|Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Angelanest: 7:11am
This is a very sad one. A woman who has buried seven out of her eight children - is currently in lament as her only surviving child is sick. According to a philanthropist., Uche Onyemobi who recently met with the woman at the National Hospital in Abuja, she had eight children in all and has lost seven to various circumstances!
The distraught woman who has been by her daughter's side due to her illness - is praying and hoping her last surviving child would bury her someday and not the other way round.
According to Uche, the sick girl identified Ogechi Stella Njoku has been able to pull through very difficult stages of her illness and is yet to undergo dialysis...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-buried-7-8-children-laments-abuja-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by monaPhilz(m): 7:16am
7/8 pain i tell you.
Fast recovery dear. Momma loves you.
21 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Unseriousboy: 7:16am
Finally I made ftc
but wait ooo,bury 7 out of 8,na wa ooo
probably they were all SS,n d last one is sick
just saying tho
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by divinehand2003(m): 7:16am
I smell witchcraft or marine spirit demonic manipulation in her household. They need deliverance ooooo..
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by banom(m): 7:16am
Lord have mercy
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by MizMyColi(f): 7:16am
I smell a strong entity at work.
It's probably ancestral.
11 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by LilSmith55(m): 7:17am
God!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by xilixr: 7:17am
. Jesus please help her
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by khapello: 7:17am
may the Almighty Allah be with her,,,amin
27 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Esomchi800(m): 7:17am
Lord help her out
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Amirullaha(m): 7:17am
So sad!!!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Warlord3000(m): 7:18am
probably sickle cell ish
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by VivaDeAngelo: 7:18am
Seek the face of the Lord woman, seek His face. The fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much. And He is the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.
I decree as the oracle of the Most High God, your daughter shall not die but shall live and declare the goodness of God!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by whirlwind7(m): 7:19am
Now, that's one hell of a lot of calamity to befall a single person. I can't begin to imagine the horrible state of mind she is in at this time.
But this report though....
Naija reporters and their half baked, totally empty and annoying reports. You would think a reporter with half a brain would be curious as to enquire how the woman lost seven of her children...
Instead, he's content to write that she lost seven kids to various circumstances. Such silliness.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Matthew4sure(m): 7:19am
God will replace your bad part of your system with new one in Jesus name
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by OgahBohz(m): 7:19am
chain, buh he should have cried out since na .. after 1 2 3 4 .. and e nor cry out ...
the boss strong gan o ..,
may your loss be replaced
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Lexusgs430: 7:20am
divinehand2003:
Which deliverance again? 7 down only 1 to go......
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by idu1(m): 7:21am
Abi na sickle cell them be?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Lexusgs430: 7:21am
OgahBohz:
At her old age, you want make she carry belle again?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Bluetooth2: 7:21am
The girl's face looks like an SS patient.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Agbotikuyor007: 7:22am
Lord have mercy! and i wish her a quick recovery.
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Dshocker(m): 7:23am
sickle cell anemia
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:23am
Pastors will say she ate her children in her coven
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by masterpix(m): 7:23am
please God help her out of this circumstance nomatter shortcomings. dayalisis just inbetween the two ways
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by divinehand2003(m): 7:24am
Lexusgs430:
Yes, to save the life of the only one that remaineth.
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:24am
Dshocker:Kidney failure
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by Ellabae(f): 7:25am
It's painful for a mother to see a child die let alone 7. So sad
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by vickydevoka: 7:25am
Bluetooth2:when witch don chop u finish even SS casualty go fat pass u. # No try Village witch o
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Has Buried 7 Out Of Her 8 Children Laments In Abuja. Photos by tolulope1990(m): 7:26am
This is bad oooh....
I don't even know what to say.
