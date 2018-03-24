Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed (18597 Views)

The photo seems to be taken yesterday during preparation for Ebony to be laid in state when it arrived from the mortuary.



Taking a close and well look at the photo, you can see clearly that the guy intentionally posed and asked a friend of his to take a photo of him with Ebony’s corpse.



Check photo of a guys in selfie with Ebony’s corpse below….



In a photo circulating on social media, Facebook to be precise, shows a guys standing beside Ebony Reigns corpse for a selfie.

The photo seems to be taken yesterday during preparation for Ebony to be laid in state when it arrived from the mortuary.

Taking a close and well look at the photo, you can see clearly that the guy intentionally posed and asked a friend of his to take a photo of him with Ebony's corpse.

Check photo of a guys in selfie with Ebony's corpse below….

Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/24/guy-poses-for-a-selfie-with-ebonys-corpse/

people don too disturb this girl corpse.



well, perhaps he never had a chance to do that wen she was alive.

look how"she looks decently dressed".something she never really did,when she had ample time and opportunity.

Rip ebony. 29 Likes

That dude must be sick. WTF!!!!! 9 Likes







lalasticlacla... leave sexuality section and cum fast! Weyrey re o..lalasticlacla... leave sexuality section and cum fast!

ewu chin oooo

In his little mind,this is an achievement. 2 Likes

Ndi mmadu a na ezuzu..





Tufia..





Kedu ebe nwamaikpe no bikonu? 25 Likes 2 Shares

cc lalasticlala mynd44

ishi kote ebu..........ogbarie ya 2 Likes 2 Shares

eyah 1 Like

lol only in ghana 5 Likes

him head resemble

.

no respect to the dead . Disgusting. Teenagers can do anything just for likes on social mediano respect to the dead. Disgusting. 5 Likes

Chai

Stupidity at highest level



Africans are born to behave like goats and monkeys



I doubt the White man that first said this to me 3 Likes

CollinsWeGlobe:

He's rolling with people from the other side

Hmmmmm.. Won ti sepe selfie fun won, dey no come even know the right time and place to take selfie again. It's well sha.





Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.

I thought this lady has already been buried...why did it take so long?

Who knows of what purpose he did that...

But all the best to him...

Buh all these make up on her face necessary? People can be funny at timesBuh all these make up on her face necessary?

This fool deserves to be whipped. Imagine him thinking he'll get famous for this. There should be a term for people who go crazy for facebook fame like this guy. 1 Like



As a native medical doctor, don't ever go too close to corpse, it shorten ur life span....

Especially olosho and yeyebrities I heard that, the equally Sexually abused her in morgue...As a native medical doctor, don't ever go too close to corpse, it shorten ur life span....Especially olosho and yeyebrities

he looks like a Nigerian particularly Igbo 3 Likes

They've abused this corpse for the umpteenth time... Let her RIP please

ruggedtimi:

lol only in ghana



You lie. ɛ happen for many places too. google am. Morbid picture tho. Very bad decision by the apprentice undertaker You lie. ɛ happen for many places too. google am. Morbid picture tho. Very bad decision by the apprentice undertaker 1 Like

Wetin come be this one naah!...



Haba!

grayht:

Weyrey re o..





lalasticlacla... leave sexuality section and cum fast!

You go think say you don mention Lalasticalala for your eye like that You go think say you don mention Lalasticalala for your eye like that 3 Likes