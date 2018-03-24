Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Ebony Reigns Burial (4315 Views)

Hundreds of friends, colleagues and fans are at the State House to bid farewell to the deceased starlet.



More sympathizers are already trooping to the funeral grounds to mourn and pay their last respects to the “Sponsor” and “Hustle” hitmaker.



this life is vanity, when you think you have it all, then death come knocking. RIP dear

Just as she was about to begin to enjoy life, got to feel for her families.



May the roads rise up to meet you,



May the wind be always at your back,



May the sun shine warm upon your face,



May the rains fall soft upon fields



May God hold you in the palm of his hand.



RIP



eya lesbians are now dying anyhow

We all will go down that road some day..... Are you ready?

If it know how quickly people forget the dead, you willll never live your life to impress people

But why red and black na







Looks like a meeting of cultists





eya lesbians are now dying anyhow receive sense bro receive sense bro

Won't they just bury this girl already,and stop turning the whole thing to a reality show.

RIP to the dead

And a pastor said he saw this

Guy, abeg, stop dis igbo tinz na.



You no even get sense at all... you no get emotions ni? Cuz of money, you disregard the thread. Na wah oo Guy, abeg, stop dis igbo tinz na.You no even get sense at all... you no get emotions ni? Cuz of money, you disregard the thread. Na wah oo 1 Like

eya lesbians are now dying anyhow 1 Like

Instead of all this crocodile tears we do during the death of someone, I think it will be better we all show love and learn to celebrate life to one another.. This should be better..



I bet you, most guys would enter beer parlour to groove and forget they ever cried for ebony. 1 Like

Guy, abeg, stop dis igbo tinz na.



You no even get sense at all... you no get emotions ni? Cuz of money, you disregard the thread. Na wah oo

dust to dust... Rip

It is always such a terrible tragedy when a young person dies. Terrible

Rest in peace.





Just look out men crying like children



Africa self meanwhile EBONY



Rest in peace



To your family I pray for the spirit of consolation and to reproduce another that will continue where you stopped Just look out men crying like childrenAfrica self meanwhile EBONYRest in peaceTo your family I pray for the spirit of consolation and to reproduce another that will continue where you stopped





rest in majesty Ohemaa Before you write those hurtful words know the Grim Reaper comes for us allrest in majesty Ohemaa

