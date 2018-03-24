₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by itspzpics(m): 7:03am
Nollywood actress funke Akindele celebrates her beautiful sister Olubunmi Esther who resemble her too much. See pictures below
Happy birthday to her. This resemblance much oo
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/meet-funke-akindele-sister-with-striking-resemblance/
funkejenifaakindele:
My dear sister Olubunmi, I love you so much. Thanks for always watching my back, thanks for being there for us all. We love you so much. I pray you live longer in good health and abundant wealth. You will continue to excel in all you do. Stay blessed sis. Happy Birthday Olubunmi aka Neeceebosslady @neeceebosslady �����
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgr-uBnH3tn/
1 Share
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by itspzpics(m): 7:03am
She wrote :
See more adorable photos of funke Akindele sister here http://www.praizeupdate.com/meet-funke-akindele-sister-with-striking-resemblance/
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by HungerBAD: 7:03am
Shuuu.
But which one be Funke? the one standing behind in the 3rd picture?
1 Like
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by stephleena(f): 7:04am
blood is truly thicker than water.
1 Like
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sweettease(f): 7:05am
When will nairaland get the hand under the cheek emoji?
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Tamarapetty(f): 7:16am
HBD
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Ayoemrys(m): 7:22am
Wonderful
1 Like
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Idydarling(f): 8:51am
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by dbynonetwork: 9:07am
Honestly ugliness is in d gene of all skull miners..
Awon black and ugly people...
Luckily for her her parents did not design her face with their dirty ancestral barbaric tribal marks..
8 Likes
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by cyberdurable(m): 9:08am
this people are really blessed with Ugliness... Dont mention me.. And be talking rubbish... Them no fyn Period
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:08am
Nice meeting you Queen Esther!
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by HMDr: 9:08am
resemblance indeed
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by lilyheaven: 9:09am
Wow!
The resemblance is understatement
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Blessed200016: 9:09am
Monitoring spirit op
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Spatta: 9:10am
With siblings
Some are wise and some are otherwise
Congrats to the wise and contract for the otherwise
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by nairalanduseles: 9:10am
no insult intended but that is a very ugly family
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by constance500: 9:11am
Who have beans, I want to fry
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Uyi168(m): 9:12am
Yoruba people can worwor
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Airfoce1(m): 9:14am
hpy bdy sis funke you almost become your sister's Twain
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by GentleMoney: 9:15am
Cute!!!
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by beeblack: 9:17am
some animals are calling people in the pics UGLY, but their own mothers ar nt presentable
11 Likes
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by esthy86: 9:17am
noted
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by martineverest(m): 9:18am
finer version of jenifa
1 Like
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by omoadeleye(m): 9:20am
cyberdurable:
na that man on your DP wey carry plenty meat for face like swine fine abi?
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by perdollar(m): 9:21am
why r dey ugly? okaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!! dem b afonja. funke don born sef? d sister don marry? if not dt pastor stl dey wait. jenifa oti jeli jeli
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Jimmy231: 9:21am
dbynonetwork:see this one show your family picture
1 Like
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sisisioge: 9:22am
HungerBAD:
Funke only featured once...you got it right.
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Jimmy231: 9:22am
perdollar:To Marry for your family na sin ba? Awan omo Iran kiran
1 Like
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sisisioge: 9:23am
My God bless our siblings... Family is the ultimate
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by sisisioge: 9:24am
martineverest:
You're sure? Funke has got more angles and edges
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by Brightglory77: 9:25am
dbynonetwork:.
Let us see ur face ewon
1 Like
|Re: Meet Olubunmi Akindele AKA Neeceebosslady, Funke Akindele's Sister by lilytender: 9:26am
dbynonetwork:
Another unfortunate child from potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping.
3 Likes
