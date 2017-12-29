Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans Blast Actress Tonto Dikeh On Instagram She Replied With Next Picture (2115 Views)

Tonto Dikeh On Folake Majekodunmi's Birthday: "I Betrayed You Because Of A Man" / 'Single Mother' - Did Rosaline Meurer Just Shade Tonto Dikeh On Mother's Day? / Angela Okorie's Birthday Outfit: Fans Blast Actress For Exposing Too Much (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Some fans said you said you're born again but you don't do what you preach.



So she replied with her next post on instagram.



https://hitng.com.ng/naija-celeb/fans-blast-actress--on-instagram-she-replied-with-next-picture/ Naija Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh posted a picture on her instagram page showing some of her body, fans react that she's not more child of God.Some fans said you said you're born again but you don't do what you preach.So she replied with her next post on instagram.







I'll read the content later Lemme book this space b4 i sleep.... This might reach fpI'll read the content later

People should leave her she said she's born again n it's only God that can judge her, Well spoken. it's her life, her body her business.

Did I hear her say she's going to release a bikini picture 1 Like

DuruCrusher:

Lemme book this space b4 i sleep.... This might reach fp





I'll read the content later



It's not matter of might bro



Tonto and lala be like snake and la-la things





It's heading to ftc It's not matter of might broTonto and lala be like snake and la-la thingsIt's heading to ftc 2 Likes

This girl is always in the news for reasons best known to her...



You release semi-nude pictures, luring weak men in the process and then the next thing, you come on social media telling everyone that you are born again...



We know what you represent.

Waiting for the bikini pics

If she likes let her go nude completely,her life her business. 1 Like

Abeg Buhari still dey? I need hand pick that confused Man send Him back to His cattles.

Someone should pls post that meme of “only God can judge me, and God replies: LovePeddler!’���

Its all a ploy to stay relevant, she's gradually fading into oblivion. 1 Like

cyndy1000:

People should leave her she said she's born again n it's only God that can judge her, Well spoken. it's her life, her body her business.

So we shouldn't correct a fellow believer even when what she is doing is clearly against the standard laid down by the Bible So we shouldn't correct a fellow believer even when what she is doing is clearly against the standard laid down by the Bible

make she release the bikini picture na with her skinny azz

Was she not the same bitch that did a surgical operation on her skin?





Now listen to me LovePeddler if you're reading



The need to change your physical flesh to artificial one arose when you're not okay with the reflection in the mirror, however that skin you're changing, there are countless people that wish and pray to have this type of body.





No matter how expensive an artificial is it can never withstand the originality of a naturality

princechurchill:

Waiting for the bikini pics





Ogaa wetin u drink ,wen u rub body for sand like this



See ur long spear shoe





Oyaa get up , b4 ur babe see u Ogaa wetin u drink ,wen u rub body for sand like thisSee ur long spear shoeOyaa get up , b4 ur babe see u

Ok 1 Like

. Those boobz are struggling to keep their confidence Churchill and son don try for her boobz gan o. Those boobz are struggling to keep their confidence

izuch:

Its all a ploy to stay relevant, she's gradually fading into oblivion.

True that. Looks like her peers in the industry have now been replaced with younger and better actresses. I wish her all the best True that. Looks like her peers in the industry have now been replaced with younger and better actresses. I wish her all the best





She should have exposed her boobs more. Why reveal half of it if she's not gonna reveal all of it. LOL.

Wetin concern me with another woman breast Wey pikin don suck

I think it's getting pretty obvious why she got dumped..... just like our girls of nowadays.... talking too much, dressing 'sexy' but full of s.hit

D

Common Sense Is Not Common.

This One Is Someone's Mother ooo

We judge too quickly

Lol... People though