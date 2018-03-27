Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / UNIMAID Student Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Acid Attack (11797 Views)

University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, says it has conducted successful facial surgery on a 26-year old victim of acid attack, Fatima Habu Usman.



The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Bashir Tahir, who made the disclosure on Monday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri, described the facial operation as successful, adding that the victim would undergo other surgeries on the shoulder and other parts of her body in the coming weeks.



“Fatima Usman is in stable condition now; we shall continue to examine her and assist in her recuperation.” he said



Usman, a final year student of Department of Nursing, University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, Fatima Habu Usman was kidnapped on Friday March 16, in front of the First Bank Plc, Maiduguri shortly after she emerged from the bank where she had gone to deposit some cash.



She boarded a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP to Baga Road, but unknown to her, one of the men in the tricycle brought out a white handkerchief and pretended as though he was having cough, but as soon as he touched her face with it, she passed out, only to find herself dumped at the Railway Bayan Quarters area, bathed with a substance suspected to be acid.



She sustained injuries on the face and other parts of her body.



She was also disposesed of her android phone and other valuables.



Fine girl 3 Likes

thank God she is alive ......

quick recovery halima 1 Like

where is d after surgery pix?...... or are they the fine spotless ones we all see there? 7 Likes 1 Share

Oh My God. This fine girl!! 1 Like 1 Share

No matter the amount of surgery, the face will never be the same again.





Will her face bcome normal again Chai!Will her face bcome normal again

And all of a sudden, she is now fair. Is someone thinking what I am thinking?

Na so den 4 spoiled this beautiful face.

Jisos!!!!

Beautiful.



Human refurb courtesy of science and technology. Human refurb courtesy of science and technology.





Violence against women must stop. Violence against women must stop.

Eeya. Hope those fanatics will not say she should wear her jihab or asking questions why she is exposing her body for camera?









whoever believes that the second picture is her then i am sorry to say you will also believe that there will be re-evolution from human to Apes









Even if she undergoes 1000 plastic surgery she won't look like this







Unless if the first picture is the picture they referred as successful, which is complete opposite of successful Lie liewhoever believes that the second picture is her then i am sorry to say you will also believe that there will be re-evolution from human to ApesEven if she undergoes 1000 plastic surgery she won't look like thisUnless if the first picture is the picture they referred as successful, which is complete opposite of successful 3 Likes

Just see fine girl... we live in a wicked world! 2 Likes

transformation at its peak

Such a beautiful lady. I guess she must have messed with the wrong. You don't just Bleep with some sets. 1 Like



Wonderful... but the picture must be the old one.

Great

deceptive picture that's not the same person

IamPatriotic:

No matter the amount of surgery, the face will never be the same again. in Nigeria yeah, but outside Nigeria don't be too certain in Nigeria yeah, but outside Nigeria don't be too certain

In Emmanuella voice : This Is Not My Real Face

How do we classify the sort of animals that would do this to that face!? Anyway that's what you get when your govt would rather release terrorists into the 'gen pop', than Dasuki that the courts have ordered his release on bail for the past 2yrs. BMCs keep on with the excuses n self deceit on behalf of the FG! Lai Mohammed how market?

With money and luck, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE!

thank God for her... what a beauty

fk002:

Lie lie







whoever believes that the second picture is her then i am sorry to say you will also believe that there will be re-evolution from human to Apes









Even if she undergoes 1000 plastic surgery she won't look like this







Unless if the first picture is the picture they referred as successful, which is complete opposite of successful man this her pic before the acid attack now.... No1 said this her pic after the sugery now haba... This pic is to help you grasp how she looks like... I also study @unimaid baba man this her pic before the acid attack now.... No1 said this her pic after the sugery now haba... This pic is to help you grasp how she looks like... I also study @unimaid baba

Stupid journalism. See how people will think the fine picture is the post surgery picture

Hmmm idonbelieve it, check first and second pic nah

I smell lies everywhere