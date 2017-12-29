₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,355 members, 4,156,079 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 05:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture (2115 Views)
Tonto Dikeh On Folake Majekodunmi's Birthday: "I Betrayed You Because Of A Man" / 'Single Mother' - Did Rosaline Meurer Just Shade Tonto Dikeh On Mother's Day? / Angela Okorie's Birthday Outfit: Fans Blast Actress For Exposing Too Much (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by holuwertobex(m): 11:40pm On Mar 26
Naija Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh posted a picture on her instagram page showing some of her body, fans react that she's not more child of God.
Some fans said you said you're born again but you don't do what you preach.
So she replied with her next post on instagram.
https://hitng.com.ng/naija-celeb/fans-blast-actress--on-instagram-she-replied-with-next-picture/
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by DuruCrusher(m): 11:43pm On Mar 26
Lemme book this space b4 i sleep.... This might reach fp
I'll read the content later
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by fantasticone1: 11:47pm On Mar 26
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by cyndy1000(f): 11:48pm On Mar 26
People should leave her she said she's born again n it's only God that can judge her, Well spoken. it's her life, her body her business.
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by biacan(f): 11:56pm On Mar 26
Did I hear her say she's going to release a bikini picture
1 Like
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by Kingwizzy16(m): 11:57pm On Mar 26
DuruCrusher:
It's not matter of might bro
Tonto and lala be like snake and la-la things
It's heading to ftc
2 Likes
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by ShySteady(m): 12:11am
This girl is always in the news for reasons best known to her...
You release semi-nude pictures, luring weak men in the process and then the next thing, you come on social media telling everyone that you are born again...
We know what you represent.
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by princechurchill(m): 12:18am
Waiting for the bikini pics
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by ReneeNuttall(f): 12:51am
If she likes let her go nude completely,her life her business.
1 Like
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 4:41am
Abeg Buhari still dey? I need hand pick that confused Man send Him back to His cattles.
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by 2Banty: 4:41am
Someone should pls post that meme of “only God can judge me, and God replies: LovePeddler!’���
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by izuch(m): 4:41am
Its all a ploy to stay relevant, she's gradually fading into oblivion.
1 Like
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by desgiezd(m): 4:45am
cyndy1000:
So we shouldn't correct a fellow believer even when what she is doing is clearly against the standard laid down by the Bible
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by guttentag(m): 4:47am
make she release the bikini picture na with her skinny azz
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by purem(m): 4:49am
Was she not the same bitch that did a surgical operation on her skin?
Now listen to me LovePeddler if you're reading
The need to change your physical flesh to artificial one arose when you're not okay with the reflection in the mirror, however that skin you're changing, there are countless people that wish and pray to have this type of body.
No matter how expensive an artificial is it can never withstand the originality of a naturality
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by pyyxxaro: 4:49am
princechurchill:
Ogaa wetin u drink ,wen u rub body for sand like this
See ur long spear shoe
Oyaa get up , b4 ur babe see u
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by money121(m): 4:49am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by DoTheNeedful: 4:50am
Churchill and son don try for her boobz gan o . Those boobz are struggling to keep their confidence
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by Atiku2019: 4:52am
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by peacettw(f): 4:53am
izuch:
True that. Looks like her peers in the industry have now been replaced with younger and better actresses. I wish her all the best
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by J2381: 4:59am
She should have exposed her boobs more. Why reveal half of it if she's not gonna reveal all of it. LOL.
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by Sweetcollins: 5:00am
Wetin concern me with another woman breast Wey pikin don suck
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by planetx13: 5:05am
I think it's getting pretty obvious why she got dumped..... just like our girls of nowadays.... talking too much, dressing 'sexy' but full of s.hit
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by planetx13: 5:05am
D
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by emmyw(m): 5:07am
Common Sense Is Not Common.
This One Is Someone's Mother ooo
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by ironheart(m): 5:10am
We judge too quickly
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by Victorakats(m): 5:12am
Lol... People though
|Re: Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture by veacea: 5:12am
Lol
(0) (Reply)
Nigerian Artists Abroad Are Makin Me Proud: The Quality Of The Beats Jt Differ / Becca Wants It To Last ‘forever’ / Tiwa Savage Wants You To ‘leave Slow’
Viewing this topic: propzncribz, Truth234, adeniyisamuel59(m), veacea, Donsmithbrown(m), Gabrielwilliams(m), martinlooter(m), obrigado080, nuelzy, tolulope1990(m), espn(m), capuro(m), sauceEEP(m), toksdap, herdeynker, mumyprincess(f), ticker(m), IAmHollumix, spoton16, AnthonyAk(m), know, marvola(m), Reeda45, Pavore9, gbengadada2004(m), natsuflame, systemz(m), Aseese, JuicyStar, raker300, obi24, dollyptosh(m), Anie01(m), tunnamaniah(m), fm7070, thinktanke and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16