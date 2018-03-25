₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by IntrovertGuy: 7:24pm
Few moments ago, Alex said BamBam is very Dirty. However, Viewers on twitter has reacted to what she said.
Source: https://jobmonker.com/2018/03/bbnaija-nigerians-react-as-alex-tagged-bambam-dirty/
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by OKorowanta: 7:32pm
Dat girl don too dey loud.
Wot else do I expect from girl wey dey bear Alex..
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 8:03pm
Yeah she's dirty and she's going home next.
But does that matter when my Anto is back in the house?
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Ogbaruoigwe1(m): 8:04pm
End time post
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Ogbenisoft28: 8:04pm
����������
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by S3ttingz: 8:04pm
Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,it's none of my business.
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by adamsbadoo(m): 8:04pm
alex yaff kill me wooh .
i feel for bambam
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Deltayankeeboi: 8:04pm
Jobless youths. Smh. If you dey expect like 10000 dollars from your client this week, you no get time come online dey react to rubbish. poverty is the cause of all these nonsense. frustrated youths with misplaced priorities
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by smartxyz(m): 8:05pm
I gat nothing to say
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by prisomic(f): 8:05pm
hmmmm Alex oooo.. no too do abeg ooo!!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Endtimesmith(m): 8:05pm
Na their Double Wahala be dat?
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by PHC1stBorn(m): 8:05pm
Alex self wey dey mess anyhow get temerity to call another woman. That day she mess,was the day I stopped watching d show
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Nonso92(m): 8:05pm
Wakanda wahala is Alex looking for this night?
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Babagboju(m): 8:06pm
Chai
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Spuggie: 8:06pm
Everything on bbnaija must hit front page. Haba Seun
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Ellabae(f): 8:06pm
Alex can run her mouth. But I still prefer her to cee c.
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by DrHighchief(m): 8:06pm
What is d short and long term benefits of this program to the people....Any positive lesson to learn?
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by afamaustin(m): 8:08pm
PHC1stBorn:l HV not watched it for once
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by dannybomb(m): 8:09pm
Chai look at my generation leaders of tomorrow
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Starcent: 8:09pm
S3ttingz:Your Mumu ??
Is It Gucci Prada Or Fila??
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Izecson3D(m): 8:09pm
if u have nothing to say.. gather here for a selfie..
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by TheNigerianMan: 8:10pm
Why are women so dirty nowadays
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by PenisCaP: 8:11pm
Shez right about bambam tho.. Same gal that forms classy will poo in d toilet and won't flush it.. Awon smellos
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by timibare: 8:11pm
"Bamike" Yoruba gurl nw......
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Nnamdi99(m): 8:13pm
abeg when Nigeria and Barcelona get match today
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by crunchyg(m): 8:14pm
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Bossontop(m): 8:14pm
Damn
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by SHAKABOOM: 8:26pm
Stupid show..why was kloe rigged in?It's so obvious that people wanted ahneeka ad ifu back in that house
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Troublemaker007(m): 8:27pm
Deltayankeeboi:
You sabi am bro. Naija youths eh! So futureless.
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by Jamiubond009(m): 8:32pm
It's not rocket science. Men are much cleaner than women
|Re: BBNaija: Alex Tags BamBam "Dirty". Nigerians React by legendaryT: 8:34pm
Well said. Seconded
Deltayankeeboi:
