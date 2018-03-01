₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:39pm
A 36-year-old man has landed in a hospital following allegations of defiling a 6-month old baby in Edo state. The accused was reportedly caught in the act while inserting his finger into the baby's private part. Out of annoyance, the baby's father cut off the man's leg with a machete.
According to Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, the father was arrested for taking laws into his hand charged for 'Grievous Harm' and the man that defiled 6 months old baby is receiving treatment at the hospital (Both turned Accused).
The hacked off leg was rejoined by doctors at the hospital.
The man reportedly revealed at the station that he cut off the leg out of annoyance and said he wants to withdraw the charge (Defilement) against the man to regain his freedom.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/father-cuts-off-mans-leg-allegedly-defiling-6-month-baby-photos.html
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by sod09(m): 1:46pm
Good he should castrate the mofo too
3 Likes
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by stephleena(f): 1:46pm
just one leg??the two legs,for go..
2 Likes
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by k5500: 1:46pm
Ha,this is serious
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by DDeliverer(m): 1:48pm
Lol, why is the dying man tightly holding onto his #80?
1 Like
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Itimkpataka: 1:49pm
Justice serve sharply.... U no see brothel go cure ur konji or buy soap 10naira jerk of for bathroom. Na for 6months old pikin u see enter.
4 Likes
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:49pm
Lalasticlala visit my page nau
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by DDeliverer(m): 1:50pm
See his ugly face...He looks like one guy here that supports Buhari...
1 Like
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 1:55pm
Prince Harrison is a disgrace to fatherhood
How can you hack the rapist leg in such a way that it can be rejoined?
Prince Harrison should be charged to court
5 Likes
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:08pm
LifeIsGuhd:As in eh,that leg should be damaged forever.
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by amani63(m): 2:25pm
Six months baby and the leg still da together and why is he holding money on his hand.
This guy need to be burial alive
Men can be very stupid most times
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 2:25pm
That dude deserves more than that
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 2:26pm
DDeliverer:
Bros that na money for Gala and pure water o!!!.... YOU KNOW SAY THE JOURNEY TO THE UNDERWORLD FARR!!
1 Like
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 2:26pm
He is my hero of the week!
There's so much complacency in the law when it comes to rape and defilement cases. It's unbelievable!
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 2:26pm
k
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 2:26pm
☣ ☠
∆ I was hoping to see a separate leg.
Who join am?
Foolish man. From Hospital to Prison which one is withdrawal of case.
People like this establish the fact that devil exists∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 2:27pm
Me hero of the week
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Zamad(m): 2:27pm
NA THE "THIRD LEG" HIN SUPPOSE CUT
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by AntiBrutus: 2:27pm
It is sad that he didn't amputate those legs.
Very very sad!!!
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 2:31pm
U used have crippled him na
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by blesskewe(f): 2:31pm
Chai
Why the man no use chain saw
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by SIRmanjar(m): 2:31pm
Korrect
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by usba: 2:31pm
Justice served immediately, his attacker should be freed immediately for protecting the Nigerian girl child.
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by iamKajogbola: 2:32pm
The leg still dey. It should be one leg and one hand
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by Dollarship(m): 2:32pm
I'm here how far
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by calddon(m): 2:32pm
Pedophilez everywia
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by velai(m): 2:32pm
Wrong punishment! The father should have cut off the rapist's fingers, together with his joystick, so that he would never make use of them again.
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 2:32pm
Jisos christ
I can't even gain erection with many teenagers let alone a toddler.
Tufiakwa...
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by pawesome(m): 2:32pm
Mitch
|Re: Father Cuts Off Man's Leg For Defiling His 6-Month Baby In Edo (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:33pm
He should have cut the two legs and cripple him for life. Idiot You are disgrace to men.
