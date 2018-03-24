

Nigerian Veteran rapper, Weird MC in a new interview with Saturday Beats revealed that she’s ready to have children.



According to the 47-year-old UK based rapper, she said she would love to have two kids.



“Right now, I am open to love, the love of God. All I would say is that everything would happen as he wills. Regarding having children, I came through someone, so someone has to come through me. I love kids a lot. I would love to have two. Growing up, there were six of us in the family, three boys and three girls; I do not know what the will of God is but I would love to have two children, a boy and a girl.”



