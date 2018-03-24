₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by ClintGist(f): 2:31pm
I don’t give a Bleep, U.S pastor slams those criticizing him for putting his head on a lady’s bosom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcd9iw7JQ88
1 Like
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by olatorich(m): 2:48pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by ubunja(m): 4:40pm
mah niggah
20 Likes
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:44pm
The pastor be like
"Don't use Jesus Christ to kill action for my body, because body no be firewood"
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Tajbol4splend(m): 4:45pm
The pastor be like
"Don't use Jesus Christ to kill action for my body, because body no be firewood"
Ride on jare mr pastor
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Lalas247(f): 5:12pm
its all about business.. marketing .. branding
Jesus!
this is what church is Kai... na wa o
l just look at the western mentality in his church ! if na Naija now
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by agbonkamen(f): 5:17pm
In the house of God pastor advice your son cos judgment of the Lord will start from house of God
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by noblealuu: 6:30pm
Mathew 24:11[i] " And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many[/i]".
Mathew 24:12 "And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold".
Mathew 24:13 "But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
Mathew 24:14 "And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come".
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by lilbest4(m): 6:34pm
Realest pastor unlike these fake ass hypocrites we have here
15 Likes
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by GOFRONT(m): 6:36pm
Haba!!!.....Man of God...Even you!!!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by 7footre(m): 8:10pm
No be this gee when them video for strip club? Religion has turned something else
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Akshow: 8:20pm
Religion is the biggest scam on earth.
8 Likes
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by mazimee(m): 8:20pm
Pastor these days are just title
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by coalcoal1(m): 8:21pm
huh
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by momodub: 8:21pm
Hmmm
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by BunbleBee: 8:21pm
mumu, then get married
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by buskie13(m): 8:21pm
He must be a black man,says a lot about most pastors we have here,only God knows what they do in secret .....
Modified
this one will still enter church, preach with that mouth he placed on the lady's butt and demand for tithes and offerings that it is of the Lord,look at where he spends those money ,most of these men are thieves who ply their trade by deceiving gullible minded people,this one would lay his hands on someone and anoint them..smh for this present Christianity
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Newbeginnings(m): 8:22pm
LIVE YOUR LIFE
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by iamnicer: 8:22pm
MR FREEZE RIGHT NOW
9 Likes
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Iceman2017(m): 8:23pm
Better than hiding in silent.... Now we know he is not a genuine man of God.
Next news
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by ZombieTAMER: 8:23pm
This one is not a pastor....
Not everyone that bears a pastor is a pastor..
There are fake... Just like the one in Aso rock
God help us
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by stano2(m): 8:23pm
That's my nigga
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by gurunlocker: 8:23pm
At least he talk true....
1 Like
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:23pm
It is well.
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by stefanweeks: 8:24pm
Don't we all?
reverend
Since the sheeple refuse to use their head
Somebody is using it for them.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Nackzy: 8:24pm
Fake pastor
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by dynicks(m): 8:24pm
gbooomgbo-klat!!
2 Likes
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by Firgemachar: 8:24pm
End time things
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by error4040: 8:24pm
Ma NiGGAh!!!!
1 Like
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by t12tosin: 8:25pm
Keep it up ma niqqa
1 Like
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by elyte89: 8:25pm
Well,even though I don't support his actions,he is far better Dan d hypocrite... Who preach against dt,but involve demselves secretly, na dt one worse pass
2 Likes
|Re: US Pastor, Jenkins: "I Love Women & Pussy" After He Was Caught At Strippers Club by EmmyDJourno: 8:26pm
One of the most stupid things I've seen in life is a man trying to defend his stupidity
God self Don see things tire.......
1 Like 1 Share
