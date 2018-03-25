₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 1:29pm
Nothing beats being prayerful and careful in life especially when you are planning an event. Many people believe this is important as there are evil forces who might try to act as obstacles to your success.
A handsome young man has been reported dead.
Late Mopmi Samson reportedly died six days to his wedding in Bauchi state. His wedding was to take place at Winners Chapel on Saturday, March 31. He was involved in a ghastly car accident while traveling from Abuja to Bauchi state, in preparation for his wedding to Pheobe Masoyi.
His friends have taken to their Facebook handles to pen down heartbreaking tribute about the deceased. One Fedora Makp Philip shared his picture with the caption:
“Mopmi Kai Kai the news of your death has not been easy on any of us here.... One week to your wedding my yali words ain't enough... Mopmi you were stock with potentials that our generation is yet to explore and reap from. It's unbelievable gaskiya.”
http://newshelm.ng/photos-nigerian-man-dies-in-ghastly-car-accident-6-days-to-his-wedding/
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 1:31pm
1 Like
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by bjayx: 1:34pm
The girl no forget for life
3 Likes
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by DuruCrusher(m): 1:37pm
RIP to him...handsome guy
Amend ur ways pple,
This death no get sense oh
25 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:40pm
I hope the lady is not pregnant....
Might be all these northern Christians that voted Buhari
So sad
Bad road and bad Luck everywhere
3 Likes
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by stefanweeks: 1:41pm
My condolences
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:43pm
DuruCrusher:
That's why it's of paramount importance that the Bad luck goes back to Daura for retirement...
All hands must be on deck
For the time being... Amend your lives my people
5 Likes
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:51pm
SO SAD.
May this never be our portion on Jesus name.
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:52pm
That's the disadvantage of sticking your preek into any hole without properly anointing it with Shiloh Oil.
This endtime bride has sacrificed this promising youngman for nothing.
It's either she ate an Alhaji's money and he cursed her, or she has a mean spiritual husband or her nunu is a shrine.
She's too beautiful not to have badluck.
Either way he is dead.
The only good part of the story is that; the pretty lady is alive and once again available for the living.
But the guy looks like a professional heart-breaking playboy. So a part of me also thinks he deliberately died just to break the lady's heart.
Or it could also be that he was being saved from an unhappy bad marriage. But in all of it, we must not forget to give God thanks.
24 Likes 5 Shares
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by XaintJoel20(m): 1:52pm
My prayer and thought are with the grieving family on the lost of their dear son.
What an irreparable lost..
Sleep On....
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by ChiefSweetus: 1:52pm
Hope it's not the spirit husband of the babe.
Her next boyfriend should be careful and sanctify her kpekus before every kindus. . .... d babe fine no be small chai.
2 Likes
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by blesskewe(f): 1:52pm
Which kind of nonsense be this
Feeling so sorry for the girl
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by franchize24(m): 1:52pm
Death is a bitch... so sad
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:53pm
ZombieTAMER:What a Loser. smh
20 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by Teedamaniac: 1:53pm
Really sad.
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by Omooba224: 1:53pm
Two of the lessons I have learnt from life is doing what is right and abstaining from what is wrong because death doesn't give signal of its arrival..
Behave as if you are gonna die tomorrow..
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by yebzman: 1:54pm
Too bad
Sorry to the Fiance and family
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:54pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Zom........ Bie
1 Like
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by OtedolaSon: 1:54pm
Poor wife.. What will she do now
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by adetes: 1:54pm
This is serious rest in peace to d dead
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 1:54pm
so painful
1 Like
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by Rebsy(f): 1:55pm
ZombieTAMER:may God have mercy on you. Must you mention the North or Buhari?
6 Likes
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by funnynation(m): 1:55pm
Village people no dey give guys time this days. But people of God will surely win the battle
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by TheGoodJoe(m): 1:55pm
Heart Breaking. May God give his family, friends and loved ones the strength to bear this painful loss. May God watch over his beautiful bride to be and keep her the fortitude to bear the pains.
RIP Young man.
1 Like
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:56pm
Rebsy:
It's certainly not village people
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 1:56pm
What a loss. May God give his family and wife the graditute to bear the loss n move on. Rip
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by onadana: 1:57pm
98% of accidents are caused by overspeeding and dangerous driving. Sadly enough most passengers never caution the drivers.RIP bro till we cross over.But not yet.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by jameyjaggs: 1:57pm
RIP to d deceased .... May God comfort d bride to b.....
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by onadana: 1:59pm
ZombieTAMER:
You are really a Zom...bie
2 Likes
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by imamabi(m): 2:00pm
ZombieTAMER:
God please help me to help this man with sense. Haba!
2 Likes
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 2:00pm
So the babe is now available for the living
Re: Man Dies In Car Accident 6 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:04pm
EdifiedCEO:
