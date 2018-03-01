₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by CastedAyo: 6:23am
A Nigerian doctor YourFavOnlineDoctor
@DrOlufunmilayo took to his Twitter TL to give tips for woman on how to take care of their virginal so as to stay healthy.
During his educative thread on the micro-blogging platform, he also advice ladies not to waste their time to rush to the bathroom to use showerhead to wash off sperm deposit inside them because it can never be washed out.
Read his thread below;
Do NOT douche please.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 6:26am
CastedAyo:
Okro inside vagina?
So some men have been putting their diicks inside a pot of Okro soup.
No wonder Nkechi said OKRO is her best FRUIT
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by timwudz(m): 6:28am
Una don hear so?
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by storge: 6:33am
Bad news for aspiring oloshos. But postpill is no longer available in my area and I have a soft spot for that drug
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by jworos(m): 6:33am
Some of them no wan even hear wetin he dey yarn sef
They be like, is it your VJ?
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:44am
Girls won't hear
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by MissRaine69(f): 6:45am
Some women actually do this? All that money spent on education...some parents should request refunds. Considering how the rate of HIV infection has accelerated in Nigeria condoms should not be a point of negotiation for anyone. If you put your trust in “washing out” your vagina instead of a condom then there is no light at the end of the tunnel. What you think is the end is actually incoming traffic.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by CastedAyo: 6:49am
donstan18:
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by mazimee(m): 6:54am
MissRaine69:
What happens to total abstainance and save your self from the stress?
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 6:58am
never heard of this before,if someone actually has been during this all in the name of playing safe,that means he/she is a true definition of broad day light fool.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 6:59am
highqueen:
You'v not heard of it?
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 7:00am
donstan18:why smiling?
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by MissRaine69(f): 7:07am
mazimee:
I am pragmatic. That’s your view the majority are having copious amounts of premarital sex from a public health perspective acknowledging that and problem solving rather than “hoping and wishing” has proved to to be more effective.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by amakadihot87(f): 7:12am
CastedAyo:...
so u now use this baby as a meme
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by mazimee(m): 7:18am
MissRaine69:
public health perspective that isn't 100% save? but my so called view will guarantee 100 safty.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 7:32am
donstan18:yes,it even sounds foolish to the ear.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by MissRaine69(f): 7:37am
mazimee:(Sigh ) is that what I said? Did I quote any percentage? Did you comprehend all of what that I wrote or you opted to be selective? I am inclined to go for the latter here.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:38am
highqueen:
Baby yo , you mean you don't use to price OKRO in the market?
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:38am
***
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 7:39am
donstan18:hahahaha,okoro gini. can't even remember the last time I went to the market
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:47am
highqueen:Queenie Quennie
I believe you die
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by donstan18(m): 7:47am
****
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by grayht(m): 7:49am
Lalasticlacla, leave bbnaija and cum fast
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by OriakuAmara(f): 7:52am
Who doesn't know that.
Is that person an olodo?
He ejaculated deep inside of you and you think the sperm will be there waiting for you,
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by CastedAyo: 8:09am
amakadihot87:
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 8:13am
donstan18:
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by sasquareT(m): 8:58am
amakadihot87:Don't mind him,
The picture is neither close to funny nor fine.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by DeadRat(m): 9:11am
highqueen:who Goes To Market For You?
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 9:18am
DeadRat:I don't cook.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by DeadRat(m): 9:33am
highqueen:Then Who Does. Or You Buy Prepared Food
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by highqueen(f): 9:44am
DeadRat:yes,prepared food.
|Re: Running To Bathroom To Use Showerhead After Unprotected Sex Is A Waste Of Time' by DeadRat(m): 9:51am
highqueen:Aru! Sacrilege! maka gini Queen oma ... Igbo Girls Slay the Kitchen ... Hope You Know How To Cook...
