|Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by kidap: 6:52am
Nollywood Actor and singer , Banky w is today celebrating his 37th birthday.
Olubankole Wellington popularly know as Banky W was born 27 March 1981.
The singer is blessed with a lovely wife Adesua but we are patiently expecting a baby from them soon.
Happy birthday Banky.
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by DrinkLimca(m): 6:58am
Happy birthday man,, we the fans of wizkid forgive you for scamming enough money from him, all in the name of record label and treating scales like trash..
Team WizKid is greater than davido.
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by timwudz(m): 7:02am
Happy birthday banky..u promised to help me, u con run away
why na
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by integritylady(f): 7:03am
Happy birthday fine bobo
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Yunjeezy(m): 7:05am
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Samsimple(m): 7:11am
shey that e cancer matter done over sef... sometimes I wander how this guy take blow hw many song he sing sef
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by mexxmoney: 7:24am
So Tiwa Savage senior both Banky and Don jazzy? Ok o
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by MustiizRaja(m): 7:26am
and its banky w.. this guy sings fire
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by IamAirforce1: 7:54am
Happy birthday Mr Capable
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by dust144(m): 7:54am
Happy birthday sir.
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by sweetkev(m): 7:54am
37th birthday
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by YunLai: 7:54am
Wow
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Pettty: 7:55am
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by sharpshap(m): 7:55am
Happy birthday, oga!
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by bjayx: 7:57am
Na real age or football age??
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Naturalobserver(m): 7:57am
Hbd,smile to the bank..The man who polished wizkid...Of course u knw greatness when u see one.
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by okonja(m): 7:57am
Happy Birthday
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by razy75: 7:57am
kidap:look @ the size of that head
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by hemartins(m): 7:58am
Happy birthday Banky
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by naijalander: 7:58am
Happy Birthday Banky! God bless you. Thanks for being an awesome friend and role model to the culture. Many happy returns bossman, much more money, good health. Amen.
kidap:
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Emmy9ite(m): 7:58am
Happy Birthday Mr. Wellington!
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Alameer(m): 7:58am
]Happy birthday Mr Pim love-vendor
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by hajoke2000(f): 7:59am
etomi February.......banky march .....hbd
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by sisisioge: 7:59am
My crush...my sweetheart... May God bless your years
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by TreasuredGlory: 7:59am
DrinkLimca:Receive sense in Jesus name!
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by oriyomi271: 8:00am
Happy birthday bros. llnp. Abeg bros send me the number of ur barber wey dey help u bab u head. The guy learn work from heaven.
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by ulap: 8:01am
Happy Birthday to you my guy
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by verygudbadguy(m): 8:01am
Happy birthday to the classic man, the game changer... More Life, more Rabba bro...
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by monyca90: 8:02am
awwww
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 8:02am
i even fine pass am sef upon him money.
|Re: Banky W Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by mayorjosh(m): 8:03am
One of the most mature guys in the industry
Happy birthday boss
