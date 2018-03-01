₦airaland Forum

Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time'

Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by CastedAyo: 6:23am
A Nigerian doctor YourFavOnlineDoctor
@DrOlufunmilayo took to his Twitter TL to give tips for woman on how to take care of their virginal so as to stay healthy.

During his educative thread on the micro-blogging platform, he also advice ladies not to waste their time to rush to the bathroom to use showerhead to wash off sperm deposit inside them because it can never be washed out.

Read his thread below;

Do NOT douche please.
Douching is the act of cleaning inside the vagina by spraying it with water/soap using a hose or shower �
Many believe this will get rid of bad odor, sperm and menstrual blood.

This is bad practice. It wil only destabilise the vagina and cause infections.

Aunty, if u have unprotected sex and you run to the bathroom to grab the shower � head to spray water inside your vagina thinking you are washing the sperm off, u are playing yourself.

Sperm deposited into the vagina goes straight into the womb and your hose cannot reach there.

Your best bet is a PostPill and not douching, drinking lime, drinking dry gin, putting alum or leaves inside the vagina. It’s a waste and very unhelpful.

Just don’t delete his number yet, and start saving well from the next month, because you will soon need cot and baby food.

I just heard people even put okro inside the vagina to make it smooth/slippery, then put alum to tighten it��‍♂️

Even Julius Berger is not this creative with road construction�

Leave your vagina alone pls
It’s not an untarred road. There’s no need to make it an expressway.

Credit: https://mobile.twitter.com/DrOlufunmilayo/status/977892870316331008

Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/running-to-bathroom-to-use-showerhead-after-unprotected-sex-is-a-waste-of-time-nigerian-doctor.html

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 6:26am
CastedAyo:

I just heard people even put okro inside the vagina to make it smooth/slippery, then put alum to tighten it

Okro inside vagina?


So some men have been putting their diicks inside a pot of Okro soup.


No wonder Nkechi said OKRO is her best FRUIT

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by timwudz(m): 6:28am
Una don hear so?
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by storge: 6:33am
grin
Bad news for aspiring oloshos. But postpill is no longer available in my area and I have a soft spot for that drug

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by jworos(m): 6:33am
Some of them no wan even hear wetin he dey yarn sef undecided

They be like, is it your VJ?

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:44am
Girls won't hear
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by MissRaine69(f): 6:45am
Some women actually do this? All that money spent on education...some parents should request refunds. Considering how the rate of HIV infection has accelerated in Nigeria condoms should not be a point of negotiation for anyone. If you put your trust in “washing out” your vagina instead of a condom then there is no light at the end of the tunnel. What you think is the end is actually incoming traffic.

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by CastedAyo: 6:49am
donstan18:


Okro inside vagina?


So some men have been putting their diicks inside a pot of Okro soup.


No wonder Nkechi said OKRO is her best FRUIT

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by mazimee(m): 6:54am
MissRaine69:
Some women actually do this? All that money spent on education...some parents should request refunds. Considering how the rate of HIV infection has accelerated in Nigeria condoms should not be a point of negotiation for anyone. If you put your trust in “washing out” your vagina instead of a condom then there is no light at the end of the tunnel. What you think is the end is actually incoming traffic.


What happens to total abstainance and save your self from the stress?

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 6:58am
never heard of this before,if someone actually has been during this all in the name of playing safe,that means he/she is a true definition of broad day light fool.

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 6:59am
highqueen:
never heard of this before, if someone actually has been during this all in the name of playing safe,that means he/she is a true definition of broad day light fool.

You'v not heard of it?

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 7:00am
donstan18:
cheesy
why smiling?
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by MissRaine69(f): 7:07am
mazimee:



What happens to total abstainance and save your self from the stress?

I am pragmatic. That’s your view the majority are having copious amounts of premarital sex from a public health perspective acknowledging that and problem solving rather than “hoping and wishing” has proved to to be more effective.

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by amakadihot87(f): 7:12am
CastedAyo:

...



so u now use this baby as a meme

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by mazimee(m): 7:18am
MissRaine69:


I am pragmatic. That’s your view the majority are having copious amounts of premarital sex from a public health perspective acknowledging that and problem solving rather than “hoping and wishing” has proved to to be more effective.

public health perspective that isn't 100% save? but my so called view will guarantee 100 safty.

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 7:32am
donstan18:

You'v not head of it?
yes,it even sounds foolish to the ear.

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by MissRaine69(f): 7:37am
mazimee:


public health perspective that isn't 100% save? but my so called view will guarantee 100 safty.
(Sigh ) is that what I said? Did I quote any percentage? Did you comprehend all of what that I wrote or you opted to be selective? I am inclined to go for the latter here.

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:38am
highqueen:

yes,it even sounds foolish to the ear.

Baby yo wink , you mean you don't use to price OKRO in the market? tongue

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:38am
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 7:39am
donstan18:

Baby yo wink , you mean you don't use to price OKRO in the market? tongue
hahahaha,okoro gini. can't even remember the last time I went to the marketgrin
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:47am
highqueen:
hahahaha,okoro gini. can't even remember the last time I went to the marketgrin
Queenie Quennie cheesy
I believe you die cheesy

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:47am
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by grayht(m): 7:49am
Lalasticlacla, leave bbnaija and cum fast cheesy

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by OriakuAmara(f): 7:52am
Who doesn't know that.
Is that person an olodo?
He ejaculated deep inside of you and you think the sperm will be there waiting for you,

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by CastedAyo: 8:09am
amakadihot87:
...


so u now use this baby as a meme
cheesy
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 8:13am
donstan18:

Queenie Quennie cheesy
I believe you die cheesy
cheesycheesy
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by sasquareT(m): 8:58am
amakadihot87:
...



so u now use this baby as a meme
Don't mind him,
The picture is neither close to funny nor fine.

Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by DeadRat(m): 9:11am
highqueen:

hahahaha,okoro gini.
can't even remember the last time I went to the marketgrin
who Goes To Market For You?
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 9:18am
DeadRat:
who Goes To Market For You?
I don't cook.
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by DeadRat(m): 9:33am
highqueen:
I don't cook.
Then Who Does. Or You Buy Prepared Food
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 9:44am
DeadRat:
Then Who Does. Or You Buy Prepared Food
yes,prepared food.
Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by DeadRat(m): 9:51am
highqueen:

yes,prepared food.
Aru! Sacrilege! maka gini Queen oma shocked ... Igbo Girls Slay the Kitchen cry ... Hope You Know How To Cook...

