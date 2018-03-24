₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Islie: 3:23am
We were still undressing when she slumped and died – Man arrested over lover’s mysterious death
Samuel Awoyinfa , Abeokuta
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by maxti: 3:50am
Rest in Peace!
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by nifemi25(m): 4:46am
See now, na wetin you wan chop go kill you.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by matrix199(m): 5:31am
A postmortem should be carried out to exonerate him, or implicate him.
If the postmortem shows the woman died of a natural cause, the Nigerian police would still want to charge him for causing the woman to die of a natural cause.
Henceforth, medical history inquiry will become the pre-intimacy, so as not to do the time for what one is innocent of.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Olalan(m): 6:06am
The reward for adultery
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 6:46am
☣ ☠
∆ That's their problem ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by partnerbiz4: 7:16am
matrix199:
I wonder the efficacy after several days.
I just hope it works..
Otherwise na death sentence.
For those laughing, just note that this could happen to anybody at all.
Think about it..
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Nutase: 7:18am
Premarital sex is a sin and all sins lead to death. Repent from sin and save your soul from eternal damnation.
Jesus is the only way.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Yunjeezy(m): 7:41am
Die by bleeping or bleeped to die.
Summary "this is a bleeping case".
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by pinnket: 8:17am
The man is a very wicked man.... A patriotic Nigerian woman who died in active service should be given a proper funeral..!
Its obvious hardwork have no value anymore in this part of the world. That's why I love Kenyans and Zimbabweans, because she would be buried like a hero which she is.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Helpfromabove1(m): 8:17am
'
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:20am
Even though i've been hearing a lot of stories about this.....i still do not believe sex kills. How can one die during sex? How much power does the man have? What kills during sex?
Please, someone should explain.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by mysteriousman(m): 8:20am
Hmm may we not turn ourselves to victims of our own actions
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by johnstar(m): 8:22am
Ogun and bad news
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by amani63(m): 8:22am
If you want to have sex
Go and marry and stop all this mysterious death
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Dearlord(m): 8:22am
Why should he be afraid if his hands are clean?
This is stupidity
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Andrewgame42: 8:23am
All he should have done was come to my chambers with this case , then call the police, if she really died during sex, then I would have gotten him out !! Nigerians need to be educated!! Know your rights!! Hide hide no good, I dey shame I dey shame you re dying in silence
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 8:23am
sex now a number killer
in Nigeria only o
Rip. the man looks guilty of something .. that's not d face if someone loosing his wife
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by ibnchokomah(m): 8:24am
Nutase:BS!!!
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by xreal: 8:24am
It could true or false.
God help us to stay away from evil.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by maberry(m): 8:25am
The west and all these Sex Gone Wrong kind of stories
Are inseparable
No one should quote me please
Lemme come and going back to my exercise
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Lalas247(f): 8:25am
Nwaohafia1:my sister
na only in naija sex be killing them daily !
never heard such fuckery
even ppl dey gang rape survive so not sure wt type of sex they are having ...
lefulefu another one in active service
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by malikisunday(m): 8:25am
Rest in Peace
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by priceaction: 8:26am
Nutase:This is not a pre-marital sex, this one na post marital one
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by mekonglobal(m): 8:26am
This how story of missing persons usually ends. Chai rip to the dead.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by adetes: 8:26am
U r married with kids and she's married with kids too, so wats is there that u want to enjoy again, ori to ba ma jiya ni ti o ba sun yio dide waje Iya na, men u just v to b careful
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by introvertedsoul: 8:27am
*Sex
*Cheap hotel
*Mother of 4
*Girlfriend
*Killed and Buried
IT JUST HAD TO BE THEM oil soup peeps.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:28am
E DON be for you...
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by bjayx: 8:28am
The end thereof is destruction
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by Zionista(m): 8:29am
This sad story has Cyriacus and Ejigbo flavour. They should check if all her organs are intact.
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by kaluxy007(m): 8:30am
search for any cut to indicate organ mining
thank me later
shebi na Ibadan?
|Re: Man Secretly Buries His Girlfriend In Ogun After She Died During Sex (Photo) by tenmariner: 8:30am
Nutase:
post marital/intra marital sex according to the context of the story.
