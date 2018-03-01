₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by AutoReportNG2: 4:48pm
Imagine a helmet that signals to you on the dangers on the road? Well, here you have it.
Cyclists, here’s a smart bike helmet that will help you stay safe and visible while cycling on the road, Lumos. Lumos is a smart bike helmet designed with integrated wireless turn signals, there are 48 individual LEDs front and back to make sure that cyclist is highly visible on the road for better safety.
Just like a car, Lumos incorporates automatic brake lights, thanks to an integrated accelerometer. The turn signals can be operated wirelessly through a wireless remote that can be installed on the handlebars. Cyclist can simply flash the arrow of direction to let others know where they are going. All these integrated lights, brake and turn signals, are specially designed to warn other drivers of a cyclist’ presence and maneuvers.
Riding your bike under the rain shouldn’t be a problem. Lumos smart bike helmet is water resistance. It has a micro USB for charging, CSPC crash safety certification, 10 white LEDs on the front, 38 red LEDs on the back, and 11 orange LEDs for each turn signal. All other drivers and pedestrians can easily spot you when you are wearing this helmet while cycling. The glow solid red will also help other drivers to notice that you are slowing down, it’s a smart way to alert everyone around you. This bike helmet meets both CPSC and CE standards for safety, the battery lasts for about six hours with flashing mode and three hours on solid mode
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-smart-bike-helmet-with-wireless.html
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by AutoReportNG2: 4:49pm
Will you buy this? All my Lekki bikers
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by taylor89(m): 4:52pm
My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page
I hope seun is paying you guys
And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by johnnyn1(m): 5:52pm
This is something else
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Nairalanda080: 7:44pm
Ftc
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by anyimontana(m): 7:45pm
Nice one
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Hidentity(m): 7:45pm
taylor89:
Lol. Guys here, though.
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by iyke926(m): 7:45pm
Nice
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by faorex(m): 7:46pm
Interesting... Safety first.
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by bbulldog(m): 7:46pm
Wonderful！！！
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by pillarmaria(m): 7:46pm
I was going to order for one but the perceived price is telling me to shut up and mind my business
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by dyze: 7:47pm
taylor89:
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Xionez(m): 7:48pm
taylor89:
Lol. See this one...
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by hidhrhis(m): 7:48pm
this helmet will malfunction in ilorin- ogbomosho express way
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by tboneybone(m): 7:50pm
Recieve brain
taylor89:
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by VampireeM(f): 7:50pm
AutoReportNG2:
Motorists and Pedestrians have not finished observing and paying attention to traffic lights na helmet light them go observe.
Lol.
BTW death is a characteristics of Living things so if its your time to die this Helmet can't save you
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:51pm
TECHNOLOGY IS BAE!
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:52pm
taylor89:Disabled just like you are!
smh
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Bonjoro: 7:52pm
Nairalanda080:
Scam
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Nairalanda080: 7:53pm
Bonjoro:you mad??
Did I scam your father?
Bring your proof that I scammed you bastard
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by crunchyg(m): 7:54pm
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Makaveli1166(m): 7:55pm
Nice development. but what we need now is the instrumentment to activate buhari's brain back to daura) due to schizophernic induced decorum, in contrast to drudgery docile disaffection been embeded in this current brutal dictatorshiply democratic despensation.#drops mic
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Bonjoro: 7:55pm
Nairalanda080:
Thunda faya u plus all the ogun deal with you
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Nairalanda080: 7:57pm
Bonjoro:idiot
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by shepherd003: 8:10pm
this iyibo people sef
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by Jiang(m): 8:17pm
taylor89:
By research you mean copy paste ba
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by dayleke(m): 8:23pm
I was expecting to see it on d head of an okada man sef.
I thought na one indigenous invention from our obodo Naija.
Re: See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety by oyetunder(m): 8:27pm
Bikes were not even designed to be used as okada... this helmet cannot cope with agbero blows needed to survive in an okada park. kudos...smart helmets for smart Nations.
