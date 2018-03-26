₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Emmalez(m): 11:31am
Nigerian musician, Emmanuel Okose, popularly known as “Soul E”, has been a man of God for a while. Soul E who left the shores of Nigeria in 2013 to South Africa has finally become a full blown “Pastor” and he’s now referred to as “Prophet Emmanuel”.
The 34 years old singer now pastors a church in South Africa with the name “The Evidence Church Of God” and holds crusade, revivals and different church programs.
The singer-cum Pastor was huge in the music industry between 2008-2011. His many controversies include his court case with his label “Collosal Records”, his relationship with an older lover ‘Queen Ure’ and his very well publicised beef with Pastor Chris Okotie.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Ay04z(m): 11:34am
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by taylor89(m): 11:35am
how angel Michael b bundling some people on that day
Pastor osibande and all
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by chukslawrence(m): 11:43am
Prophet Emmanuel dey hereee
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Dontquit: 11:48am
Always women in every gathering seeking for only God know.
Mostly women fallen down under anointing, unlike men why?
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by northvietnam(m): 11:57am
the hustle is real... i might finally one day become a pastor too...
fvck choir girls and chop fat thitte
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Nutase: 12:05pm
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Benjom(m): 12:23pm
Similar to Chris Okotie's encounter. If it's from God, fine. He can actually use anyone.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by chriskosherbal(m): 12:28pm
Well anything is possible afterall God also called Paul who was formerly Saul ....a major slayer of the Christian faithful.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by aaronson(m): 12:30pm
Any hustle that pays the bills is fine so long as you not hurting anybody.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by simonlee(m): 1:10pm
God be looking at Soul E casting out demons in His name like...
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by ONeMAnMOPOL: 1:10pm
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by miqos02(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by nairavsdollars(f): 1:10pm
is this not the guy that enjoys dating older women?
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Nwaohafia1(f): 1:11pm
God's kingdom is getting to every corner. Good one.
That was how Saul transformed into Paul
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by datfreshdoc(m): 1:11pm
aaronson:True.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by DIKEnaWAR: 1:11pm
Another Fatonyibo on the loose. Scamming his way into women's legs and people's pockets to live a life of luxury.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by xynerise(m): 1:11pm
nairavsdollars:
Change is constant
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by aguiyi2: 1:12pm
If we have this high level of repentant souls,how come crime has risen to this level in Nigeria?.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Aieboocaar(m): 1:12pm
Abeg who be this pastor Emmanuel Okose...we no know am for mushin o!! na only Soul E i know...A.K.A Soul E baba Dey Hiaaa!!!
The Hustle Is real!!
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by sulemanalex(m): 1:12pm
Doing biz in other African countries nowdays better than in naija
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by happney65: 1:13pm
"Soul E Baba dey here..Ohh Man and woman come follow me sing"..Soul E was the bomb 2005/06 or thereabout..2 baba even featured him one of his tracks where he took the chorus.. It was said he would take over from 2 face in the coming years as he was the epitome of a complete musician..
Until he came crashing..I wasnt surprised though..The first time I saw him on NTA all night long,I knew he would be suppressed by Fame..How art the mighty fallen..Dude would end up a bleeping pastor who scams fellow church members..Too Bad!
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Badgers14: 1:14pm
So after hin jealous Chris Okotie finish, he then hung his own shingles because he knows deceiving the gullible is paying...
Chris Okotie go be like...
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by castrokins(m): 1:14pm
Soul E Baba Dey Here.....
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by thunderbabs: 1:15pm
northvietnam:
You still will miss lot of calls with dz ur dream
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by aguiyi2: 1:15pm
Soul E,after aunty Ureh suck your juice finish na God you leave everything to?.It is well.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by valuedammy(m): 1:16pm
SoulE baba dey here, Man and Woman come follow me sing say Soul E baba dey here.
Hope you are called by God and Not you calling God?
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by Taiwo20(m): 1:16pm
its good to try one's hand in different businesses.
|Re: Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa by talk2percy(m): 1:16pm
[ guys are not smiling oh...church business nah one of the highest paid in the world today!
