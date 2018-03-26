₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,951 members, 4,154,363 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 08:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends (1417 Views)
The Wait Is Over- Apple Launches Iphone 8 (see Price & Specs) / How To Change Your Emoji From The Fugly Android Emoji To The Iphone Emojis / How To Change Boring Default Andriod Emoji To IOS Emoji (cool) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith(f): 8:22pm On Mar 24
Apple wants emojis to better represent people with disabilities.
“In a proposal sent to the Unicode Consortium — the nonprofit organization that sets the global standard for emojis — the company is advocating for 13 new additions.
The proposed emojis include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog and a person with a cane.
“Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities,” Apple wrote in the proposal “Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all.”
“Apple said it chose options that are most inclusive to people in four main categories: blind and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, physical motor disabilities and hidden disabilities.
However, the company noted this is designed to be a starting point, not a comprehensive list of all potential disabilities.
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by mumureloaded(m): 8:45pm On Mar 24
okay Dada seeyoubilinkin
1 Like
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith(f): 2:49pm On Mar 25
mumureloaded:
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by hubtiva: 7:34am
1
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by veacea: 7:35am
Okay
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by bebe2(f): 7:35am
OYINBO LEADING THE WAY ALWAYS.
Common Emoji dat will add to our own natural way of communication Africans no fit create.
Kidding our teeth, smacking ur tongue, slapping ur hand on hips wen angry, funny stuff like dat. Una dey wait make oyinbo start then una go just copy.
2 Likes
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by Mcpadosky(m): 7:35am
ok
1 Like
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith(f): 7:37am
Godzlove8:.
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith(f): 7:37am
bebe2:we can try
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by tellwisdom: 7:37am
This one na news??
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by adorh(f): 7:38am
Ok, what about the no f.ucks given emoji?
1 Like
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith(f): 7:38am
tellwisdom:no be news. Which emoji u don create since...
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by samisj4real(m): 7:39am
In Davido's frog voice
I don't need it for a CHAT session..
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by grayht(m): 7:41am
Tecno and infinix fans right now..
1 Like
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by texazzpete(m): 7:41am
samisj4real:
Good Thing you don’t speak for the entire world, eh?
1 Like
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith2: 7:44am
bebe2:kikikikihagagaga
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith2: 7:44am
texazzpete:true
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by inoki247: 7:44am
At last the deaf and dumb can interact fluently, the cripple can work.. Oyinbo dey try sha..
1 Like
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith2: 7:45am
samisj4real:have a heart
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by henry007(m): 7:45am
Apple face ID vs Infinix Face ID
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b91filSdels
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith2: 7:45am
inoki247:the height of creativity...
|Re: Apple Launches 13 New Emoji To Aide Communication With Disabled Friends by EgbechoFaith2: 7:54am
adorh:see Nigerians.. See how you people think while they are thinking to help people... You.. You are thinking Bleep emoji.. Lol
(0) (Reply)
Free Calls Between Smartphones Users Worldwide / Cafe Attendant Needed In Ph / How 2 Get 2gb Free On Airtel
Viewing this topic: mycare(m), Edmundsmigle, willian10, brianok(m), ultrazone(m), adeskee(m), vigopress, YOUNGELDER1(m), damiplovR(m), EgbechoFaith2, emmyw(m), Leighton199, rocketphysicist(m), lammie21(m), onuwaje(m), Tolams16 and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6