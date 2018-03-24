₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Reportmusic(f): 11:12am
Nigerian Veteran rapper, Weird MC in a new interview with Saturday Beats revealed that she’s ready to have children.
According to the 47-year-old UK based rapper, she said she would love to have two kids.
“Right now, I am open to love, the love of God. All I would say is that everything would happen as he wills. Regarding having children, I came through someone, so someone has to come through me. I love kids a lot. I would love to have two. Growing up, there were six of us in the family, three boys and three girls; I do not know what the will of God is but I would love to have two children, a boy and a girl.”
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Kiddogarcia(m): 11:15am
Abeg who will epp aunty shola nack the kpekus now,aunty shola wan finally born
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Megatrix: 11:24am
At 47? You no well. Where u dey when your mates dey collect banana and cassava up and down since 25 yrs ago? Now you wan follow your mates pikin dem dey drag banana. Mtcheeew
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by OKorowanta: 11:30am
Start by wearing skirts and do 70 days fasting and prayers.
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by talk2archy: 3:53pm
we are waiting
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Bantam(m): 3:53pm
*stares at her wrinkled punnani*
When ur mates were wearing skirts and shaking yansh u were forming tomboy.
Frustrated Lesbian
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by sotall(m): 3:54pm
Ok
@Don Jazzy....oya come carry your wife. She is ready to accept your proposal now
Act fast before Seun do you sharp guy things
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Fanatique: 3:54pm
Her Receptacles are now finally open for Penisicles. It Is hardly a thing to celebrate. There is nothing beautiful about old receptacles.
Postboiswag:From your post one can easily tell that life have not been too fair to you..
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Postboiswag(m): 3:54pm
Am avaliable....I love old age pussy
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by ALAYORMII: 3:54pm
Wait three more years, aunty
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by jennifer22(f): 3:55pm
At 47? , so early why? wait a bit more plz
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by fk001: 3:55pm
Then go and marry
Wish her best of luck in searching her Mr gay (right)
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by ehardetola(m): 3:55pm
With God everything is possible
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by ZombieTAMER: 3:55pm
Buhari sef
Frustrating Nigerians since 1983
7 Likes
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by xtianh(m): 3:55pm
At 47?
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by kennycalls(m): 3:55pm
Ok
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by youngreva(m): 3:55pm
Lol �
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Asek1(m): 3:55pm
Adoption is the best option here...
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Adefemiaderoju1: 3:55pm
Well... I don't want to say is too late.
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by ACE1010: 3:56pm
Kiddogarcia:
yeye boy!
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Oloniyan: 3:56pm
After menopause abi
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by daclint(m): 3:56pm
Anty e Don late Abeg
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Blackfire(m): 3:56pm
No wait..
Maybe next year..
And this is news
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by silento(m): 3:56pm
ANd who will Bleep your ancient puna now
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by introvertme: 3:56pm
Having kids with who?
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Benjom(m): 3:56pm
He'll grant your wish if you're sincere cos He's a loving Father.
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by HsLBroker(m): 3:56pm
Good for you
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by introvertme: 3:57pm
Asek1:
That's what I thought, until I read the 'someone has to come through me'
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Euouae: 3:57pm
At old age, single ladies start regretting.
They just try to hide the fact that they are regretting.
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by Oblongata: 3:57pm
this woman can lie... 47 ke?
my elder brother who is 50 says she was his 2 years senior in Maryland comprehensive
|Re: Weird MC: I Want To Have 2 Children - Rapper Says At 47 by 234GT(m): 3:58pm
Lyrics lori gangan
