Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / See A Smart Helmet With Wireless Device That Give Signals For Better Safety (5172 Views)

10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect / Mitsubishi Is Changing The Way Cars Give Signals / Toyota Copyrights A Device That Captures Items That Fall Under Your Car Seats (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Cyclists, here’s a smart bike helmet that will help you stay safe and visible while cycling on the road, Lumos. Lumos is a smart bike helmet designed with integrated wireless turn signals, there are 48 individual LEDs front and back to make sure that cyclist is highly visible on the road for better safety.



Just like a car, Lumos incorporates automatic brake lights, thanks to an integrated accelerometer. The turn signals can be operated wirelessly through a wireless remote that can be installed on the handlebars. Cyclist can simply flash the arrow of direction to let others know where they are going. All these integrated lights, brake and turn signals, are specially designed to warn other drivers of a cyclist’ presence and maneuvers.



Riding your bike under the rain shouldn’t be a problem. Lumos smart bike helmet is water resistance. It has a micro USB for charging, CSPC crash safety certification, 10 white LEDs on the front, 38 red LEDs on the back, and 11 orange LEDs for each turn signal. All other drivers and pedestrians can easily spot you when you are wearing this helmet while cycling. The glow solid red will also help other drivers to notice that you are slowing down, it’s a smart way to alert everyone around you. This bike helmet meets both CPSC and CE standards for safety, the battery lasts for about six hours with flashing mode and three hours on solid mode





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/see-smart-bike-helmet-with-wireless.html Imagine a helmet that signals to you on the dangers on the road? Well, here you have it.Cyclists, here’s a smart bike helmet that will help you stay safe and visible while cycling on the road, Lumos. Lumos is a smart bike helmet designed with integrated wireless turn signals, there are 48 individual LEDs front and back to make sure that cyclist is highly visible on the road for better safety.Just like a car, Lumos incorporates automatic brake lights, thanks to an integrated accelerometer. The turn signals can be operated wirelessly through a wireless remote that can be installed on the handlebars. Cyclist can simply flash the arrow of direction to let others know where they are going. All these integrated lights, brake and turn signals, are specially designed to warn other drivers of a cyclist’ presence and maneuvers.Riding your bike under the rain shouldn’t be a problem. Lumos smart bike helmet is water resistance. It has a micro USB for charging, CSPC crash safety certification, 10 white LEDs on the front, 38 red LEDs on the back, and 11 orange LEDs for each turn signal. All other drivers and pedestrians can easily spot you when you are wearing this helmet while cycling. The glow solid red will also help other drivers to notice that you are slowing down, it’s a smart way to alert everyone around you. This bike helmet meets both CPSC and CE standards for safety, the battery lasts for about six hours with flashing mode and three hours on solid modeSource: 1 Like 1 Share

Will you buy this? All my Lekki bikers

My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page

















I hope seun is paying you guys















And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power 15 Likes 1 Share

This is something else 1 Like

Ftc

Nice one

taylor89:

My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page















I hope seun is paying you guys















And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power

Lol. Guys here, though. Lol. Guys here, though.

Nice

Interesting... Safety first.

Wonderful！！！

I was going to order for one but the perceived price is telling me to shut up and mind my business

taylor89:

My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page

Ode

Ode













I hope seun is paying you guys















And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power

taylor89:

My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page

















I hope seun is paying you guys















And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power

Lol. See this one... Lol. See this one...

this helmet will malfunction in ilorin- ogbomosho express way 1 Like





taylor89:

My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page

















I hope seun is paying you guys















And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power Recieve brain 1 Like

AutoReportNG2:

Will you buy this? All my Lekki bikers





Lol.



BTW death is a characteristics of Living things so if its your time to die this Helmet can't save you Motorists and Pedestrians have not finished observing and paying attention to traffic lights na helmet light them go observe.Lol.BTW death is a characteristics of Living things so if its your time to die this Helmet can't save you

TECHNOLOGY IS BAE!

taylor89:

My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page

















I hope seun is paying you guys















And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power Disabled just like you are!

smh Disabled just like you are!smh

Nairalanda080:

Ftc



Scam Scam

Bonjoro:







Scam you mad??





Did I scam your father?



Bring your proof that I scammed you bastard you mad??Did I scam your father?Bring your proof that I scammed you bastard

Nice development. but what we need now is the instrumentment to activate buhari's brain back to daura) due to schizophernic induced decorum, in contrast to drudgery docile disaffection been embeded in this current brutal dictatorshiply democratic despensation.#drops mic

Nairalanda080:

you mad??





Did I scam your father?



Bring your proof that I scammed you bastard



Thunda faya u plus all the ogun deal with you Thunda faya u plus all the ogun deal with you

Bonjoro:







Thunda faya u plus all the ogun deal with you idiot idiot

this iyibo people sef

taylor89:

My only concern is how autojosh, autoreportng, explorers devote their time everyday on research of updates just to make front page

















I hope seun is paying you guys















And I've come to realise that most of the active members here are disable who stays at home and have their phone plugged to power

By research you mean copy paste ba By research you mean copy paste ba

I was expecting to see it on d head of an okada man sef.

I thought na one indigenous invention from our obodo Naija.