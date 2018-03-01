₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 12:44pm
According to online reports, a group of male students were apprehended after sneaking into a hostel in a girls' boarding school. The five boys from St. Mary's Kibabii boys high school in Bungoma, Kenya - were arrested in the girls' school dormitory last night. It was reported that the boys had been in the school since Saturday.
They were arrested and tied up by security operatives who stormed the area after being notified.
Meanwhile, the school administration has confirmed that four more boys are still missing as investigation into the matter begins.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/five-secondary-school-boys-arrested-sneaking-girls-hostel-photos.html
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 12:45pm
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Destined2win: 12:49pm
Since they have been there since Saturday, it means they were being accommodated and fed with womanly things. Therefore the girls who accommodated them are guilty as well.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 12:49pm
Why not make their visit formal-why sneaking in on the girls See what their stupidity have caused them.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:50pm
what about the girls who aided them?
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 12:55pm
Paperwhite:
You don't blame them for that... As a kid in secondary school especially boarding school, you can think of crazy stuffs.
Since they didn't kill it rape or probably steal anything, let them just be punished accordingly and allowed to go... Simple. Not to embarrass them on the internet
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by SamuelTurner(m): 2:02pm
That guy resemble one mod for nairaland.... . . . . Meanwhile, let the choir come and give us their special number
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 2:42pm
They look like APC zombies ...
Anyway konji na bastard.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 2:42pm
Upon embarking on this 'missionary journey' endeavor
not to be caught even if it means leaving your boxers
behind.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by VonTrapp: 2:43pm
Their future don get K leg like be that o
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 2:43pm
This is very wrong! They should have handed them over to the school authority to rusticate them or suspend them for sometims rather than treating them like a common criminal
Anyway its probably a government school
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by kellynoah: 2:43pm
See their head like wetin dem de take separate fight.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by marvin906(m): 2:44pm
konji is a serious disease..
buh these boys are stupid me that haven't entered heavens gate for like a year plus..
am still somehow ok
just that my boxers are suffering
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Assassin101: 2:44pm
these days, what you don't see on internet, never happened.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Apina(m): 2:45pm
Why was the Army called? And why are they tied up like criminals?
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 2:45pm
E
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by kaluxy007(m): 2:45pm
people are saying konji because its not a scene from a Korean movie
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:46pm
What exactly were they looking for?
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by samuelchimmy(m): 2:46pm
they still look fresh,they would be like , pounded pop if it were to be the nigerian army,i swear
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Josnac(m): 2:46pm
It seems Columbus isn't the only man who loves adventure after all.
Make them absorb and train these ones for their country's secret service, I'm sure they'll do well on covert missions.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Brandler: 2:46pm
Why Were they been handled as criminals?
The question is :
Did they steal?
Was anyone raped or molested?
Did they vandalise anything if no to all these questions then they are just group of young boys who apparently followed their friends to see his girlfriend.
Did they do something wrong?
May be Yes,
Should they be punished ?
May be yes
But do they deserve this punishment ?
No!! Never!
It's high time we learn to value human lives in Africa
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by fakuta(f): 2:46pm
OKAY, it's KENYA RIGHT?
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 2:46pm
I'm sure they can't sit down for now,
Due to enough ass pain from enough koboko.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by punisha: 2:47pm
see them looking like herdsmen already. chook their tiny preeks with pin and rub pepper to it. It will not be well with APC. They have infiltrated Kenya's innocent children after teaching the one's here how to proudly vote.
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by joenor(m): 2:48pm
Na wah... what were they going to do?
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by gurunlocker: 2:48pm
They want to pour akamu
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 2:48pm
anyone who schooled at a boarding school and didn't do this is just a loser
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by wale377(m): 2:48pm
Konji na bastard ooo
|Re: 5 Kenyan School Boys Sneak Into Girls' Hostel, Caught & Tied By Soldier (Photos) by Twrecks(m): 2:48pm
Konji's father is a mindless bastard
