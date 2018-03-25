Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote (9427 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LYOMXQu3-o



swankyjerry: The writer in me wants to write a bestseller book about this beautiful day ��‍♂️��‍♂️��‍♂️��‍♂️��‍♂️ It was absolutely amazing working on this project .... The countless meetings , the fittings the creativity, the glam , the power , the luxury, the entire love story , stay tuned I'll be sharing much more and it will be amazing..... focus on what you love , focus on you someone is watching. Jam jam can't get his eyes off his beautiful wife ....this love is sweet ��� #weddingstylist #swankyjerry #famil2018 #wethebest #king #love #style #wedding #history



https://www.instagram.com/p/BgvcaicA7tr/ Swankyjerry was the top stylist that handle the styling of the African Richest Man Aliko Dangote Daughter (Fatima), he took to his Instagram to relieve himself as the brain behind the gorgeous look of Fatimaswankyjerry: 2 Likes 1 Share

good hustle bro......God take you higher Amen

I think it's obvious that Fatima is older than jamil. Why he married her is obvious too.



BTW, I think we have seen enough of this wedding.





When next this poo makes fp, derailing ti take over 10 Likes 1 Share

It’s lala on the beat again!!

All of these are things a 'devout' Muslim will tell you are haram.



But right here and even in other weddings of Northern elites we see these things in full display. So why is it not 'haram' for them...? Or are they above 'haram'?



Before you 'common man' start hacking down another common man to death tomorrow in the name of your religious beliefs, remember that even your elites mock these things with their deeds. Why don't you stone them to death? 3 Likes

This wedding and National budget has many things in common............1. Expensive. 2. Inconclusive 3. Padding ......You can also name some

All these ones na for show....next month we will start hearing rumors about DIVORCE

This guy go Don collect Senior manager for bank annual salary for just styling dangote and former IG pikin... Choi. 1 Like

See the white shirt sef...no be Yaba own

doulble my hustle oluwa

Just Bcus everyone is doing it doesn't mean its halal Just Bcus everyone is doing it doesn't mean its halal 2 Likes





I hear say dem share Rolex watch. Chai.

I hope the poor Muslims in villages are reading this? This is what they will tell you is haram. Fatima wearing Western/Christian wedding gown. 1 Like 1 Share

Fatima Dongote is obviously far older than the groom

Gay a$$ modafoka!!!



Won’t be surprised if he’s the grooms gaypartner

why is Jamil always doing face like Teddy A of bbn?

Adebaba1:

See the white shirt sef...no be Yaba own I dey tell u.. the ting sleek die I dey tell u.. the ting sleek die

OboOlora:

Gay a$$ modafoka!!!



Won’t be surprised if he’s the grooms gaypartner He's the father to toyin lawal's son. I don't think he's gay though his profession makes him seem like one. He's the father to toyin lawal's son. I don't think he's gay though his profession makes him seem like one. 1 Like