20-Year-Old Girl Raped By Security Guard In A Catholic Church In Enugu.
Six days ago, a 20-year old girl was raped in a catholic church in the Sacred Heart, Uwani, Enugu. The rape was committed by a security guard that works for the church. According to Emeka Ugwuonye, one priest exposed the crime and standards for justice, and has sworn to say the truth. Other priests wanted to cover up the crime.
The priests that allegedly covered up the crime were contacted by lawyers after the matter was exposed.
According to reports, the girl is currently sick probably because of the heavy cocktail of medication that the doctor had to give her after the incident.
Emeka revealed that when the girl was taken to the hospital, the doctor said that any test done on the girl as to STD would not show any result because the incident just occurred. And without knowing what she might have contracted from the man, it will not be clear what to try to avoid.
The doctor suggested that the best way would be to bring the man for test. If the man was found to have HIV, the doctors would take measures to flush it out of the girl to prevent her from getting it. It was not wise to give her such medication without there being the probability of her contracting it.
But the priests refused to release the man for testing. Without testing the man, the doctors had to give medication to prevent all known STDs. That was too much for the little girl. She is down. She depressed and she is in trauma.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/20-year-old-girl-raped-security-guard-catholic-church-enugu.html
Those priests should be tested for insanity. They must be mad.
The fact that they are priest doesn't pronounce common sense in any way.
I won't be shocked if it wasn't a Reverend father that disguised as a gateman.
Those reverend fathers fvck everything.
From altar-boys to lay readers, from catechists to the reverend sisters, from married women to widows, from underages girls to even corpses.
Igbo amaka
I'm not surprised at all.
NwaAmaikpe:I dey tell you
Kayefi
See how bastard konji can be
potopoto people. The crime starts and ends with them. I wonder why they are full of hatred for other tribes when the level of their wickedness to their fellows is second to none. Even their men of God are not left out. Bigotry.
End time
Where is that stewpid fool that was calling South west and North names just because few nonentity committed a crime
When it comes to crime let us all join hands and condemn the act rather than castigating the whole tribe or region, crime knew no religion or tribe.
Finally
PMB till 2023
Hmmm!
lai Muhammad will Blame this on pdp
I live very close to sacred heart and why is it that this story is new to me.
Hope they are not trying to degrade the Catholic family, thou I'm not one.
NwaAmaikpe:
Biko, were ya nwayo! O kwa ulo ekpere ka ina ako onu.
NO MORE a NEW thing to us
We need to cut off that his short thing..
Even inside church i fear this kedu kime guys o
PIGS.Nah their lifestyle .RAPIST
brothers satisfy your sexual needs anytime anyday even if you have to rape a girl. you are free to do it after that dash the girl some money to keep her mouth shut. make sure you ain't caught, so do it perfectly. life is short. konji is a very powerful emotion
dainformant:was he won of them?
Thank God it was 20 years old this time around.........not like the one we have been seeing before.
Sorry for the loss....
By the way, tell lalasticlala to send me his account number
NwaAmaikpe:
If I insult your papa now... People will mention me
Buh the truth is you don't have sense and I know its gene something
d IPOB English dey give me headache. i nor fit read
Rapists should be publicly castrated. It would reduce the rate of rapes
fl@t heads are RAPUST
Just listen 2 urself,did u make any sense at all?,were u even coherent?.
You are very correct. Imagine raping a girl on the alter. I can bet it, countless cases like this exist there but few are able to make it to the media.
.
Osusu
