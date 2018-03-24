Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work (Photo) (17425 Views)

But who got hit with the arrows from fans? Well its Cuppy...



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgr9GOlFfwh/?hl=en All we have heard has been "BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK" but OBO uploaded a picture of himself and "Chioma my flora" with the caption "bring bae to work" on his 30billion tour ahead in Senegal.But who got hit with the arrows from fans? Well its Cuppy... 1 Like

I need that girl phone number. she must take me to that man that did the science for her. 42 Likes 2 Shares

as in eh d otumopo dey work die 23 Likes 2 Shares

He just wants to get an igbo girl pregnant in addition to his "arsenal" of babymamas.



Next will be an Hausa girl, a Ghananian, a white lady?



Men and their inborn nagging quest and desire to sexually explore with diversity and variety.



The secret singular cause of infidelity that no one talks about. 22 Likes

Abegi leave story for the gods, when him arrange belle give other belly-mamas you see am dey flaunt dem like dis?

Abeg Chioma and her mother na SCIENCE STUDENTS, they mix the experiment for him food well Abegi leave story for the gods, when him arrange belle give other belly-mamas you see am dey flaunt dem like dis?Abeg Chioma and her mother na SCIENCE STUDENTS, they mix the experiment for him food well 42 Likes 1 Share

I need that girl phone number. she must take me to that man that did the science for her.

Bros which girl you wan tie na Bros which girl you wan tie na

so sweet

I need that girl phone number. she must take me to that man that did the science for her. Please when you get it, I want to give my sister to use it to catch dangote. Because that African science solution wey this girl get, they work well well Please when you get it, I want to give my sister to use it to catch dangote. Because that African science solution wey this girl get, they work well well 12 Likes

We the igbos always represent wether on beauty or school.we got it all. 4 Likes

We the igbos always represent wether on beauty or school.we got it all.

Ode,a baby mama to someone is a good representation of ur tribe? Ode,a baby mama to someone is a good representation of ur tribe? 14 Likes 1 Share

the nigga is in love......you know true love is the strogest charm ever.. 1 Like

Davido is only crazy abt her cuz of he tribe nd cuz sh is hard to crack wn it coms to agreeing to get pregnant for him...when sh falls for those,sh would be a goner...it natural,guyz. somehow stick to difficult ladies

Na wa for this kind of logic Na wa for this kind of logic 1 Like

The next news na make Devido start dy poo 4 Toilet make dem Announce am here. ......

The wasted leftover Babcock olosho 1 Like

We the igbos always represent wether on beauty or school.we got it all. wetin you dey talk wetin you dey talk 1 Like 1 Share

The potential sacrificial lamb. Enjoy while it last. Una no dey hear word. Nonsense.

Love is sweet when money dey 1 Like

free pussy

Davido wants to have root in Igbo land. Igbos are smart and hardworking.



If you think I'm lying....Ask Kalabari people that 95% married Igbo women.

How's this a news? ....very soon we will hear Davido goes to toilet to urinate How's this a news? ....very soon we will hear Davido goes to toilet to urinate

The day this thing go cast eh, bloggers go make money 4 Likes

He's inlove no doubt, i pray this doesn't hit the rocks

davido .. and asari dokubo look alike. 1 Like

We the igbos always represent wether on beauty or school.we got it all. if I tear u slap. So babymama na d tinz for Igbo if I tear u slap. So babymama na d tinz for Igbo 1 Like

I need that girl phone number. she must take me to that man that did the science for her. 1 Like

Love is sweet when money dey

Some ppl just dey envy these guys Some ppl just dey envy these guys

I need that girl phone number. she must take me to that man that did the science for her. No. I don't think it's any science. I think that gel has what other gels in Davido life don't have. And some people will be saying all pu*sy na same. Na lie o, dem dey taste different. No. I don't think it's any science. I think that gel has what other gels in Davido life don't have. And some people will be saying all pu*sy na same. Na lie o, dem dey taste different.

I need that girl phone number. she must take me to that man that did the science for her. lol

Dare to be an Igbo girl lolDare to be an Igbo girl

if I tear u slap. So babymama na d tinz for Igbo define baby mama for me. define baby mama for me.