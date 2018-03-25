₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by allanphash7(m): 6:19am
Good morning folks. This has been a question i have asked myself severaly and which i conclude to myself that there is nothing like that because whenever a young person(s) dies we usually term it to be untimely
So as for me i have come to the conclusion that there is nothing of such.
Pls what is yiur take on this
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by purem(m): 6:24am
There is no such thing like thing like untimely death
This statement is an illusion of religion
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by seunlayi(m): 6:30am
Somebody who has experienced it should help us.
I think the term is generally used to mean unexpected time, when no body thought of death ie accident etc
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by CuteMadridista: 6:31am
seunlayi:
Somebody who has experienced "untimely death"? never knew dead people post on Nairaland
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by allanphash7(m): 6:50am
Lol
seunlayi:
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by xedyl(m): 7:11am
seunlayi:
Mr Layi, abeg carry this ur post go cemetery abeg...u go see pple with experience for dia.
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:11am
If there were untimely death, then we should know when we would die
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by CuteMadridista: 7:18am
Tajbol4splend:
exactly! without this knowledge the words "Untimely Death" is totally meaningless
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:33am
CuteMadridista:
It's a useless belief to say someone didn't die at the right time because nobody knows when someone is supposed to die
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Penalty82(m): 7:34am
Tajbol4splend:
A primary school student was shot to death by gunmen.
Is his death untimely, accidentally or naturally?
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by DrinkLimca(m): 7:38am
common sense is not common indeed..
As a young child that was brought into the world,, It is believed that everybody should grow old and die,, at least if someone dies above the age of 80, his or her life will not be mourned like someone that dies at 30.
It is centered on the time..
As from the age of 70 and above, a man should be preparing for death because it's the time to meet the creator if he allows it..
But when a person dies at a young age below 50, then it is untimely death..
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by CuteMadridista: 7:44am
DrinkLimca:
Are you a Christian? if yes, do you think Jesus died an "Untimely Death"?
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by allanphash7(m): 7:54am
So jesus Christ who died at age 33 died untimely?
Prophet Muhammad (saw) who died at age 66 prematurely?
My brother when is your time its your turn and vice versa. So live your life as if you wont see tomorrow
#peace
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by allanphash7(m): 7:55am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:25am
Penalty82:
How about you answer the question
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Penalty82(m): 8:26am
Tajbol4splend:
Is that your final answer
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Penalty82(m): 8:27am
allanphash7:
Is Jesus Christ dead?
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:29am
Penalty82:You have a habit of answering a question with a question
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by orisa37: 8:31am
Death unauthorised by God is untimedly. It's in the Schedule of Satanic duties to kill unless God counters otherwise.
Satan was specifically instructed not kill Job.
Jesus didn't want to die but when He knew that it was obedience to the Will of God that He should die He let God have His way. So timedly or untimedly is as The Lord pleases. Afterall, He alone decides who goes to Heaven or Hell.
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Penalty82(m): 8:33am
CuteMadridista:
YES if he had remained in the grave.
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Penalty82(m): 8:34am
Tajbol4splend:
You have comprehension issues.
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by EricBloodAxe: 8:34am
Untimely death? Does it mean dying without timing the death or dying without checking the time you died?
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by 1stSonOfLucifer(m): 8:35am
CuteMadridista:Nothing wey person no go read for NL
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by allanphash7(m): 8:38am
Haa!!!
Everyone knows that now
If hes not dead please where does he reside now
I stand to be corrected o
Penalty82:
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by 1stSonOfLucifer(m): 8:38am
allanphash7:Hahaha
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by CAPSLOCKED: 8:48am
CuteMadridista:
SO WHAT DO YOU THINK I AM?
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by CAPSLOCKED: 8:50am
orisa37:
IT BAFFLES ME HOW THERE ARE PEOPLE, WHO COMFORTABLY BELIEVES AND PROPAGATE SUCH TALES.
AS A LEARNED INDIVIDUAL WITH A FUNCTIONING BRAIN, NO MATTER YOUR RELIGION, THERE ARE SO MANY OF THESE THINGS THAT DEMANDS QUESTIONS, THAT DESERVES DISTRUST AND ETERNAL RIDICULE.
NOW, BY ALL MEANS,
TELL ME HOW TO BELIEVE THAT TWO PEOPLE CAN AUTHORIZE DEATH; THE DEVIL, GOD.
WHAT ABOUT THE "DIVINE PLAN"? IF THE DEVIL CAN AUTHORIZE THE DEATH OF SOMEONE, IS THAT ALSO PART OF GOD'S PLAN?
IF YOU SAY YES, THEN THE DEATH WAS PARTLY AUTHORIZED BY GOD.
IF YOU SAY NO, THEN GOD'S PLAN IS USELESS IF ANYONE CAN ALTER IT.
EXPLAIN TO ME..
HOW IT IS GODS PLAN TO KILL INNOCENT CHILDREN WITH LEUKEMIA.
HOW IT IS GOD'S PLAN TO LET SHOOTERS STORM PRIMARY SCHOOLS AND MURDER THE ENTIRE KIDS.
HOW IT IS GOD'S PLAN THAT PEOPLE DIE FROM TERRORIST ATTACKS, ALMOST EVERY DAY...
WHILST KEEPING THE EVIL DOES AND THE CORRUPT PEOPLE IN POWER ALIVE.
OR, ARE THESE DEATHS AUTHORIZE BY SATAN?
WHY WOULD A GOD CREATE A BEAUTIFUL WORLD, AND FOLD HIS HANDS WATCHING SATAN SCATTER HIS PERFECT CREATION? WHY NOT KILL SATAN?
WHAT IS THE GAIN OF GOD, AND THE ADVANTAGE OF KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN AND DESTROYING ANIMALS IN NATURAL DISASTERS AND WILDFIRE, WHILE THE RICH PEOPLE WHO RUN THE WORLD DOWN LIVE HEALTHIER, HAPPIER, AND LONGER?
I NEED EXPLANATIONS. (AND MAYBE THE GUIDANCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT).
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by Penalty82(m): 8:50am
allanphash7:
John 20:17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father:but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.
Acts 1:9 And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight. 10 And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel;
|Re: Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? by allanphash7(m): 8:52am
Funny?
Me self don laugh tire o
.1stSonOfLucifer(m), kenonze(f), prettyzee11(f), Martinez19(m), 1Sharon(f), safarigirl(f), banmee(m), firstolalekan(m), kullozone(m), geoworldedu, fastgyal(f), vaxx, uzolexis(f), freecocoa(f), goodgate, blackwizwise(m), Deluxii(m), divineappo(m), oyinkinola, plaetton, shamecurls(m), tayooluwole, otemanuduno, oodua1stson, Franasoan(f), HardMirror(m), CAPSLOCKED, ronald4lif(m), hahn(m), bronzegoddess(f), aaronson(m), Mermaids, novenaven(m), ichommy(m), frank317, whizidude(m), laredopapa(m), lepasharon(f), onetrack(m), johnydon22, jorec Weah96, Horus(m). Where at thou
1stSonOfLucifer:
