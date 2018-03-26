Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Soul E Becomes Prophet Emmanuel Okose, Holds Crusades In South Africa (14316 Views)

Nigerian musician, Emmanuel Okose, popularly known as “Soul E”, has been a man of God for a while. Soul E who left the shores of Nigeria in 2013 to South Africa has finally become a full blown “Pastor” and he’s now referred to as “Prophet Emmanuel”.







The 34 years old singer now pastors a church in South Africa with the name “The Evidence Church Of God” and holds crusade, revivals and different church programs.







The singer-cum Pastor was huge in the music industry between 2008-2011. His many controversies include his court case with his label “Collosal Records”, his relationship with an older lover ‘Queen Ure’ and his very well publicised beef with Pastor Chris Okotie.



how angel Michael b bundling some people on that day





































Prophet Emmanuel dey hereee 18 Likes

Always women in every gathering seeking for only God know.



Mostly women fallen down under anointing, unlike men why? 7 Likes 2 Shares

the hustle is real... i might finally one day become a pastor too...

fvck choir girls and chop fat thitte 14 Likes

Similar to Chris Okotie's encounter. If it's from God, fine. He can actually use anyone. 7 Likes

Well anything is possible afterall God also called Paul who was formerly Saul ....a major slayer of the Christian faithful. 5 Likes

Any hustle that pays the bills is fine so long as you not hurting anybody. 8 Likes

God be looking at Soul E casting out demons in His name like... 14 Likes 2 Shares

is this not the guy that enjoys dating older women? 3 Likes

God's kingdom is getting to every corner. Good one.





That was how Saul transformed into Paul 1 Like

Any hustle that pays the bills is fine so long as you not hurting anybody. True. True.

Another Fatonyibo on the loose. Scamming his way into women's legs and people's pockets to live a life of luxury. 3 Likes

is this not the guy that enjoys dating older women?

Change is constant Change is constant

If we have this high level of repentant souls,how come crime has risen to this level in Nigeria?. 1 Like

Soul E baba Dey Hiaaa!!!



The Hustle Is real!! Abeg who be this pastor Emmanuel Okose...we no know am for mushin o!! na only Soul E i know...A.K.A 5 Likes

Doing biz in other African countries nowdays better than in naija

"Soul E Baba dey here..Ohh Man and woman come follow me sing"..Soul E was the bomb 2005/06 or thereabout..2 baba even featured him one of his tracks where he took the chorus.. It was said he would take over from 2 face in the coming years as he was the epitome of a complete musician..



Until he came crashing..I wasnt surprised though..The first time I saw him on NTA all night long,I knew he would be suppressed by Fame..How art the mighty fallen..Dude would end up a bleeping pastor who scams fellow church members..Too Bad!





Chris Okotie go be like... So after hin jealous Chris Okotie finish, he then hung his own shingles because he knows deceiving the gullible is paying...Chris Okotie go be like... 3 Likes

Soul E Baba Dey Here..... 3 Likes

the hustle is real...

i might finally one day become a pastor too...



fvck choir girls and chop fat thitte

Soul E,after aunty Ureh suck your juice finish na God you leave everything to?.It is well. 1 Like

SoulE baba dey here, Man and Woman come follow me sing say Soul E baba dey here.



Hope you are called by God and Not you calling God?

its good to try one's hand in different businesses.