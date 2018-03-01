Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) (9175 Views)

They were arrested and tied up by security operatives who stormed the area after being notified.



Meanwhile, the school administration has confirmed that four more boys are still missing as investigation into the matter begins.



Since they have been there since Saturday, it means they were being accommodated and fed with womanly things. Therefore the girls who accommodated them are guilty as well. Since they have been there since Saturday, it means they were being accommodated and fed with womanly things. Therefore the girls who accommodated them are guilty as well. 23 Likes 1 Share

See what their stupidity have caused them. Why not make their visit formal-why sneaking in on the girlsSee what their stupidity have caused them. 1 Like

what about the girls who aided them? 1 Like

Why not make their visit formal-why sneaking in on the girls See what their stupidity have caused them.

You don't blame them for that... As a kid in secondary school especially boarding school, you can think of crazy stuffs.



Since they didn't kill it rape or probably steal anything, let them just be punished accordingly and allowed to go... Simple. Not to embarrass them on the internet You don't blame them for that... As a kid in secondary school especially boarding school, you can think of crazy stuffs.Since they didn't kill it rape or probably steal anything, let them just be punished accordingly and allowed to go... Simple. Not to embarrass them on the internet 6 Likes

That guy resemble one mod for nairaland.... . . . . Meanwhile, let the choir come and give us their special number 1 Like

Anyway konji na bastard.

Upon embarking on this 'missionary journey' endeavor



not to be caught even if it means leaving your boxers



behind. 2 Likes

Their future don get K leg like be that o

This is very wrong! They should have handed them over to the school authority to rusticate them or suspend them for sometims rather than treating them like a common criminal

Anyway its probably a government school

See their head like wetin dem de take separate fight.

konji is a serious disease..

buh these boys are stupid me that haven't entered heavens gate for like a year plus..

am still somehow ok

just that my boxers are suffering 3 Likes 1 Share

these days, what you don't see on internet, never happened.

Why was the Army called? And why are they tied up like criminals?

people are saying konji because its not a scene from a Korean movie people are saying konji because its not a scene from a Korean movie







What exactly were they looking for?

they still look fresh,they would be like , pounded pop if it were to be the nigerian army,i swear

It seems Columbus isn't the only man who loves adventure after all.



Make them absorb and train these ones for their country's secret service, I'm sure they'll do well on covert missions.

Why Were they been handled as criminals?



The question is :

Did they steal?

Was anyone raped or molested?

Did they vandalise anything if no to all these questions then they are just group of young boys who apparently followed their friends to see his girlfriend.



Did they do something wrong?

May be Yes,



Should they be punished ?

May be yes



But do they deserve this punishment ?

No!! Never!



It's high time we learn to value human lives in Africa

I'm sure they can't sit down for now,



Due to enough ass pain from enough koboko. I'm sure they can't sit down for now,Due to enough ass pain from enough koboko.







Na wah... what were they going to do?

They want to pour akamu

anyone who schooled at a boarding school and didn't do this is just a loser

Konji na bastard ooo