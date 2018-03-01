₦airaland Forum

Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 1:22pm
The Super Eagles of Nigeria today held their first training session at the Barnet FC Stadium in London . New arrivals Junior Ajayi, Gabriel Okechukwu, Mikel Agu were actively involved but Oghenekaro Etebo was on the sidelines.



http://newshelm.ng/photos-super-eagles-hold-first-training-session-in-england/






Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:23pm
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now

3 Likes

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Phythondancer(f): 1:43pm
biacan:
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now
leave my crush alone joor tongue

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:56pm
Phythondancer:
leave my crush alone joor tongue
I can leave anything for you in life but balogun is a no go area stay away from my property phythondancer biko I can't share my man cause he's mine alone cool
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Bobosneh: 3:26pm
Phythondancer:
leave my crush alone joor tongue
leave alone jor come crush on me. in case you don't know me too i go by the name Balogun

1 Like

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by amodu(m): 3:32pm
I am just loving this new jerseys and training kits adorned by the Eagles.
The very best I am wishing in Russia

1 Like

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 3:33pm
Person is in England jeje training, some fish and rotten egg poosie owners are busy derailin this thread,


Its like u ppl are mad, and dont have someone to notify u

12 Likes

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 5:24pm
biacan:
I can leave anything for you in life but balogun is a no go area stay away from my property phythondancer biko I can't share my man cause he's mine alone cool
Phythondancer:
leave my crush alone joor tongue
biacan:
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now
. see 2 mad dogs fighting over a guy who doesn't know they even existed.


nwaamaikpe and airforce1 are there u didn't crush on them.


u girls are mad

7 Likes

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:24pm
Next victim please! !!
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:24pm
360frolic:
The Super Eagles of Nigeria today held their first training session at the Barnet FC Stadium in London . New arrivals Junior Ajayi, Gabriel Okechukwu, Mikel Agu were actively involved but Oghenekaro Etebo was on the sidelines.



http://newshelm.ng/photos-super-eagles-hold-first-training-session-in-england/







Nigeria has won the world cup oooo

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 5:24pm
noted
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Kotodoctor: 5:25pm
biacan:
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now

Behave! Today is sunday. No boys licking! ..liking ..I mean liking
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by joeyswift(m): 5:26pm
Where is Thunder Balogun
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 5:26pm
When is the next victory boys .. this new out fit just look smart one them ...





_______________________________________________
Toyota HiAce busses for sale direct from Japan fitted with automatic transmission, ac, Spare tyre,jacks,less than 10k miles whatsapp/call for inspection 08050447106
_______________________________________________
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 5:26pm
Hope SOLOMON DALUNG no follow dem go there....

that's the worst minister in the world.

2 Likes

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 5:26pm
I thought we are suppose to be in serbia cry
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 5:26pm
they better learn better thing oh nor b dat nonsense wei dem played against poland
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Drsmith01(m): 5:27pm
I want this jersey o
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 5:30pm
biacan:
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now
U never crush on nwamaikpe finish undecided
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by labanj1(m): 5:30pm
PapaNnamdi:
Person is in England jeje training, some fish and rotten egg poosie owners are busy derailin this thread,


Its like u ppl are mad, and dont have someone to notify u
See finishing. Bros why na?

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Trusteden: 5:32pm
Issokay
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by popsyleo1: 5:33pm
Good
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by mclorenzo(m): 5:36pm
Gangster1ms:
I thought we are suppose to be in serbia cry
The match will be played at Craven Cottage .
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by undisputed25(m): 5:36pm
biacan:
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now
I'm also half cast please help my ministry with love
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 5:37pm
Make sure no cow is in the team


They are wired to ruin this country
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by matgold(m): 5:37pm
Seen
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by NLbully(m): 5:37pm
Phythondancer:
leave my crush alone joor tongue
Bobosneh:
leave alone jor come crush on me. in case you don't know me too i go by the name Balogun
biacan:
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now

Person wey no even know say you exist

Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 5:38pm
Love the idea this dayz.. .

Pattern not so good but grinding out the result at all cost, me likey cheesy
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Robisky001: 5:45pm
Why are they still wearing dress in scripting Naija on instead of Nigeria?
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Paschy88(m): 5:45pm
biacan:
keep it up guys victory is surely yours kiss kiss



Where is that my crush balogun that half cast lipsrsealed I've not seen him for some time now

Try to watch Nigeria on Teusday night and you'll see your crush. Let's hope he'll help crush the serbians
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 5:47pm
Wot if the super eagles end up winning the world cup
Re: Super Eagles Hold First Training Session In England (Photos) by skimanski(m): 5:48pm
Please who are they playing next?

(0) (1) (Reply)

