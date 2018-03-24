₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 12:49pm
In a photo circulating on social media, Facebook to be precise, shows a guys standing beside Ebony Reigns corpse for a selfie.
The photo seems to be taken yesterday during preparation for Ebony to be laid in state when it arrived from the mortuary.
Taking a close and well look at the photo, you can see clearly that the guy intentionally posed and asked a friend of his to take a photo of him with Ebony’s corpse.
Check photo of a guys in selfie with Ebony’s corpse below….
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/24/guy-poses-for-a-selfie-with-ebonys-corpse/
1 Share
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by stephleena(f): 12:51pm
people don too disturb this girl corpse.
well, perhaps he never had a chance to do that wen she was alive.
look how"she looks decently dressed".something she never really did,when she had ample time and opportunity.
Rip ebony.
29 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Ahmed0336(m): 12:53pm
That dude must be sick. WTF!!!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by grayht(m): 1:08pm
Weyrey re o..
lalasticlacla... leave sexuality section and cum fast!
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by juanjo2: 1:25pm
ewu chin oooo
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Evablizin(f): 2:36pm
In his little mind,this is an achievement.
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by partnerbiz4: 2:38pm
Ndi mmadu a na ezuzu..
Tufia..
Kedu ebe nwamaikpe no bikonu?
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:28pm
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by talk2archy: 3:49pm
ishi kote ebu..........ogbarie ya
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by utenwuson: 3:50pm
eyah
1 Like
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by ruggedtimi(m): 3:50pm
lol only in ghana
5 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by saaedlee: 3:51pm
him head resemble
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by ucee64(m): 3:51pm
.
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by MsFaith(f): 3:51pm
Teenagers can do anything just for likes on social media no respect to the dead . Disgusting.
5 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Atiku2019: 3:52pm
Chai
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by amani63(m): 3:52pm
Stupidity at highest level
Africans are born to behave like goats and monkeys
I doubt the White man that first said this to me
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by frenly(m): 3:52pm
CollinsWeGlobe:
1 Like
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by ALAYORMII: 3:53pm
He's rolling with people from the other side
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by itiswellandwell: 3:53pm
Hmmmmm.. Won ti sepe selfie fun won, dey no come even know the right time and place to take selfie again. It's well sha.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Kobicove(m): 3:54pm
I thought this lady has already been buried...why did it take so long?
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Charltex(m): 3:54pm
Who knows of what purpose he did that...
But all the best to him...
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by annnikky(f): 3:54pm
People can be funny at times Buh all these make up on her face necessary?
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by nanakgh(m): 3:54pm
This fool deserves to be whipped. Imagine him thinking he'll get famous for this. There should be a term for people who go crazy for facebook fame like this guy.
1 Like
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Britishcoins: 3:55pm
I heard that, the equally Sexually abused her in morgue...
As a native medical doctor, don't ever go too close to corpse, it shorten ur life span....
Especially olosho and yeyebrities
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by vicola0281: 3:57pm
he looks like a Nigerian particularly Igbo
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Maj196(m): 3:57pm
They've abused this corpse for the umpteenth time... Let her RIP please
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by nanakgh(m): 3:57pm
ruggedtimi:
You lie. ɛ happen for many places too. google am. Morbid picture tho. Very bad decision by the apprentice undertaker
1 Like
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Onyenna(m): 3:58pm
Wetin come be this one naah!...
Haba!
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by LosVikingos: 4:05pm
grayht:
You go think say you don mention Lalasticalala for your eye like that
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Poses For A Selfie With Ebony Reigns Corpse While Laid To Rest In Bed by Dearlord(m): 4:06pm
Lol, this isn't funny though.
In the guys mind he may be thinking "as I didn't get the opportunity to meet you alive, I have meet you in death "
What does he gain from this?
