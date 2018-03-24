₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by lagosmp3(m): 9:33am
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Jon Ogah, has revealed why Rico should be celebrated.
Ogah said Rico was full of talents, the reason he should be celebrated by Big Brother viewers.
The former housemate further spoke on resemblance with Rico, saying he is happy to get such compliments.
According to him, Rico should be celebrated.
Ogah on his Twitter page wrote, “Many of you say Rico looks like me and to me that is a compliment.
“He is a talent. I saw him on the show “Tinsel” and “Life 101” on Ebony Life TV. He is good. We all should celebrate talent like that. #BBNaija
SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/gist/bbnaija-rico-celebrated-jon-oga/
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by gentleloadedkit: 9:38am
lagosmp3:Talents with backflit...
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by Emjay1310(m): 10:09am
Sure. Ricco is a great talent. He will go places
7 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by Amirullaha(m): 1:23pm
Since "uncle suru"; I have not heard from john again o...
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by Standardcosting: 1:23pm
Okay
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by ayusco85(m): 1:24pm
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by AustineCJ: 1:24pm
The only problem we have is that our youths don't appreciate talent's,hard work and a life full of good morals....they prefer voting for the sex addicts, drunk masters in the house.
7 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by tukdi: 1:24pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by Samata104(f): 1:25pm
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by IgbosAreOsus: 1:26pm
Rico the puṣsy ass niggá
Killing himself over a leftover olosho church girl (bambam) while she does not give a fùck about him.
Same way Ahneeka never liked him.
It seems there is something about fair-skinned color guys.... A trace of Mumuness is usually in their blood.
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by shepherd003: 1:26pm
this Rico where dey disturb...
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by tokrizy(m): 1:26pm
[color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by oshe11: 1:26pm
lagosmp3:We should celebrate him on the talent he showed on other programs
Dude is only good at cooking when it comes to biggie
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by DefSimple: 1:27pm
I'm happy I stopped watching Big brother Naija... the show been wan useless me last year.!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by tellwisdom: 1:27pm
..And what is Rico...food??
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by DonPiiko: 1:28pm
He is a talented cook like Miyonse
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by victorvezx(m): 1:28pm
Rico is very talented. But Nigerians are used to voting with emotion. That's why a Talentless person like EFE can win BBN because he sold everyone his poverty stories and won for nothing. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by oshe11: 1:32pm
IgbosAreOsus:How come you also sound like a fool, abi U be fair-skinned color guy?
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by McTIPSY(m): 1:33pm
IgbosAreOsus:but bro why na
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by Tjpromise(m): 1:35pm
might be a bit talented but not to be celebrated, who im epp, his relevance in the house is cooking, gossiping, selling poverty stories that are fake, and going after ladies that don't want him
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by Luukasz(m): 1:35pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by IgbosAreOsus: 1:36pm
oshe11:This rabid dog is here again
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by oshe11: 1:37pm
IgbosAreOsus:Answer question u are there disgracing yourself
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by anigbajumo(m): 1:41pm
Tjpromise:
Nigerian, see how u use ur finger finish d guy...
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by DreamSonInlaw(m): 2:10pm
John Oh ga Oo (Ogah)...true though, dude can sing, produce beat, cook, joke, friendly, plait ladies hair, what else does a lady need? Buh for some strange reason he does not have a gf in d house
|Re: Bbnaija: Why Rico Should Be Celebrated – Jon Ogah by stevecantrell: 2:19pm
ok
