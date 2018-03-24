Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park (5629 Views)

Amidst sporadic gun shots, they confiscated hundreds of commercial motorcycles popularly called "Okada".



According to some of the victims of the raid, , they are unaware of any notice for them to relocate from that park. So, the police task force coming to confiscate their source of personal income is coming to them as a huge surprise.



All the shops in and around the Berger bus stop commercial axis were unopened due to fear of the harassment by the police officers and concerns about possible stray bullets.



Taskforce ? The people wey dey even agree to go do this work na devils. How u go get mind dey do this to ur fellow man ? If na me dem send, I go look my oga in the eyes and say " oga, this waka no pure "..... Kpatakpata, I go go house 9 Likes





They ban bikes, tricycles and danfo, yet they will not provide an alternative for that common man to survive



I really don't blame people who still hawk or drive bikes despite the warning. People have to survive. There are no jobs, and there is no conducive environment for their businesses to survive



awon werey . That's nigerian police for you.awon werey

The way dem hold one guy wey dey Snap picture Ehn!? I was there live this morning! It was crazy!!The way dem hold one guy wey dey Snap picture Ehn!? 3 Likes

Op next time, try to specify the location.

Abuja has Berger too. 4 Likes

Poverty is man made





It's not a new thing happening in that area and am pretty sure that the bike men within that axis can testify.



The Nigerian police loves such duty!

I expect the number of Armed robbers and hudlums to triple before the end of the year.... I expect the number of Armed robbers and hudlums to triple before the end of the year....

The Bus-Stop at Iyana-Oworo is also called “Berger”! And the one in Abuja is not as busy as this one. The Bus-Stop at Iyana-Oworo is also called “Berger”! And the one in Abuja is not as busy as this one.

This is some people means of livelihood to cater for their family.

https://autojosh.com/police-taskforce-raided-berger-okada-park-today-and-seized-over-a-hun Nairaland and misinformation. Information about the confiscation is true, but all the highlighted are not. Besides, that place is not a park; it is a major road, the Okada men impede free movement of pedestrian, If you reside around that axis you will understand better. It's some sort of relief to the pedestrians now. Nairaland and misinformation. Information about the confiscation is true, but all the highlighted are not. Besides, that place is not a park; it is a major road, the Okada men impede free movement of pedestrian, If you reside around that axis you will understand better. It's some sort of relief to the pedestrians now. 2 Likes

That road that goes to Akute-Alágbole is always choked up



due to the numerous amounts of bike plying the road. Plus the parked ones too. I was also there this morning. Some FSARZ officers were there too 2 Likes

Taskforce ? The people wey dey even agree to go do this work na devils. How u go get mind dey do this to ur fellow man ? If na me dem send, I go look my oga in the eyes and say " oga, this waka no pure "..... Kpatakpata, I go go house

My friend, common sense should tell anyone that has seen d transformation in Berger that he/she needs not use byke there. They can migrate to wawa, arepo n environs. Let's b realistic My friend, common sense should tell anyone that has seen d transformation in Berger that he/she needs not use byke there. They can migrate to wawa, arepo n environs. Let's b realistic 1 Like

Right!!

I think they’ve abused that privilege. They pick and drop people anyhow and cause unnecessary traffic. Right!!I think they’ve abused that privilege. They pick and drop people anyhow and cause unnecessary traffic. 2 Likes