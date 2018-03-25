₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by metronaija5: 10:03pm On Mar 24
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe shared her topless photo ahead of the return of 2 evicted housemates into the big brother house. See full photo below
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by billynoni(m): 10:06pm On Mar 24
Yes! Yes! Yes! I knew this going to the frontpage since its our dear BBN matter......
Erm erm.......Mr seun biko pm me for my account details as first to comment
Nairalanders help person career nd check my signature out,thanks much
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by kaypompey(m): 10:13pm On Mar 24
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by sleek82(m): 10:14pm On Mar 24
Anything for fame!
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by diamond88: 10:14pm On Mar 24
Hmmm
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by cyndy1000(f): 10:14pm On Mar 24
Please what's the benefits of going nude?
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by frankscof(m): 10:14pm On Mar 24
nice one
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by sprints1: 10:14pm On Mar 24
where is the breast who took it meanwhile the people above me are u using 4G Verizon wireless
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by rossyc(f): 10:14pm On Mar 24
issorite
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by divinehand2003(m): 10:14pm On Mar 24
Hmmmm
No flesh at all. Wetin man go hold now?? .
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by miqos02(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
sleek82:
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by taretoofine: 10:15pm On Mar 24
she lost my vote
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by eseveli(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
kaiiii.. see worworism
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by lizzycreations(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
Oloso
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by ekensi01(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
Why not leave that child to greet his elders appropriately?
Fallen mountain
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by Dandanlowo: 10:15pm On Mar 24
All diis girl no just get sense.. See as she be like alien
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by adeniyi3971(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
where's the breast please?
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by WAPKOSHCOMNG: 10:15pm On Mar 24
Jjs
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by Wongiwaynes(m): 10:15pm On Mar 24
And these are d crop of future mothers 9ja is producing?
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by taretoofine: 10:15pm On Mar 24
she lost my vote!
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by Piro4rl(m): 10:16pm On Mar 24
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by BamiTii(f): 10:16pm On Mar 24
So you think we'll vote for you once you expose your body. Nonsense
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by Blessed200016: 10:21pm On Mar 24
Werey
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by ClintonEmex: 10:21pm On Mar 24
Why cover what you want to show?
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by maxwell767(m): 10:21pm On Mar 24
This Chloe
Last week I caught one of my girlfriends cheating....
Should I kill my self
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by Rakiticbarca: 10:21pm On Mar 24
Seems I might have to add photography to my degree, the business seems sweet and inciting these days, . Those guys are seeing things. Expecially now that nudity gas become so accepted by our people.
|Re: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Goes Topless In New Photo by Adeyeancah(m): 10:21pm On Mar 24
adeniyi3971:She forgot it at Big Brother
