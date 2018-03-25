Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is There Anything Like Untimely Death? (2643 Views)

Good morning folks. This has been a question i have asked myself severaly and which i conclude to myself that there is nothing like that because whenever a young person(s) dies we usually term it to be untimely



So as for me i have come to the conclusion that there is nothing of such.



Pls what is yiur take on this

There is no such thing like thing like untimely death





This statement is an illusion of religion

Somebody who has experienced it should help us.





I think the term is generally used to mean unexpected time, when no body thought of death ie accident etc

Somebody who has experienced it should help us.





I think the term is generally used to mean unexpected time, when no body thought of death ie accident etc

Somebody who has experienced "untimely death"? never knew dead people post on Nairaland

Somebody who has experienced it should help us.





Lol

Somebody who has experienced it should help us.





I think the term is generally used to mean unexpected time, when no body thought of death ie accident etc

Mr Layi, abeg carry this ur post go cemetery abeg...u go see pple with experience for dia.

If there were untimely death, then we should know when we would die

If there were untimely death, then we should know when we would die

exactly! without this knowledge the words "Untimely Death" is totally meaningless

exactly! without this knowledge the words "Untimely Death" is totally meaningless

It's a useless belief to say someone didn't die at the right time because nobody knows when someone is supposed to die

If there were untimely death, then we should know when we would die

A primary school student was shot to death by gunmen.



A primary school student was shot to death by gunmen.

Is his death untimely, accidentally or naturally?

common sense is not common indeed..



As a young child that was brought into the world,, It is believed that everybody should grow old and die,, at least if someone dies above the age of 80, his or her life will not be mourned like someone that dies at 30.



It is centered on the time..



As from the age of 70 and above, a man should be preparing for death because it's the time to meet the creator if he allows it..



But when a person dies at a young age below 50, then it is untimely death.. 10 Likes 1 Share

common sense is not common indeed..



As a young child that was brought into the world,, It is believed that everybody should grow old and die,, at least if someone dies above the age of 80, his or her life will not be mourned like someone that dies at 30.



It is centered on the time..



As from the age of 70 and above, a man should be preparing for death because it's the time to meet the creator if he allows it..



But when a person dies at a young age below 50, then it is untimely death..

Are you a Christian? if yes, do you think Jesus died an "Untimely Death"?









Prophet Muhammad (saw) who died at age 66 prematurely?







My brother when is your time its your turn and vice versa. So live your life as if you wont see tomorrow







common sense is not common indeed..



As a young child that was brought into the world,, It is believed that everybody should grow old and die,, at least if someone dies above the age of 80, his or her life will not be mourned like someone that dies at 30.



It is centered on the time..



As from the age of 70 and above, a man should be preparing for death because it's the time to meet the creator if he allows it..



So jesus Christ who died at age 33 died untimely?

Prophet Muhammad (saw) who died at age 66 prematurely?

My brother when is your time its your turn and vice versa. So live your life as if you wont see tomorrow

#peace

A primary school student was shot to death by gunmen.

Is his death untimely, accidentally or naturally?

How about you answer the question

How about you answer the question

Is that your final answer

So jesus Christ who died at age 33 died untimely?







Prophet Muhammad (saw) who died at age 66 prematurely?







My brother when is your time its your turn and vice versa. So live your life as if you wont see tomorrow







#peace

Is Jesus Christ dead?

You have a habit of answering a question with a question

Death unauthorised by God is untimedly. It's in the Schedule of Satanic duties to kill unless God counters otherwise.

Satan was specifically instructed not kill Job.

Jesus didn't want to die but when He knew that it was obedience to the Will of God that He should die He let God have His way. So timedly or untimedly is as The Lord pleases. Afterall, He alone decides who goes to Heaven or Hell.

Are you a Christian? if yes, do you think Jesus died an "Untimely Death"?

YES if he had remained in the grave.

You have a habit of answering a question with a question

You have comprehension issues.

Untimely death? Does it mean dying without timing the death or dying without checking the time you died?

Nothing wey person no go read for NL









Everyone knows that now





If hes not dead please where does he reside now







I stand to be corrected o Penalty82:





Haa!!!

Everyone knows that now

If hes not dead please where does he reside now

I stand to be corrected o

Haa!!!







Everyone knows that now





If hes not dead please where does he reside now







Hahaha

Somebody who has experienced "untimely death"? never knew dead people post on Nairaland



SO WHAT DO YOU THINK I AM?

did you make heaven or you were banished to hell?

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK I AM? did you make heaven or you were banished to hell? did you make heaven or you were banished to hell?

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK I AM? did you make heaven or you were banished to hell? did you make heaven or you were banished to hell?

Death unauthorised by God is untimedly. It's in the Schedule of Satanic duties to kill unless God counters otherwise.



Satan was specifically instructed not kill Job.

Jesus didn't want to die but when He knew that it was obedience to the Will of God that He should die He let God have His way. So timedly or untimedly is as The Lord pleases. Afterall, He alone decides who goes to Heaven or Hell.





IT BAFFLES ME HOW THERE ARE PEOPLE, WHO COMFORTABLY BELIEVES AND PROPAGATE SUCH TALES.



AS A LEARNED INDIVIDUAL WITH A FUNCTIONING BRAIN, NO MATTER YOUR RELIGION, THERE ARE SO MANY OF THESE THINGS THAT DEMANDS QUESTIONS, THAT DESERVES DISTRUST AND ETERNAL RIDICULE.





NOW, BY ALL MEANS,

TELL ME HOW TO BELIEVE THAT TWO PEOPLE CAN AUTHORIZE DEATH; THE DEVIL, GOD.

WHAT ABOUT THE "DIVINE PLAN"? IF THE DEVIL CAN AUTHORIZE THE DEATH OF SOMEONE, IS THAT ALSO PART OF GOD'S PLAN?

IF YOU SAY YES, THEN THE DEATH WAS PARTLY AUTHORIZED BY GOD.

IF YOU SAY NO, THEN GOD'S PLAN IS USELESS IF ANYONE CAN ALTER IT.





EXPLAIN TO ME..

HOW IT IS GODS PLAN TO KILL INNOCENT CHILDREN WITH LEUKEMIA.

HOW IT IS GOD'S PLAN TO LET SHOOTERS STORM PRIMARY SCHOOLS AND MURDER THE ENTIRE KIDS.

HOW IT IS GOD'S PLAN THAT PEOPLE DIE FROM TERRORIST ATTACKS, ALMOST EVERY DAY...

WHILST KEEPING THE EVIL DOES AND THE CORRUPT PEOPLE IN POWER ALIVE.





OR, ARE THESE DEATHS AUTHORIZE BY SATAN?



WHY WOULD A GOD CREATE A BEAUTIFUL WORLD, AND FOLD HIS HANDS WATCHING SATAN SCATTER HIS PERFECT CREATION? WHY NOT KILL SATAN?



WHAT IS THE GAIN OF GOD, AND THE ADVANTAGE OF KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN AND DESTROYING ANIMALS IN NATURAL DISASTERS AND WILDFIRE, WHILE THE RICH PEOPLE WHO RUN THE WORLD DOWN LIVE HEALTHIER, HAPPIER, AND LONGER?





IT BAFFLES ME HOW THERE ARE PEOPLE, WHO COMFORTABLY BELIEVES AND PROPAGATE SUCH TALES.

AS A LEARNED INDIVIDUAL WITH A FUNCTIONING BRAIN, NO MATTER YOUR RELIGION, THERE ARE SO MANY OF THESE THINGS THAT DEMANDS QUESTIONS, THAT DESERVES DISTRUST AND ETERNAL RIDICULE.

NOW, BY ALL MEANS,

TELL ME HOW TO BELIEVE THAT TWO PEOPLE CAN AUTHORIZE DEATH; THE DEVIL, GOD.

WHAT ABOUT THE "DIVINE PLAN"? IF THE DEVIL CAN AUTHORIZE THE DEATH OF SOMEONE, IS THAT ALSO PART OF GOD'S PLAN?

IF YOU SAY YES, THEN THE DEATH WAS PARTLY AUTHORIZED BY GOD.

IF YOU SAY NO, THEN GOD'S PLAN IS USELESS IF ANYONE CAN ALTER IT.

EXPLAIN TO ME..

HOW IT IS GODS PLAN TO KILL INNOCENT CHILDREN WITH LEUKEMIA.

HOW IT IS GOD'S PLAN TO LET SHOOTERS STORM PRIMARY SCHOOLS AND MURDER THE ENTIRE KIDS.

HOW IT IS GOD'S PLAN THAT PEOPLE DIE FROM TERRORIST ATTACKS, ALMOST EVERY DAY...

WHILST KEEPING THE EVIL DOES AND THE CORRUPT PEOPLE IN POWER ALIVE.

OR, ARE THESE DEATHS AUTHORIZE BY SATAN?

WHY WOULD A GOD CREATE A BEAUTIFUL WORLD, AND FOLD HIS HANDS WATCHING SATAN SCATTER HIS PERFECT CREATION? WHY NOT KILL SATAN?

WHAT IS THE GAIN OF GOD, AND THE ADVANTAGE OF KILLING INNOCENT CHILDREN AND DESTROYING ANIMALS IN NATURAL DISASTERS AND WILDFIRE, WHILE THE RICH PEOPLE WHO RUN THE WORLD DOWN LIVE HEALTHIER, HAPPIER, AND LONGER?

I NEED EXPLANATIONS. (AND MAYBE THE GUIDANCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT).

Haa!!!







Everyone knows that now





If hes not dead please where does he reside now







I stand to be corrected o



John 20:17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father:but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.







John 20:17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father:but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father; and to my God, and your God.

Acts 1:9 And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight. 10 And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel;