The distraught woman who has been by her daughter's side due to her illness - is praying and hoping her last surviving child would bury her someday and not the other way round.



According to Uche, the sick girl identified Ogechi Stella Njoku has been able to pull through very difficult stages of her illness and is yet to undergo dialysis...



7/8 pain i tell you.

Fast recovery dear. Momma loves you. 21 Likes

Finally I made ftc

but wait ooo,bury 7 out of 8,na wa ooo

probably they were all SS,n d last one is sick

just saying tho 3 Likes

I smell witchcraft or marine spirit demonic manipulation in her household. They need deliverance ooooo.. 22 Likes 1 Share

Lord have mercy 6 Likes





I smell a strong entity at work.



It's probably ancestral. I smell a strong entity at work.It's probably ancestral. 11 Likes

God!!!!!!! 2 Likes

. Jesus please help her 32 Likes 2 Shares

may the Almighty Allah be with her,,,amin 27 Likes

Lord help her out 1 Like

So sad!!! 1 Like

probably sickle cell ish 3 Likes

Seek the face of the Lord woman, seek His face. The fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much. And He is the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.

I decree as the oracle of the Most High God, your daughter shall not die but shall live and declare the goodness of God!!! 8 Likes





Now, that's one hell of a lot of calamity to befall a single person. I can't begin to imagine the horrible state of mind she is in at this time.



But this report though....

Naija reporters and their half baked, totally empty and annoying reports. You would think a reporter with half a brain would be curious as to enquire how the woman lost seven of her children...

Instead, he's content to write that she lost seven kids to various circumstances. Such silliness. Now, that's one hell of a lot of calamity to befall a single person. I can't begin to imagine the horrible state of mind she is in at this time.But this report though....Naija reporters and their half baked, totally empty and annoying reports. You would think a reporter with half a brain would be curious as to enquire how the woman lost seven of her children...Instead, he's content to write that she lost seven kids to various circumstances. Such silliness. 19 Likes 3 Shares

God will replace your bad part of your system with new one in Jesus name 1 Like

chain, buh he should have cried out since na .. after 1 2 3 4 .. and e nor cry out ...

the boss strong gan o ..,



may your loss be replaced

divinehand2003:

I smell witchcraft or marine spirit demonic manipulation in her household. They need deliverance ooooo..

Which deliverance again? 7 down only 1 to go...... Which deliverance again? 7 down only 1 to go......

Abi na sickle cell them be? 2 Likes 1 Share

OgahBohz:

chain, buh he should have cried out since na ..

after 1 2 3 4 .. and e nor cry out ...



the boss strong gan o ..,





may your loss be replaced

At her old age, you want make she carry belle again? At her old age, you want make she carry belle again? 1 Like

The girl's face looks like an SS patient. 1 Like

Lord have mercy! and i wish her a quick recovery.

sickle cell anemia 1 Like

Pastors will say she ate her children in her coven

please God help her out of this circumstance nomatter shortcomings. dayalisis just inbetween the two ways

Lexusgs430:





Which deliverance again? 7 down only 1 to go......

Yes, to save the life of the only one that remaineth. Yes, to save the life of the only one that remaineth.

Dshocker:

sickle cell anemia Kidney failure Kidney failure 1 Like

It's painful for a mother to see a child die let alone 7. So sad 2 Likes

Bluetooth2:





The girl's face looks like an SS patient. when witch don chop u finish even SS casualty go fat pass u. # No try Village witch o when witch don chop u finish even SS casualty go fat pass u. # No try Village witch o 1 Like