Olubankole Wellington popularly know as Banky W was born 27 March 1981.



The singer is blessed with a lovely wife Adesua but we are patiently expecting a baby from them soon.



Happy birthday Banky.



Happy birthday man,, we the fans of wizkid forgive you for scamming enough money from him, all in the name of record label and treating scales like trash..



Team WizKid is greater than davido. 2 Likes

Happy birthday banky..u promised to help me, u con run away





why na

Happy birthday fine bobo

.

shey that e cancer matter done over sef... sometimes I wander how this guy take blow hw many song he sing sef

So Tiwa Savage senior both Banky and Don jazzy? Ok o

and its banky w.. this guy sings fire

Happy birthday Mr Capable

Happy birthday sir.

37th birthday

Wow





Happy birthday, oga!

Na real age or football age??

Hbd,smile to the bank..The man who polished wizkid...Of course u knw greatness when u see one. 1 Like

Happy Birthday

look @ the size of that head look @ the size of that head

Happy birthday Banky





Happy Birthday Banky! God bless you. Thanks for being an awesome friend and role model to the culture. Many happy returns bossman, much more money, good health. Amen.

Happy Birthday Mr. Wellington!

.

.

]Happy birthday Mr Pim love-vendor

etomi February.......banky march .....hbd

My crush...my sweetheart... May God bless your years

Happy birthday man,, we the fans of wizkid forgive you for scamming enough money from him, all in the name of record label and treating scales like trash..



Team WizKid is greater than davido. Receive sense in Jesus name! Receive sense in Jesus name! 2 Likes

Happy birthday bros. llnp. Abeg bros send me the number of ur barber wey dey help u bab u head. The guy learn work from heaven.

Happy Birthday to you my guy

Happy birthday to the classic man, the game changer... More Life, more Rabba bro...

awwww

i even fine pass am sef upon him money.