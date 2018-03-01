₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Priscy01(f): 3:55am
A teenage Ghanaian girl identified as Nicole Wesoamo Pwamangwho was also a philanthropist has died after battling with cancer for about 3 years.
Wesoamo, who was diagnosed with cancer in her thigh in 2015 and had been in and out of hospitals since but eventually succumbed to the disease.
She founded the Wesoamo Child Cancer Foundation to bring much attention and help to children suffering cancer and was a graduate of the Fountinhead Christian School at Sakumono.
She also got admitted at the Akosombo International School, all within the time she was suffering from disease.
Wesoamo Child Cancer Foundation had announced the tragic news on Facebook on March 20, 2018. It was also announced that the family and friends on the deceased would make sure her legacy lives on. They vow to continue from where the brave girl stopped and make sure that a lot of people are enlightened about the ravaging disease.
Read the post below;
"Dear All,
We regret to announce the sudden and untimely demise of the founder of the Wesoamo Child Cancer Foundation – Nicole Wesoamo Pwamang! Nicole completed Fountainhead Christian school and was in her first year in SHS at Akossombo international school.
Nicole fought a great fight, battling her unfortunate predicament till her last breath! She did not give up easily! Instead of allowing her sudden demise to sadden the family, the parents , family and friends of Nicole have decided to let her legacy linger on! Nicole’s funeral service will be held on Friday April 6,2018 at the St.Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Community 8, Tema at 8am.
At the burial service, the foundation shall unveil plans to continue from where Nicole left off her good deeds! Her story, which she started writing herself, will be told and we will continue from where she ended her efforts and help her realise her dreams posthumously! We hope to see you"
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/teenage-ghanaian-philanthropist-loses-battle-to-cancer-after-battling-if-for-3-years.html
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by daewoorazer(m): 4:39am
RIP
Stories as such is the reason we have lots of atheists.
Painful!
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by sarahustl: 5:09am
This is sad... Damn. life
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by sonofoluku: 5:12am
God bless her soul in Jesus name
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Beedoc: 5:12am
RIP
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by itiswellandwell: 5:16am
Sad. Rip
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by IamJix: 5:17am
I am so pained.
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by PRESENTATION(m): 5:20am
Painful.
lala so early?
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by IRIEBOY(m): 5:22am
RIP
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by adeniyi3971(m): 5:22am
RIP dear
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by IRIEBOY(m): 5:24am
daewoorazer:I tell you..
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Teempakguy(m): 5:24am
daewoorazer:Actually, not really. most atheists have a more Complex argument than "why is there so much suffering."
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Venica(f): 5:29am
Oh God! Such a beauty with a beautiful and kind heart. God rest her soul how I wish its the evil people in Nigeria that are dying this painful death
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by nairalanduseles: 5:34am
sonofoluku:
which yeye soul u dey talk about person die u dey talk rubbish.....
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by fasho01(m): 5:34am
Stories that indeed touches the heart
I pray the legacy you've left behind will save many alive
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by nairalanduseles: 5:34am
Venica:
that is life we all gotta embrace death more
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by nairalanduseles: 5:35am
fasho01:
abeg forget prayer
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Godsent4life: 5:35am
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Pamilop: 5:41am
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by opomulero101(m): 5:47am
Wat a pity.
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Basipap: 5:48am
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Maripopi: 6:07am
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by JohnieWalker(m): 6:13am
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by tokrizy(m): 6:19am
wow d news really touched me..
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by Jarus(m): 6:21am
daewoorazer:
Well, for us in Islam, and for any Muslim that understands Islam, we were not taught by the Qur'an that good people will not face calamity. The best of us, Prophet Muhammad, lost almost all his children before death, some very young. He even lost a child on eid (festival day).
Qur'an tells us "Do you think your faith will not be tested with loss of things you covet (house, family etc)?....".
It is not a matter of rebuking or rejecting anything, trial does happen.
While there is nothing wrong in having a smooth world without any form of trial, and it does happen to many believers, Islam did not teach us because you believe in Allah, you are totally immune from worldly calamity.
Our God did not teach us those have faith in him will not occasionally face trials like loss of dear ones.
The ultimate to us is aljannah (paradise). We don't eveluate things only with worldly lense.
So anyone that becomes an atheist because of loss of a dear one or event like this doea not have an understanding of Islam.
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by basty: 6:32am
Great mind
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by 9Ebisco: 6:42am
Re: Teenage Philanthropist Loses Battle To Cancer After Battling It For 3 Years by NigPatriot(m): 6:50am
God's not Dead
