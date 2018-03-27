₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by G1STMORE: 4:35am
University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, says it has conducted successful facial surgery on a 26-year old victim of acid attack, Fatima Habu Usman.
The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Bashir Tahir, who made the disclosure on Monday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri, described the facial operation as successful, adding that the victim would undergo other surgeries on the shoulder and other parts of her body in the coming weeks.
“Fatima Usman is in stable condition now; we shall continue to examine her and assist in her recuperation.” he said
Usman, a final year student of Department of Nursing, University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, Fatima Habu Usman was kidnapped on Friday March 16, in front of the First Bank Plc, Maiduguri shortly after she emerged from the bank where she had gone to deposit some cash.
She boarded a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP to Baga Road, but unknown to her, one of the men in the tricycle brought out a white handkerchief and pretended as though he was having cough, but as soon as he touched her face with it, she passed out, only to find herself dumped at the Railway Bayan Quarters area, bathed with a substance suspected to be acid.
She sustained injuries on the face and other parts of her body.
She was also disposesed of her android phone and other valuables.
http://www.gistmore.com/update-final-year-unimaid-student-fatima-usman-undergoes-successful-facial-surgery-acid-attack
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by izuch(m): 4:52am
Fine girl
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by hajoke2000(f): 5:01am
thank God she is alive ......
quick recovery halima
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Ebios(m): 5:04am
where is d after surgery pix?...... or are they the fine spotless ones we all see there?
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Samusu(m): 6:54am
Oh My God. This fine girl!!
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by IamPatriotic(m): 9:22am
No matter the amount of surgery, the face will never be the same again.
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by sinaj(f): 9:22am
Chai!
Will her face bcome normal again
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by christola: 9:23am
And all of a sudden, she is now fair. Is someone thinking what I am thinking?
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by skotch(m): 9:23am
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by ogwoliun: 9:23am
Na so den 4 spoiled this beautiful face.
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Marxist001(m): 9:23am
Jisos!!!!
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by opius: 9:23am
Beautiful.
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by wwwtortoise(m): 9:24am
Human refurb courtesy of science and technology.
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Virus777: 9:24am
Violence against women must stop.
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by priceaction: 9:24am
Eeya. Hope those fanatics will not say she should wear her jihab or asking questions why she is exposing her body for camera?
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by fk002: 9:25am
Lie lie
whoever believes that the second picture is her then i am sorry to say you will also believe that there will be re-evolution from human to Apes
Even if she undergoes 1000 plastic surgery she won't look like this
Unless if the first picture is the picture they referred as successful, which is complete opposite of successful
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by simonlee(m): 9:25am
Just see fine girl... we live in a wicked world!
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by slyd90(m): 9:26am
transformation at its peak
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Trigger127: 9:26am
Such a beautiful lady. I guess she must have messed with the wrong. You don't just Bleep with some sets.
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by NIETNIBS: 9:29am
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Benjom(m): 9:29am
Wonderful... but the picture must be the old one.
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:29am
Great
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by delzbaba(m): 9:30am
deceptive picture that's not the same person
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Acecards: 9:30am
IamPatriotic:in Nigeria yeah, but outside Nigeria don't be too certain
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by mespusinglez(m): 9:36am
In Emmanuella voice : This Is Not My Real Face
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by olisaEze(m): 9:38am
How do we classify the sort of animals that would do this to that face!? Anyway that's what you get when your govt would rather release terrorists into the 'gen pop', than Dasuki that the courts have ordered his release on bail for the past 2yrs. BMCs keep on with the excuses n self deceit on behalf of the FG! Lai Mohammed how market?
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by IgbosAreOsus: 9:39am
With money and luck, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE!
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by northvietnam(m): 9:40am
thank God for her... what a beauty
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Primemshelia(m): 9:42am
fk002:man this her pic before the acid attack now.... No1 said this her pic after the sugery now haba... This pic is to help you grasp how she looks like... I also study @unimaid baba
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Angelawhite(f): 9:45am
Stupid journalism. See how people will think the fine picture is the post surgery picture
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by Suko110(m): 9:48am
Hmmm idonbelieve it, check first and second pic nah
I smell lies everywhere
|Re: UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack by hostine316(m): 9:49am
Marxist001:
Close your big eyes
