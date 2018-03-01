₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 4:33pm
STILL ON THE FULANI HIRED KILLER MACHINARIES(BODABE, DUJJAL).
Despite series of meeting held by stakeholders to bring total peace in the Mambilla Plateau,Fulani hired killer machineries(Bodabe) today attacked Mambilla people at Yerimaru village of Kakara ward while working in their farms.Many were brutalised.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-attack-farmers-in_26.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by TheFreeOne: 4:38pm
Damn..
And some 'useful idiots' still believes Nigeria have a president with integrity.
The country is on autopilot...where death is cheap by the dozens thanks to privileged terrorists and their collaborators running the shows.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by coluka: 4:39pm
DJ Buhari on the wheels of steel
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by taylor89(m): 4:40pm
Hiaa
Who's going to marry all these disabled men in Kogi and Benue
No wonder their stupid governors keep conducting mass
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Buhari4Hunger: 4:42pm
It is well in the end. God help us
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by ehie(f): 4:43pm
see the traumatised child. God save us from this ethnic cleansing
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by uncleiykeman: 4:44pm
One Nigeria is a fraud. It's time to have a Tiv republic.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:21pm
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by CriticMaestro: 9:48pm
How to treat a fulani herdsman, give him a ride and boom
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Passy089(m): 9:51pm
h
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by sparkwil(m): 9:51pm
Wake up my fellow cowards
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Deltayankeeboi: 9:51pm
buhari- a complete failure to democracy
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by capatainrambo: 9:51pm
maashalah
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by ODVanguard: 9:51pm
plessis:
You must be high, dude. Abi since when did Yoruba people start going on a rampage and machetting people? Look here, this silly attempt at blackmail by you ipigs won't fly. Small time you will tell us our votes were insignificant in electing Buhari, yet when it suits you, you turn around and credit us for electing him. All of una dey crase.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:52pm
VIOLENT EXTREMISTS
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by BlissB(f): 9:52pm
This matter don tire me....since their brother wen be president quiet.....who am I to continue wailing
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Johnbosco77(m): 9:52pm
When shall this end...
No end in sight ooo..
NwaAmaikpe my pen pal over to you..
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Nicecarter: 9:52pm
Chai Chai hope all those Sick APC SUPPORTERS ARE SEEING WHAT THIS GOVT IS KEEPING SILENCE TO, BUT CAN NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORIST ISSORITE we are all watching you Buhari your hell fire dey seperate infact thunder wai go fire you dey final year for UNN
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by shankara7: 9:53pm
Nawa oo
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Sheuns(m): 9:53pm
These cow bangers need to be put in their place, what sort of nonsense is this na. Butchering people like cows. These attacks can lead to serious war in that part of the country if not curtailed soon. And the government seems to be always silent on the matter. Why won't they say the government supports the attacks. PMB please do something abeg.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by MrGift(m): 9:53pm
This is heart breaking
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by gurunlocker: 9:54pm
See as these guys butcher human being like animal... Even they don't kill animal like this in abattoir...
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 9:54pm
May God see us through in this country.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by unknownsolja: 9:54pm
defend yourself
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:55pm
This is madness. Danjuma was right aftetall
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by billyG(m): 9:55pm
They need 2 fight back gun4gun,machete4 machete!
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Throwback: 9:55pm
It is time for Buhari to be impeached.
10 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by zang(m): 9:56pm
Father father save us, those we trust have failed us
Nigeria shall be great again
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by xcolanto(m): 9:56pm
How can the so called Nigerian army be on an operation in a state and yet armed militia keep attacking, killing and murdering people without being noticed not to talk of arrested or shot at?
Am beginning to think T.Y danjuma was right on the military being tribal, partisan and biased in the fight against herdsmen and the will to put the conflict to a halt.
Buhari has failed in uniting this nation!
We are more divided as a people than ever before.
To think that he pulled this off in 2 and half years is catastrophic for a man seeking power for 12 years.
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farmers In Taraba Today, Brutalise Many (Graphic Photos) by Youziz: 9:58pm
Bad
