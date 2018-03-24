₦airaland Forum

Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by itspzpics(m): 7:03am
Nollywood actress funke Akindele celebrates her beautiful sister Olubunmi Esther who resemble her too much. See pictures below

Happy birthday to her. This resemblance much oo


News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/meet-funke-akindele-sister-with-striking-resemblance/


funkejenifaakindele:
My dear sister Olubunmi, I love you so much. Thanks for always watching my back, thanks for being there for us all. We love you so much. I pray you live longer in good health and abundant wealth. You will continue to excel in all you do. Stay blessed sis. Happy Birthday Olubunmi aka Neeceebosslady @neeceebosslady �����

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgr-uBnH3tn/

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by itspzpics(m): 7:03am
She wrote :




See more adorable photos of funke Akindele sister here http://www.praizeupdate.com/meet-funke-akindele-sister-with-striking-resemblance/

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by HungerBAD: 7:03am
Shuuu.

But which one be Funke? the one standing behind in the 3rd picture?

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by stephleena(f): 7:04am
blood is truly thicker than water.

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sweettease(f): 7:05am
When will nairaland get the hand under the cheek emoji? lipsrsealed

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Tamarapetty(f): 7:16am
HBD
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Ayoemrys(m): 7:22am
Wonderful

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Idydarling(f): 8:51am
cool cool cool shocked
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by dbynonetwork: 9:07am
Honestly ugliness is in d gene of all skull miners..

Awon black and ugly people...
Luckily for her her parents did not design her face with their dirty ancestral barbaric tribal marks..

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by cyberdurable(m): 9:08am
this people are really blessed with Ugliness... Dont mention me.. And be talking rubbish... Them no fyn Period

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:08am
Nice meeting you Queen Esther!
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by HMDr: 9:08am
resemblance indeed



Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by lilyheaven: 9:09am
Wow!
The resemblance is understatement
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Blessed200016: 9:09am
Monitoring spirit op
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Spatta: 9:10am
With siblings

Some are wise and some are otherwise

Congrats to the wise and contract for the otherwise
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by nairalanduseles: 9:10am
no insult intended but that is a very ugly family

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by constance500: 9:11am
Who have beans, I want to fry
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Uyi168(m): 9:12am
Yoruba people can worwor

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Airfoce1(m): 9:14am
hpy bdy sis funke you almost become your sister's Twain
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by GentleMoney: 9:15am
Cute!!!
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by beeblack: 9:17am
some animals are calling people in the pics UGLY, but their own mothers ar nt presentable

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by esthy86: 9:17am
noted
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by martineverest(m): 9:18am
finer version of jenifa

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by omoadeleye(m): 9:20am
cyberdurable:
this people are really blessed with Ugliness... Dont mention me.. And be talking rubbish... Them no fyn Period


na that man on your DP wey carry plenty meat for face like swine fine abi?

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by perdollar(m): 9:21am
why r dey ugly? okaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!! dem b afonja. funke don born sef? d sister don marry? if not dt pastor stl dey wait. jenifa oti jeli jeli
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Jimmy231: 9:21am
dbynonetwork:
Honestly ugliness is in d gene of all skull miners..

Awon black and ugly people...
Luckily for her her parents did not design her face with their dirty ancestral barbaric tribal marks..
see this one show your family picture

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sisisioge: 9:22am
HungerBAD:
Shuuu.

But which one be Funke? the one standing behind in the 3rd picture?

Funke only featured once...you got it right.
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Jimmy231: 9:22am
perdollar:
why r dey ugly? okaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!! dem b afonja. funke don born sef? d sister don marry?
To Marry for your family na sin ba? Awan omo Iran kiran

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sisisioge: 9:23am
My God bless our siblings... Family is the ultimate smiley
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sisisioge: 9:24am
martineverest:
finer version of jenifa

You're sure? Funke has got more angles and edges wink
Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Brightglory77: 9:25am
dbynonetwork:
Honestly ugliness is in d gene of all skull miners..

Awon black and ugly people...
Luckily for her her parents did not design her face with their dirty ancestral barbaric tribal marks..
.
Let us see ur face ewon

Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by lilytender: 9:26am
dbynonetwork:
Honestly ugliness is in d gene of all skull miners..

Awon black and ugly people...
Luckily for her her parents did not design her face with their dirty ancestral barbaric tribal marks..

Another unfortunate child from potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping.

