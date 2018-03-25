Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe shared her topless photo ahead of the return of 2 evicted housemates into the big brother house. See full photo below

Yes! Yes! Yes! I knew this going to the frontpage since its our dear BBN matter......



Erm erm.......Mr seun biko pm me for my account details as first to comment









Nairalanders help person career nd check my signature out,thanks much 8 Likes 1 Share