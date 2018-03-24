₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,424 members, 4,152,186 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 06:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park (5629 Views)
Lagos Bans Okada, Keke From 520 Roads, Areas [full List] / Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders (photos) / A Bus Burning At Berger-Isheri Bridge Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by AutoJoshNG: 4:35pm
It was a frightening scene today at the Berger bus stop park. A task force made up of hundreds of police officers, raided the Berger Okada park.
Amidst sporadic gun shots, they confiscated hundreds of commercial motorcycles popularly called "Okada".
According to some of the victims of the raid, , they are unaware of any notice for them to relocate from that park. So, the police task force coming to confiscate their source of personal income is coming to them as a huge surprise.
All the shops in and around the Berger bus stop commercial axis were unopened due to fear of the harassment by the police officers and concerns about possible stray bullets.
https://autojosh.com/police-taskforce-raided-berger-okada-park-today-and-seized-over-a-hun
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by heendrix(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by sway112: 4:39pm
Seriously
1 Like
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by kingwill2050(m): 4:39pm
Taskforce ? The people wey dey even agree to go do this work na devils. How u go get mind dey do this to ur fellow man ? If na me dem send, I go look my oga in the eyes and say " oga, this waka no pure "..... Kpatakpata, I go go house
9 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by izzou(m): 4:40pm
They ban bikes, tricycles and danfo, yet they will not provide an alternative for that common man to survive
I really don't blame people who still hawk or drive bikes despite the warning. People have to survive. There are no jobs, and there is no conducive environment for their businesses to survive
Everybody has got to survive.
6 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Molake94(m): 4:40pm
Something is wrong somewhere
3 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Bnenzzy101: 4:40pm
Anti people
2 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:40pm
The suffering of the masses continues
2 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Facebooker(f): 4:40pm
See Money !!
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by adamsbadoo(m): 4:40pm
That's nigerian police for you.
awon werey .
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by ficons: 4:40pm
Oga oooooooo
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Brimmie(m): 4:40pm
I was there live this morning! It was crazy!!
The way dem hold one guy wey dey Snap picture Ehn!?
3 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:40pm
Op next time, try to specify the location.
Abuja has Berger too.
4 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Hibiscuss(m): 4:41pm
Non-lagosian be like...
2 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by yeyerolling: 4:41pm
Nigeria is just a poo hole
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by ZombieTAMER: 4:41pm
This is what I call multiplying poverty....
Poverty is man made
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Olumighty2038(m): 4:41pm
hmmm, this country self,man no go,work at all
1 Like
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by dheolexaone(f): 4:42pm
It's not a new thing happening in that area and am pretty sure that the bike men within that axis can testify.
May God help us
1 Like
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Pavore9: 4:42pm
The Nigerian police loves such duty!
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by ZombieTAMER: 4:42pm
WowSweetGuy:
I expect the number of Armed robbers and hudlums to triple before the end of the year....
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by esthy86: 4:43pm
pathetic
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Brimmie(m): 4:46pm
Emeskhalifa:
The Bus-Stop at Iyana-Oworo is also called “Berger”! And the one in Abuja is not as busy as this one.
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Goldenheart(m): 4:51pm
Na Dem sabi
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by ThisTrend(f): 4:53pm
Hh
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by aaronson(m): 4:54pm
This is some people means of livelihood to cater for their family.
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by odutolasodiq(m): 5:00pm
AutoJoshNG:Nairaland and misinformation. Information about the confiscation is true, but all the highlighted are not. Besides, that place is not a park; it is a major road, the Okada men impede free movement of pedestrian, If you reside around that axis you will understand better. It's some sort of relief to the pedestrians now.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by RoyalBlak007: 5:01pm
Brimmie:
That road that goes to Akute-Alágbole is always choked up
due to the numerous amounts of bike plying the road. Plus the parked ones too. I was also there this morning. Some FSARZ officers were there too
2 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by eherbal(m): 5:11pm
APC!........... Poverty
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by udemzyudex(m): 5:12pm
Shithole country
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by mandate12: 5:13pm
kingwill2050:
My friend, common sense should tell anyone that has seen d transformation in Berger that he/she needs not use byke there. They can migrate to wawa, arepo n environs. Let's b realistic
1 Like
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by Brimmie(m): 5:13pm
RoyalBlak007:
Right!!
I think they’ve abused that privilege. They pick and drop people anyhow and cause unnecessary traffic.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Confiscates Hundreds Of Motorcycles At Berger Okada Park by ameri9ja: 5:18pm
#AMBODE MUST GO!!!
He and his little, arrogant, priest-sacking wife.
Remember his wife had an Anglican priest sacked because she had to stand in line to give offering like everybody else.
AMBODE STOP COPY, COPY
Nigeria is not America!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
How Many Planes To Canada? / Dubai Visa Change / U.k Visa 10 Year Ban Question For Justwise Urgent
Viewing this topic: Ayomideen(m), ddare05(m), Dareal90s(m), Ibukun003(m), buzodyke, saaedlee, ProjectNaija(m), axglide(m), lammygloooooooo(m), iykezy02(m), Yinkwamo(m), timtom, yns4real, delait, jhidey08(m), saint22, betonnaira, computer0810, Invisibleojay, oyetunder(m), adexeli(m), ayoekklesia(m), avast01(m), chillex8, Gospeljamie(m), omooyebamiji(m), Joshchi(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10