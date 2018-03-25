₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,724 members, 4,153,219 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 01:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 (14188 Views)
10 Things Every Lady Must Attain Before Age 30 / 7 Things To Attempt In 2017 / 7 Things That Can Destroy The Life Of Any Young Man- By Danceville (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by daewoorazer(m): 4:08am
1. Days of little beginnings:
To every individual is unique print pattern. It doesn't matter which of your mates you graduated university with neither does it which of them now works with Total NG, at the end what matters is the integrity of what you do, it will payoff someday! It doesn't matter if you hawk gala on the streets today, the disaster therein is complacency. Be proud of what you do, be hardworking, and always improve on yourself; if you don't believe me, read about the Ghanian teacher who taught computer lessons by drawing them on board.
2. Never settle for less when you are still hustling:
The best time to show who you are is when you are still "in the making". If anyone steps on your foot, let the person know immediately. This is the time you can have your shoulders high up; you know why? The best friend of wealth is humility. Once wealth comes in, the wise ones know a slap from a boy of 12 years should be followed by "thank you sir/ma".
3. Leave parent's house:
Nowadays, the greatest fear of an average Nigerian man is the fear of the unknown; all thanks to the Nigerian economy. Staying under your parent's roof equates complacency and definitely you'd never be ready to throw stones at the fruits the life tree presents. Get out there and marvel you can actually feed yourself, probably even do more.
4. Leave the suburbs:
I do tell my friends this "...save being a farmer or for official reasons, what reason would a 21st century unemployed young man give for living in the villages?" Inspiration comes from seeing what magnificient projects your mates handle in the society. You claim nothing works yet you are enjoying akpu and palmwine in the village? Go out to the city and make yourself relevant. Information is power!
5. Its not always Nigerian Masters after BSc:
This is what I do tell people. Save the fact you currently work for a company and the portfolio of the office you hold supports improvement educational wise, kindly invest the money on a good and lucrative business. Make sure you do your homework well. If my parents had given me money for masters, I'd never dash it out to our poor educational system that adds nothing to the life of an average graduate. Life isn't about competition, many of your mates will rush to do masters even PhD after BSc, be intelligent enough to know what is next.
6. There is no right age for marriage:
Do you have a dream taking your time at the moment? Please invest all your energy in it. Never bow to pressure. It doesn't matter whatever tales have been told to your hearing; yes, they will surely tell you your friend's children will call you brother lagbaja. What matters at the end is the places your children can confidently march into and that which theirs cannot. Do not forget so easily how you wished you were some kids in your elementary school.
At the end if the perks of being married debars your life pursuit, the same people will be the ones to mock you! Be wise!
7. The power of life and death lies in the hand of a woman (not literarily).
It is safer not to marry than do and physically assault your wife. It does nothing but reduces man to nothing. As a young man, never take women seriously and do not kill yourself for a woman, the right woman will actually expend less of your energy and money.
Add yourz
93 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Kingwizzy16(m): 4:22am
On point
7 Likes
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by PMWSpirit(m): 4:45am
Hmmm
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Prechbills(m): 5:07am
8. Never make women your priority in your life.
40 Likes
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by don4real18(m): 10:31am
Insightful
4 Likes
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Naturalobserver(m): 10:38am
Nice one OP.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Justbeingreal(m): 10:58am
Hmmm! nice write up.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Midgut(m): 11:42am
v
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by bjayx: 11:43am
I'll read later
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Prechbills(m): 11:43am
8. Never Spend money on a women. no matter how ugly she's go for an independent lady, they all have same pussy.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by babyfaceafrica: 11:43am
Not entirely true..lots of grey areas
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by swiz123(m): 11:44am
Though I am far from 30, I have already decided not to get married. Women are leeches.
My money can only be expended on my future kids.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Horlartunes: 11:44am
.
5 Likes
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by nairavsdollars(f): 11:45am
Like Aisha Buhari said ' what will a 40 year old man like Nnamdi Kanu be doing in his father's house? Glad Buhari pushed him out so he can work and be a responsible man
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by bilo1(m): 11:45am
cool
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by drinkgarri: 11:46am
Really inspiring...to add mine
Never be scared to start all over again.dont give up so soon.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by LosVikingos: 11:46am
Educative
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Generalwest(m): 11:46am
It's the simple truth I am a living proof
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by donestk(m): 11:47am
Wrong women have sweet pvssies
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by BRIGHTTAZ: 11:47am
we love these.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by pcguru1(m): 11:48am
8. Find something to be passionate about
This might seem like an irrelevant point, however the older you grow, the less time you have for yourself, find something passionate at this age, it could be blogging, exercising, cooking or even travelling around, and when you do try to share this around, because believe it or not. There comes a time where it's work, sleep and back to work, nothing kills one's spirit than wondering what happened to those best years, a passionate activity will keep your mental state in check and also indirectly improve your self-confidence. The sharing with others comes from the fact that communities are usually formed around people who share common passions, thus increase networking and other future prospects.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by IeatPussy: 11:48am
I concur
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Ekeolu(m): 11:48am
You really make sense here.
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by jboy73: 11:49am
Know within yourself that bubu de buhari is an assassin
1 Like
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by missioner(m): 11:49am
Tecno Spark K7 (blue) available for urgent sale.
Am in Ogun.
Dm if interested. 28k
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by GOATandYAMtheory: 11:49am
Horlartunes:So how did you make it?
Oniro oshi
5 Likes
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by kayultimate(m): 11:50am
Thumbs up!
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by IgbosAreOsus: 11:50am
You tried
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by Ariel20(m): 11:50am
It's the application of knowledge that is power
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by eedimo: 11:51am
...are u sure you belong to the human population? Grow up my friend.
|Re: 7 Things Every Man Must Know Before He Clocks 30 by ASA7671x: 11:54am
1 Like 1 Share
Pic Of Nairaland Celeb In Niger Delta Swamp.(oildorado) / How To Advertise On Nairaland / Homeless Man Feeding On Sacrificial Food In Lagos
Viewing this topic: Daddykaykes, larex007(m), donfaityy, Olanrewaju001(m), bigdrey(m), biolite(m), Moyanbe(m), mslilybeth(f), Lotechi(m), honimun007(m), Adebaba1(m), brigadier747, guass, Horizona001(m), Akeem1759(m), Sarbee(m), Olaide1295, kins12, hakeem4(m), benebaby77, Mophasa(m), Doctormarrvin, Clumslow17(m), ernieholla, codedvictor(m), dejijohns(m), bekpo(m), kinah(f), mrsfavour(f), bush112(m), hamzayunusa(m), timbuk2(m), impeccablerose, Akexstinger(m), MrgudK, skyfaze(m), Biodun1234, Miles300, Invisibleojay, Ochasky23(m), Olurote(m), Jiikye1, Aladeintl, written007, bignene(m), Praisemelody(m), darmochy1(m), weedfada(m), zigmatechconsul, elotajohn1(m), Paulpaulpaul(m), odovia, PAGAN9JA(m), VVIP(m), godofuck231, rexfada(m), CreamyPatty24, Iyawofarmer, Alimos, kenzysmith, Godson201333(m), chukel(m), GENT95(m), kennedyugo, dsocioemmy(m), bibelo, THEconqueror, gadedayoo, covbrand(f), Alexandroo(m), S3ttingz, oziawo, Alvin007, Mantissa89(m), festu001, adex79(m), Sholakanye(m), Pentools(m), ELgordo(m), dhebz2pon(m), Jcob(m), ikorodureporta, schumastic(m), fasone(m), niyogeol(m), immex2(m), chukkass, wesbrit, chuggy(m), Dubem55(m), Ojemedad, moneysense777, fargo(m), danniekute(m), alertness, baggy4luv(m), rubiescake, adfemsho(m) and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10