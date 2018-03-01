Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) (3658 Views)

According to Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, the father was arrested for taking laws into his hand charged for 'Grievous Harm' and the man that defiled 6 months old baby is receiving treatment at the hospital (Both turned Accused).



The hacked off leg was rejoined by doctors at the hospital.



The man reportedly revealed at the station that he cut off the leg out of annoyance and said he wants to withdraw the charge (Defilement) against the man to regain his freedom.



Good he should castrate the mofo too 3 Likes

just one leg??the two legs,for go.. 2 Likes

Ha,this is serious

Lol, why is the dying man tightly holding onto his #80? 1 Like

Justice serve sharply.... U no see brothel go cure ur konji or buy soap 10naira jerk of for bathroom. Na for 6months old pikin u see enter. 4 Likes

See his ugly face...He looks like one guy here that supports Buhari... 1 Like





How can you hack the rapist leg in such a way that it can be rejoined?



Prince Harrison should be charged to court Prince Harrison is a disgrace to fatherhoodHow can you hack the rapist leg in such a way that it can be rejoined?Prince Harrison should be charged to court 5 Likes

LifeIsGuhd:

Prince Harrison is a disgrace to fatherhood



How can you hack the rapist leg in such a way that it can be rejoined?



Prince Harrison should be charged to court As in eh,that leg should be damaged forever. As in eh,that leg should be damaged forever.





Six months baby and the leg still da together and why is he holding money on his hand.



This guy need to be burial alive





Men can be very stupid most times Six months baby and the leg still da together and why is he holding money on his hand.This guy need to be burial aliveMen can be very stupid most times

That dude deserves more than that

DDeliverer:

Lol, why is the dying man tightly holding onto his #80?

Bros that na money for Gala and pure water o!!!.... YOU KNOW SAY THE JOURNEY TO THE UNDERWORLD FARR!! 1 Like

He is my hero of the week!



There's so much complacency in the law when it comes to rape and defilement cases. It's unbelievable!

∆ I was hoping to see a separate leg.



Who join am?

Foolish man. From Hospital to Prison which one is withdrawal of case.

People like this establish the fact that devil exists∆







Me hero of the week 3 Likes 2 Shares

NA THE "THIRD LEG" HIN SUPPOSE CUT

It is sad that he didn't amputate those legs.

Very very sad!!!

U used have crippled him na



Why the man no use chain saw ChaiWhy the man no use chain saw

Justice served immediately, his attacker should be freed immediately for protecting the Nigerian girl child.

The leg still dey. It should be one leg and one hand

Pedophilez everywia

Wrong punishment! The father should have cut off the rapist's fingers, together with his joystick, so that he would never make use of them again.

I can't even gain erection with many teenagers let alone a toddler.







Tufiakwa...

Mitch