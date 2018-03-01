Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) (14742 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Ebonyi, Cut Off Man's Hand (Graphic Pics) / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Eche Ikwo In Ebonyi State, Kill Many (Graphic) / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Despite series of meeting held by stakeholders to bring total peace in the Mambilla Plateau,Fulani hired killer machineries(Bodabe) today attacked Mambilla people at Yerimaru village of Kakara ward while working in their farms.Many were brutalised.



See photos below







Source: STILL ON THE FULANI HIRED KILLER MACHINARIES(BODABE, DUJJAL).Despite series of meeting held by stakeholders to bring total peace in the Mambilla Plateau,Fulani hired killer machineries(Bodabe) today attacked Mambilla people at Yerimaru village of Kakara ward while working in their farms.Many were brutalised.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-attack-farmers-in_26.html?m=1





And some 'useful idiots' still believes Nigeria have a president with integrity.



The country is on autopilot...where death is cheap by the dozens thanks to privileged terrorists and their collaborators running the shows. Damn..And some 'useful idiots' still believes Nigeria have a president with integrity.The country is on autopilot...where death is cheap by the dozens thanks to privileged terrorists and their collaborators running the shows. 38 Likes 1 Share

DJ Buhari on the wheels of steel 58 Likes 2 Shares

Hiaa











Who's going to marry all these disabled men in Kogi and Benue



















No wonder their stupid governors keep conducting mass burials wedding every Sunday 3 Likes 1 Share

It is well in the end. God help us 1 Like

see the traumatised child. God save us from this ethnic cleansing 19 Likes 1 Share

One Nigeria is a fraud. It's time to have a Tiv republic. 15 Likes 1 Share

cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44 1 Like 2 Shares

How to treat a fulani herdsman, give him a ride and boom 2 Likes 1 Share

h

Wake up my fellow cowards 18 Likes 2 Shares

buhari- a complete failure to democracy 4 Likes

maashalah

plessis:

I will continue to say this, the Yorubas are responsible for this.

You must be high, dude. Abi since when did Yoruba people start going on a rampage and machetting people? Look here, this silly attempt at blackmail by you ipigs won't fly. Small time you will tell us our votes were insignificant in electing Buhari, yet when it suits you, you turn around and credit us for electing him. All of una dey crase. You must be high, dude. Abi since when did Yoruba people start going on a rampage and machetting people? Look here, this silly attempt at blackmail by you ipigs won't fly. Small time you will tell us our votes were insignificant in electing Buhari, yet when it suits you, you turn around and credit us for electing him. All of una dey crase. 21 Likes 3 Shares





VIOLENT EXTREMISTS VIOLENT EXTREMISTS 3 Likes

This matter don tire me....since their brother wen be president quiet.....who am I to continue wailing 3 Likes

When shall this end...

No end in sight ooo..

NwaAmaikpe my pen pal over to you.. 2 Likes

Chai Chai hope all those Sick APC SUPPORTERS ARE SEEING WHAT THIS GOVT IS KEEPING SILENCE TO, BUT CAN NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORIST ISSORITE we are all watching you Buhari your hell fire dey seperate infact thunder wai go fire you dey final year for UNN 5 Likes

Nawa oo 1 Like

These cow bangers need to be put in their place, what sort of nonsense is this na. Butchering people like cows. These attacks can lead to serious war in that part of the country if not curtailed soon. And the government seems to be always silent on the matter. Why won't they say the government supports the attacks. PMB please do something abeg. 3 Likes

This is heart breaking 2 Likes

See as these guys butcher human being like animal... Even they don't kill animal like this in abattoir... 1 Like

May God see us through in this country. 2 Likes

defend yourself 8 Likes

This is madness. Danjuma was right aftetall 6 Likes

They need 2 fight back gun4gun,machete4 machete! 3 Likes

It is time for Buhari to be impeached. 10 Likes

Father father save us, those we trust have failed us

Nigeria shall be great again 1 Like

How can the so called Nigerian army be on an operation in a state and yet armed militia keep attacking, killing and murdering people without being noticed not to talk of arrested or shot at?



Am beginning to think T.Y danjuma was right on the military being tribal, partisan and biased in the fight against herdsmen and the will to put the conflict to a halt.



Buhari has failed in uniting this nation!

We are more divided as a people than ever before.

To think that he pulled this off in 2 and half years is catastrophic for a man seeking power for 12 years. 5 Likes