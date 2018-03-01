Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' (27795 Views)

YourFavOnlineDoctor

@DrOlufunmilayo took to his Twitter TL to give tips for woman on how to take care of their virginal so as to stay healthy.



During his educative thread on the micro-blogging platform, he also advice ladies not to waste their time to rush to the bathroom to use showerhead to wash off sperm deposit inside them because it can never be washed out.



Read his thread below;



Do NOT douche please.

Douching is the act of cleaning inside the vagina by spraying it with water/soap using a hose or shower �

Many believe this will get rid of bad odor, sperm and menstrual blood.



This is bad practice. It wil only destabilise the vagina and cause infections.



Aunty, if u have unprotected sex and you run to the bathroom to grab the shower � head to spray water inside your vagina thinking you are washing the sperm off, u are playing yourself.



Sperm deposited into the vagina goes straight into the womb and your hose cannot reach there.



Your best bet is a PostPill and not douching, drinking lime, drinking dry gin, putting alum or leaves inside the vagina. It’s a waste and very unhelpful.



Just don’t delete his number yet, and start saving well from the next month, because you will soon need cot and baby food.



I just heard people even put okro inside the vagina to make it smooth/slippery, then put alum to tighten it��‍♂️



Even Julius Berger is not this creative with road construction�



Leave your vagina alone pls

It’s not an untarred road. There’s no need to make it an expressway.



Credit:



Girls won't hear

What happens to total abstainance and save your self from the stress?

MissRaine69:

Some women actually do this? All that money spent on education...some parents should request refunds. Considering how the rate of HIV infection has accelerated in Nigeria condoms should not be a point of negotiation for anyone. If you put your trust in “washing out” your vagina instead of a condom then there is no light at the end of the tunnel. What you think is the end is actually incoming traffic.



I am pragmatic. That's your view the majority are having copious amounts of premarital sex from a public health perspective acknowledging that and problem solving rather than "hoping and wishing" has proved to to be more effective.

never heard of this before,if someone actually has been during this all in the name of playing safe,that means he/she is a true definition of broad day light fool. 4 Likes 1 Share

public health perspective that isn't 100% save? but my so called view will guarantee 100 safty.

I am pragmatic. That’s your view the majority are having copious amounts of premarital sex from a public health perspective acknowledging that and problem solving rather than “hoping and wishing” has proved to to be more effective. I am pragmatic. That’s your view the majority are having copious amounts of premarital sex from a public health perspective acknowledging that and problem solving rather than “hoping and wishing” has proved to to be more effective. 25 Likes

(Sigh ) is that what I said? Did I quote any percentage? Did you comprehend all of what that I wrote or you opted to be selective? I am inclined to go for the latter here.

public health perspective that isn't 100% save? but my so called view will guarantee 100 safty. public health perspective that isn't 100% save? but my so called view will guarantee 100 safty. 2 Likes 1 Share

public health perspective that isn't 100% save? but my so called view will guarantee 100 safty. (Sigh ) is that what I said? Did I quote any percentage? Did you comprehend all of what that I wrote or you opted to be selective? I am inclined to go for the latter here. (Sigh ) is that what I said? Did I quote any percentage? Did you comprehend all of what that I wrote or you opted to be selective? I am inclined to go for the latter here. 10 Likes

Who doesn't know that.

Is that person an olodo?

He ejaculated deep inside of you and you think the sperm will be there waiting for you, 1 Like

