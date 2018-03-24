Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) (22039 Views)

Samuel Awoyinfa , Abeokuta













The Ogun State Police command has arrested a 36-year - old man , Owolabi Musiliu, over the alleged mysterious death of his lover , Fausat Idowu, .



The suspect, who is a mechanic at the Mechanic Village in the Camp Area of Abeokuta , was alleged to have taken 40- year - old Fausat, a divorcee and mother of four , to a hotel in Abeokuta for sexual pleasure when she fell ill and died mysteriously .



But , in a brief interview with journalists when he was paraded by the Commissioner of Police , Ogun State Command, Ahmed Iliyasu , on Friday, Musiliu, a father of three, explained that it was the first time he and the deceased attempted to have sexual intercourse since they started dating about six months ago .



Musiliu added that they were just removing their clothes , when the deceased suddenly has a temperature and later slumped .



He added that it was when he was taking her to the hospital in his vehicle that he discovered that she had died .



The police commissioner said the suspect failed to report the incident either to the police or the deceased’ s family but buried the remains in a shallow grave at Osara Village , close to the deceased ’ s house , off Abeokuta - Ibadan Expressway .



He said it was when the suspect was arrested that he led the police to the shallow grave in an uncompleted building, where he buried the victim in Osara .



When asked why he did not inform the police or the family of the deceased , the suspect said he was afraid, so he decided to hide the corpse and he later buried her at midnight.



Iliyasu explained that the deceased’ s younger brother, Hammed Idowu, had on February 1 , 2018 reported to the police that the deceased had gone to attend a christening at Bode Olude Area but did not return home .



On the strength of the report , Iliyasu said detectives at the Homicide Section , were detailed to investigate the matter. He said intelligence-based investigation and profiling of the deceased’ s telephone call log revealed that the suspect was the last person she spoke with.



He said the suspect was later tracked down and apprehended on March 19 , 2018 . He said the suspect admitted that he knew the corpse and had buried her after she died mysteriously .



Iliyasu said , “On interrogation , the suspect admitted taking the deceased to a hotel at Iyana -Apakila , Abeokuta , for pleasure , where he claimed she fell ill. He said he took her in his vehicle but she died in the car mysteriously .



“ He further confessed that he took the corpse to a nearby bush, dug a shallow grave and buried it without disclosing same to anybody.



This made the circumstances of her death mysterious as well as questionable, which is condemnable . The suspect will soon be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction . ”



http://punchng.com/we-were-still-undressing-when-she-slumped-and-died-man-arrested-over-lovers-mysterious-death/ We were still undressing when she slumped and died – Man arrested over lover’s mysterious death

Rest in Peace! 1 Like

See now, na wetin you wan chop go kill you. 1 Like

A postmortem should be carried out to exonerate him, or implicate him.





If the postmortem shows the woman died of a natural cause, the Nigerian police would still want to charge him for causing the woman to die of a natural cause.





Henceforth, medical history inquiry will become the pre-intimacy, so as not to do the time for what one is innocent of. 34 Likes

The reward for adultery





matrix199:

A postmortem should be carried out to exonerate him, or implicate him.







I wonder the efficacy after several days.



I just hope it works..

Otherwise na death sentence.





For those laughing, just note that this could happen to anybody at all.



For those laughing, just note that this could happen to anybody at all.

Think about it..

Premarital sex is a sin and all sins lead to death. Repent from sin and save your soul from eternal damnation.

Jesus is the only way. 19 Likes 4 Shares

Die by bleeping or bleeped to die.

Summary "this is a bleeping case". 1 Like









The man is a very wicked man.... A patriotic Nigerian woman who died in active service should be given a proper funeral..!











Its obvious hardwork have no value anymore in this part of the world. That's why I love Kenyans and Zimbabweans, because she would be buried like a hero which she is. The man is a very wicked man.... A patriotic Nigerian woman who died in active service should be given a proper funeral..!Its obvious hardwork have no value anymore in this part of the world. That's why I love Kenyans and Zimbabweans, because she would be buried like a hero which she is. 1 Like

Even though i've been hearing a lot of stories about this.....i still do not believe sex kills. How can one die during sex? How much power does the man have? What kills during sex?





Please, someone should explain. 2 Likes

Hmm may we not turn ourselves to victims of our own actions 1 Like

Ogun and bad news 2 Likes

If you want to have sex



Go and marry and stop all this mysterious death 3 Likes

Why should he be afraid if his hands are clean?

This is stupidity 1 Like

All he should have done was come to my chambers with this case , then call the police, if she really died during sex, then I would have gotten him out !! Nigerians need to be educated!! Know your rights!! Hide hide no good, I dey shame I dey shame you re dying in silence 10 Likes



in Nigeria only o



Rip. the man looks guilty of something .. that's not d face if someone loosing his wife sex now a number killerin Nigeria only oRip. the man looks guilty of something .. that's not d face if someone loosing his wife

Nutase:

Premarital sex is a sin and all sins lead to death. Repent from sin and save your soul from eternal damnation.

Jesus is the only way. BS!!! BS!!! 1 Like

It could true or false.



God help us to stay away from evil.

Sex Gone Wrong kind of stories

Are inseparable



No one should quote me please



Lemme come and going back to my exercise The west and all thesekind of storiesAre inseparableNo one should quote me pleaseLemme come and going back to my exercise 4 Likes 1 Share

Nwaohafia1:

Even though i've been hearing a lot of stories about this.....i still do not believe sex kills. How can one die during sex? How much power does the man have? What kills during sex?





Please, someone should explain. my sister

na only in naija sex be killing them daily !

never heard such fuckery



even ppl dey gang rape survive so not sure wt type of sex they are having ...

lefulefu another one in active service my sisterna only in naija sex be killing them daily !never heard such fuckeryeven ppl dey gang rape survive so not sure wt type of sex they are having ...lefulefu another one in active service 1 Like

Rest in Peace

Nutase:

Premarital sex is a sin and all sins lead to death. Repent from sin and save your soul from eternal damnation.

Jesus is the only way. This is not a pre-marital sex, this one na post marital one This is not a pre-marital sex, this one na post marital one 3 Likes

This how story of missing persons usually ends. Chai rip to the dead.

U r married with kids and she's married with kids too, so wats is there that u want to enjoy again, ori to ba ma jiya ni ti o ba sun yio dide waje Iya na, men u just v to b careful

*Sex

*Cheap hotel

*Mother of 4

*Girlfriend

*Killed and Buried



IT JUST HAD TO BE THEM oil soup peeps. 7 Likes

E DON be for you...

The end thereof is destruction

This sad story has Cyriacus and Ejigbo flavour. They should check if all her organs are intact. 1 Like

search for any cut to indicate organ mining

thank me later



shebi na Ibadan? 3 Likes