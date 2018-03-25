Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React (5321 Views)

Few moments ago, Alex said BamBam is very Dirty. However, Viewers on twitter has reacted to what she said.





















Source: Source: https://jobmonker.com/2018/03/bbnaija-nigerians-react-as-alex-tagged-bambam-dirty/

Dat girl don too dey loud.

Wot else do I expect from girl wey dey bear Alex.. 1 Like







Yeah she's dirty and she's going home next.

But does that matter when my Anto is back in the house? Yeah she's dirty and she's going home next.But does that matter when my Anto is back in the house? 3 Likes 1 Share

End time post

i feel for bambam alex yaff kill me woohi feel for bambam

Jobless youths. Smh. If you dey expect like 10000 dollars from your client this week, you no get time come online dey react to rubbish. poverty is the cause of all these nonsense. frustrated youths with misplaced priorities 3 Likes 1 Share

I gat nothing to say

hmmmm Alex oooo.. no too do abeg ooo!!!!

Na their Double Wahala be dat?

Alex self wey dey mess anyhow get temerity to call another woman. That day she mess,was the day I stopped watching d show

Wakanda wahala is Alex looking for this night?

Chai

Everything on bbnaija must hit front page. Haba Seun

Alex can run her mouth. But I still prefer her to cee c.

What is d short and long term benefits of this program to the people....Any positive lesson to learn?

Chai look at my generation leaders of tomorrow

Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,it's none of my business. Your Mumu ??

Is It Gucci Prada Or Fila?? Your Mumu ??Is It Gucci Prada Or Fila?? 1 Like

if u have nothing to say.. gather here for a selfie..

Why are women so dirty nowadays

Shez right about bambam tho.. Same gal that forms classy will poo in d toilet and won't flush it.. Awon smellos

"Bamike" Yoruba gurl nw...... 1 Like

Damn Damn 1 Like

Stupid show..why was kloe rigged in?It's so obvious that people wanted ahneeka ad ifu back in that house 1 Like

Deltayankeeboi:

Jobless youths. Smh. If you dey expect like 10000 dollars from your client this week, you no get time come online dey react to rubbish. poverty is the cause of all these nonsense. frustrated youths with misplaced priorities

You sabi am bro. Naija youths eh! So futureless.

It's not rocket science. Men are much cleaner than women