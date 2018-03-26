Apple wants emojis to better represent people with disabilities.



“In a proposal sent to the Unicode Consortium — the nonprofit organization that sets the global standard for emojis — the company is advocating for 13 new additions.



The proposed emojis include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog and a person with a cane.



“Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities,” Apple wrote in the proposal “Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all.”





“Apple said it chose options that are most inclusive to people in four main categories: blind and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, physical motor disabilities and hidden disabilities.



However, the company noted this is designed to be a starting point, not a comprehensive list of all potential disabilities.