₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,870 members, 4,153,971 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 10:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote (9427 Views)
Is Juliet Ibrahim Jamil Abubakar's Ex? Warned To Stay Off Fatima Dangote's Hubby / Genevieve Nnaji Stuns At Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Wedding In Lagos / Swankyjerry's Outfit To Big Brother Naija That Got People Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Oshowfreetv: 7:17pm
Swankyjerry was the top stylist that handle the styling of the African Richest Man Aliko Dangote Daughter (Fatima), he took to his Instagram to relieve himself as the brain behind the gorgeous look of Fatima
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LYOMXQu3-o
swankyjerry:
The writer in me wants to write a bestseller book about this beautiful day ��♂️��♂️��♂️��♂️��♂️ It was absolutely amazing working on this project .... The countless meetings , the fittings the creativity, the glam , the power , the luxury, the entire love story , stay tuned I'll be sharing much more and it will be amazing..... focus on what you love , focus on you someone is watching. Jam jam can't get his eyes off his beautiful wife ....this love is sweet ��� #weddingstylist #swankyjerry #famil2018 #wethebest #king #love #style #wedding #history
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgvcaicA7tr/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by ofonike: 7:20pm
Congrats
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by BlackDBagba: 8:01pm
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by joseo: 8:56pm
good hustle bro......God take you higher Amen
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by swiz123(m): 9:34pm
I think it's obvious that Fatima is older than jamil. Why he married her is obvious too.
BTW, I think we have seen enough of this wedding.
When next this poo makes fp, derailing ti take over
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by nairaman66(m): 9:35pm
Nice!!
It’s lala on the beat again!!
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Arsenalholic(m): 9:35pm
All of these are things a 'devout' Muslim will tell you are haram.
But right here and even in other weddings of Northern elites we see these things in full display. So why is it not 'haram' for them...? Or are they above 'haram'?
Before you 'common man' start hacking down another common man to death tomorrow in the name of your religious beliefs, remember that even your elites mock these things with their deeds. Why don't you stone them to death?
3 Likes
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by makdcash(m): 9:35pm
Nice one
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by xtophy(m): 9:35pm
This wedding and National budget has many things in common............1. Expensive. 2. Inconclusive 3. Padding ......You can also name some
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by styless(f): 9:36pm
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by onupeter(m): 9:36pm
Ok na,
2 Likes
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Marxist001(m): 9:37pm
All these ones na for show....next month we will start hearing rumors about DIVORCE
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by segebase(m): 9:37pm
v
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by BlueRayDick: 9:38pm
This guy go Don collect Senior manager for bank annual salary for just styling dangote and former IG pikin... Choi.
1 Like
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by danielnike: 9:38pm
cool
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Adebaba1(m): 9:39pm
See the white shirt sef...no be Yaba own
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by TheNigerianMan: 9:39pm
doulble my hustle oluwa
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:39pm
That's good.
All the best bro.
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by CastedAyo: 9:41pm
Marxist001:
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by MDsambo: 9:42pm
Arsenalholic:
Just Bcus everyone is doing it doesn't mean its halal
2 Likes
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by shapman: 9:43pm
Kindly spare a minute of your precious time to...
Check out this thread, you will love our little Princess and vote her...
http://www.nairaland.com/4414176/princess-success-needs-vote
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by fullstreets: 9:43pm
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Chikita66(f): 9:44pm
I hear say dem share Rolex watch. Chai.
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Odobaone: 9:45pm
Ok
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:46pm
I hope the poor Muslims in villages are reading this? This is what they will tell you is haram. Fatima wearing Western/Christian wedding gown.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by bewla(m): 9:46pm
iq
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by PoliticalChinex: 9:50pm
Fatima Dongote is obviously far older than the groom
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by OboOlora(f): 9:58pm
Gay a$$ modafoka!!!
Won’t be surprised if he’s the grooms gaypartner
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by babatee1985(m): 10:05pm
why is Jamil always doing face like Teddy A of bbn?
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by NicoBaba(m): 10:07pm
Adebaba1:I dey tell u.. the ting sleek die
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:09pm
OboOlora:He's the father to toyin lawal's son. I don't think he's gay though his profession makes him seem like one.
1 Like
|Re: Swankyjerry Styled Jamil Abubakar As He Weds Fatima Dangote by fynlola: 10:19pm
His own suit gan self was on fleek ,kudos to him.
Want to know how to slay as a bridesmaids for a wedding or have a friend that want to slay as bridesmaid ? check this out .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mnrjDvHPZU
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Arrested For Head-butting New Wife / Man Dances Unclad To Win Davido's Skelewu Competition! (UPDATED) / There Is A Beyonce Look-alike In Africa, Guess Who?...Yvonne Okoro!!!
Viewing this topic: Kimcutie(m), Yorisb, beeff(m), LEOVOLUTION(m), vicdon(m), incognita, GlobalhustlerNG, ryusufu(m), Mike1871(m), khaz(m), geosegun(m), youngbambiz, deanray, Drnice, sharpsharp, sleekman(m), ablavi01, efjay, ionsman, limitless101, teelaw4life(m), know, Deelola(f), DonSolo3013, omoajiri(m), timibare, eyinjuege, fostermd(m), Ibrahim3307(m), avril9(f), itsRhamzy, badboyharmony, aonag, oka4ugoo, smart2precise, Monaco2(m), Gbokiki, deenee, Kaslino(m), lawinart(m), Doctormarrvin, Johnnyhoo(m), debonairprinx(m), dapsoneh, mistakay, Oladeep, Mightykola(m), Donsteffi, rozey247(m), Archmage(m), teddydonny, tundefamuyide(m), oluphilip2008(f), jegz25(m), bams2999(m), veil, pafek(m), ateezednut, agulion, AseV and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12