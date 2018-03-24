Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah (5467 Views)

GIST FROM LAGOSMP3



Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Jon Ogah, has revealed why Rico should be celebrated.



Ogah said Rico was full of talents, the reason he should be celebrated by Big Brother viewers.



The former housemate further spoke on resemblance with Rico, saying he is happy to get such compliments.



According to him, Rico should be celebrated.



Ogah on his Twitter page wrote, “Many of you say Rico looks like me and to me that is a compliment.



“He is a talent. I saw him on the show “Tinsel” and “Life 101” on Ebony Life TV. He is good. We all should celebrate talent like that. #BBNaija



lagosmp3:

“Many of you say Rico looks like me and to me that is a compliment.



“He is a talent. I saw him on the show “Tinsel” and “Life 101” on Ebony Life TV. He is good. We all should celebrate talent like that Talents with backflit... Talents with backflit...

Sure. Ricco is a great talent. He will go places 7 Likes

Since "uncle suru"; I have not heard from john again o...

Okay

Ok

The only problem we have is that our youths don't appreciate talent's,hard work and a life full of good morals....they prefer voting for the sex addicts, drunk masters in the house. 7 Likes

Ok

Rico the puṣsy ass niggá





Killing himself over a leftover olosho church girl (bambam) while she does not give a fùck about him.





Same way Ahneeka never liked him.





It seems there is something about fair-skinned color guys.... A trace of Mumuness is usually in their blood.

this Rico where dey disturb... 2 Likes

[color=#770077][/color] [color=#770077][/color]

SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/gist/bbnaija-rico-celebrated-jon-oga/ We should celebrate him on the talent he showed on other programs





Dude is only good at cooking when it comes to biggie We should celebrate him on the talent he showed on other programs 2 Likes

I'm happy I stopped watching Big brother Naija... the show been wan useless me last year.!!

..And what is Rico...food??

He is a talented cook like Miyonse 2 Likes

Rico is very talented. But Nigerians are used to voting with emotion. That's why a Talentless person like EFE can win BBN because he sold everyone his poverty stories and won for nothing. Smh 1 Like

IgbosAreOsus:

Rico the puṣsy ass niggá





Killing himself over a leftover olosho church girl (bambam) while she does not give a fùck about him.





Same way Ahneeka never liked him.





It seems there is something about fair-skinned color guys.... A trace of Mumuness is usually in their blood. How come you also sound like a fool, abi U be fair-skinned color guy? How come you also sound like a fool, abi U be fair-skinned color guy? 4 Likes

IgbosAreOsus:

Rico the puṣsy ass niggá





Killing himself over a leftover olosho church girl (bambam) while she does not give a fùck about him.





Same way Ahneeka never liked him.





It seems there is something about fair-skinned color guys.... A trace of Mumuness is usually in their blood. but bro why na but bro why na

might be a bit talented but not to be celebrated, who im epp, his relevance in the house is cooking, gossiping, selling poverty stories that are fake, and going after ladies that don't want him 1 Like

oshe11:

How come you also sound like a fool, abi U be fair-skinned color guy? This rabid dog is here again This rabid dog is here again

IgbosAreOsus:



This rabid dog is here again Answer question u are there disgracing yourself Answer question u are there disgracing yourself 1 Like

Tjpromise:

might be a bit talented but not to be celebrated, who im epp, his relevance in the house is cooking, gossiping, selling poverty stories that are fake, and going after ladies that don't want him

Nigerian, see how u use ur finger finish d guy... Nigerian, see how u use ur finger finish d guy...

John Oh ga Oo (Ogah)...true though, dude can sing, produce beat, cook, joke, friendly, plait ladies hair, what else does a lady need? Buh for some strange reason he does not have a gf in d house