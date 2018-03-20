Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 20-Year-Old Girl Raped By Security Guard In A Catholic Church In Enugu. (9506 Views)

The priests that allegedly covered up the crime were contacted by lawyers after the matter was exposed.



According to reports, the girl is currently sick probably because of the heavy cocktail of medication that the doctor had to give her after the incident.



Emeka revealed that when the girl was taken to the hospital, the doctor said that any test done on the girl as to STD would not show any result because the incident just occurred. And without knowing what she might have contracted from the man, it will not be clear what to try to avoid.



The doctor suggested that the best way would be to bring the man for test. If the man was found to have HIV, the doctors would take measures to flush it out of the girl to prevent her from getting it. It was not wise to give her such medication without there being the probability of her contracting it.



But the priests refused to release the man for testing. Without testing the man, the doctors had to give medication to prevent all known STDs. That was too much for the little girl. She is down. She depressed and she is in trauma.



Those priests should be tested for insanity. They must be mad.



The fact that they are priest doesn't pronounce common sense in any way.

I won't be shocked if it wasn't a Reverend father that disguised as a gateman.



Those reverend fathers fvck everything.

potopoto people. The crime starts and ends with them. I wonder why they are full of hatred for other tribes when the level of their wickedness to their fellows is second to none. Even their men of God are not left out. Bigotry. 5 Likes

When it comes to crime let us all join hands and condemn the act rather than castigating the whole tribe or region, crime knew no religion or tribe.









Where is that stewpid fool that was calling South west and North names just because few nonentity committed a crime

When it comes to crime let us all join hands and condemn the act rather than castigating the whole tribe or region, crime knew no religion or tribe.

lai Muhammad will Blame this on pdp

I live very close to sacred heart and why is it that this story is new to me.

Hope they are not trying to degrade the Catholic family, thou I'm not one. 1 Like

PIGS.Nah their lifestyle .RAPIST PIGS.Nah their lifestyle .RAPIST 4 Likes

Rapists should be publicly castrated. It would reduce the rate of rapes

potopoto people. The crime starts and ends with them. I wonder why they are full of hatred for other tribes when the level of their wickedness to their fellows is second to none. Even their men of God are not left out. Bigotry. You are very correct. Imagine raping a girl on the alter. I can bet it, countless cases like this exist there but few are able to make it to the media. You are very correct. Imagine raping a girl on the alter. I can bet it, countless cases like this exist there but few are able to make it to the media. 1 Like

