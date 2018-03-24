₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by LifeDrama: 4:45pm
Hundreds of friends, colleagues and fans are at the State House to bid farewell to the deceased starlet.
More sympathizers are already trooping to the funeral grounds to mourn and pay their last respects to the “Sponsor” and “Hustle” hitmaker.
More via http://mandynews.com/2018/03/24/photos-from-ebonys-funeral/
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by LifeDrama: 4:49pm
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by LifeDrama: 4:51pm
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by LifeDrama: 4:52pm
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Aonkuuse(m): 5:12pm
this life is vanity, when you think you have it all, then death come knocking. RIP dear
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by sunnysunny69(m): 5:25pm
Just as she was about to begin to enjoy life, got to feel for her families.
May the roads rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
May the rains fall soft upon fields
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
RIP
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Nairalanda080: 9:08pm
Rrf
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Newbeginnings(m): 9:09pm
eya lesbians are now dying anyhow
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Franzinni: 9:09pm
We all will go down that road some day..... Are you ready?
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Aderewah(f): 9:09pm
If it know how quickly people forget the dead, you willll never live your life to impress people
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by blesskewe(f): 9:09pm
But why red and black na
Looks like a meeting of cultists
My opinion
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by gabazin080(m): 9:10pm
Newbeginnings:receive sense bro
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by ERORR404(m): 9:10pm
Won't they just bury this girl already,and stop turning the whole thing to a reality show.
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by gabazin080(m): 9:11pm
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by enemyofprogress: 9:11pm
Her breasts have digest
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by fidet1(m): 9:13pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by BlackAdam55(m): 9:14pm
ok
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by SamuelTurner(m): 9:15pm
And a pastor said he saw this
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Follygunners: 9:15pm
Nairalanda080:
Guy, abeg, stop dis igbo tinz na.
You no even get sense at all... you no get emotions ni? Cuz of money, you disregard the thread. Na wah oo
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by annnikky(f): 9:15pm
Newbeginnings:
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by 360command: 9:15pm
Instead of all this crocodile tears we do during the death of someone, I think it will be better we all show love and learn to celebrate life to one another.. This should be better..
I bet you, most guys would enter beer parlour to groove and forget they ever cried for ebony.
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Nairalanda080: 9:16pm
Follygunners:
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Tapout(m): 9:16pm
dust to dust... Rip
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by ASA7674: 9:16pm
incomingx
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by annnikky(f): 9:17pm
Rest in peace Ebony
Meanwhile
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Ishilove: 9:18pm
It is always such a terrible tragedy when a young person dies. Terrible
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by scopusng(m): 9:20pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by amani63(m): 9:22pm
Just look out men crying like children
Africa self meanwhile EBONY
Rest in peace
To your family I pray for the spirit of consolation and to reproduce another that will continue where you stopped
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by nanakgh(m): 9:24pm
Before you write those hurtful words know the Grim Reaper comes for us all
rest in majesty Ohemaa
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by HRich(m): 9:28pm
This is how they should have dressed her in cufin
|Re: Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial by Elnino4ladies: 9:29pm
Rest in Valhalla
