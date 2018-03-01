₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by NewshelmNg: 6:36pm
The 4 Housemates up for Nomination this week are BamBam, Teddy A, Nina and Cee-C -
What do you think of this?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by Meekdon: 6:38pm
first to comment
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by pp802: 6:40pm
Bambam is going home. Miracle's fans will vote for Nina. Teddy A gat much fans already. Though Cee C is troublesome, she's gat much fans too, just like Tboss.
Sorry bambam.......Teddy A fans can't share their votes.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by izenco2005(m): 6:45pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by spencekat(m): 6:47pm
BamBam goes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by HeWrites(m): 6:47pm
BamBam your village people don miss you
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by wiilly02(m): 6:47pm
Another #30 to be spent saving the wrong set of individuals!
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by awa(m): 6:47pm
Let them do and finish this thing make person hear word.
Instead of youths to strategize on how to make 2019 a memorable one, they are busy talking about Big Brother Naija....
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by Ralphdan(m): 6:48pm
Who them epp again?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by DonPiiko: 6:48pm
Goodbye Bam Bam
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by OgaToby04(m): 6:48pm
Yawwnnnsss
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by myners007: 6:49pm
bum bum go
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by Ellabae(f): 6:49pm
BamBam is going home.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by abike12(f): 6:49pm
Cee c needs to go home with her sourpuss face. I don't even watch the show but her face constantly looks like something smells bad around her
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by Mutemenot: 6:49pm
Teddy A time to mourn Bam Bam
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by tgmservice: 6:49pm
Is it because they hav not been 4ucking enough lately u put them up for eviction
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by enemyofprogress: 6:50pm
Chei this is very very interested.
Abeg who is now the head of house?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by ct2(m): 6:50pm
Pls about alex
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by binsanni(m): 6:51pm
epp me ask them abeg
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by spongeisback: 6:51pm
Nina is the code this week!
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by AngelicBeing: 6:52pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by ProfEinstein: 6:52pm
When success meets Teddy A
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by seuncyber(m): 6:53pm
Bambam game over
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by AngelicBeing: 6:54pm
abike12:Hahaha, she is a witch
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by danduchi(m): 6:55pm
So Biafra is still in Nigeria?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by Slurity(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by IgbosAreOsus: 6:55pm
AngelicBeing:She's evil
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by castrol180(m): 6:55pm
can you pls tell me the difference between bbnaija and bbafrica
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by Euouae: 6:55pm
Micheal Jordan still better than Lionel Messi anyday
|Re: Bbnaija: Bambam, Teddy A, Nina And Cee-c Up For Eviction by Nellizzy(m): 6:56pm
Ciao bam bam
