
Blessed200016:define baby mama for me.
|Re: Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) by HMDr: 9:05am
some girl sabi jazzman too sha
fashion just got it latest boom believe me you will be flabbergasted by this new one
hit the link
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgn0j9jDUnj/
don't forget to like, and follow the liked sha
