Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by goshen26: 7:11am
Nigerian investors’ plight worsens as MMM founder Mavrodi dies at 62
Published March 27, 2018
Samson Folarin with agency report
Russian businessman, Sergei Mavrodi, whose MMM pyramid scheme deprived millions of Russians of their savings in the 1990s, has died of a heart attack.
Reports said the 62-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on March 25, following complaints of chest pain. He died several hours later.
According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, a Moscow-based newspaper, Mavrodi complained of weakness and pain in the heart and was hospitalised.
“Mavrodi was hospitalised in the 67th city hospital. He could not be saved – he died this morning,” the paper reported.
Mavrodi promised returns of 20 per cent to 75 per cent a month, as well as lotteries and bonuses for investors.
As soon as the number of new clients stopped growing, the pyramid collapsed, causing huge financial losses for at least 10 million people, in some cases leaving them in destitution.
The ponzi scheme came to Nigeria in 2016 and many people rushed at it, made gains and invited their family members and friends who invested millions of naira.
The scheme went on a one-month break in December 2016 before its eventual collapse with the funds of many Nigerians trapped in it.
While some Nigerians, who lost money to the ponzi scheme, described the news of Mavrodi’s death as fake, others greeted the news with excitement.
On the Facebook page of the group, one Dave Aguode threatened to ban any member spreading the news of the death.
He said, “Hello everyone, please disregard any news about the death of the MMM founder until you see it in your POs. MMM is working. For now, the planned launch of MMM crypto-currency will pay old mavro.
But another member, Prince Preye, however, lamented that Mavrodi died while his N.1m investment was still trapped in the ponzi scheme.
On his own part, one Oene Rosehaniel Alapaankeil remarked that Mavrodi’s death was long overdue as “our money died long ago.”
“Who cares if he dies? After all, our money died long ago, so it is his turn,” Alapaankeil said.
Another participant, Samuel Alozie, believed Nigerians’ voodoo killed him.
He said, “Nigerian juju has caught up with him. You died well. In your next life, you will not come to Nigeria to do business. You packed people’s money and ran away. You will have no rest anywhere you go.”
A consultant, Mr. Kenneth Eze, in response to a post by our correspondent, said the death would have affected more people if the scheme was still running well before the death.
He said, “The scheme was, to say the least, an informal one and since there is no valid contract in place, the depositors are left holding onto thin air. Those who would have suffered fatalities as a result of the failure of this scheme have already done so. So, there wouldn’t be much reaction to his death. It would have been worse if he died while the scheme was flourishing.”
http://punchng.com/nigerian-investors-lament-as-mmm-founder-mavrodi-dies-at-62/
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by HungerBAD: 7:12am
Laughing.
Nigerians with their love for superstitious things. Still wondering when people will believe that people die of natural causes,and not everything is juju or witch related.
13 Likes
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by everlymoore86(m): 7:19am
This man really tried to eradicate poverty he saw , but next Mavro to come , try and manage the pyramid so that it won't crash on people , RIP bro.
2 Likes
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by veekid(m): 7:19am
Thunder and lightening do collaboration with Ogun, come fire him on his way to hell
2 Likes
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Sarang: 7:19am
PLEASE SEE MY SIGNATURE
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Castleberry: 7:19am
Okay
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by olafunny(m): 7:19am
Man can't wait for Nigerian mobs in Russia by June.
Best move? Fake your death and run to Serbia
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by id4sho(m): 7:19am
g
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by SirElaw(m): 7:20am
If you like put your money in MMM crypto currency again. Just don't come crying on here when it finally happens.
1 Like
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by tempest01(m): 7:20am
You people should not blame this man for your woes.....His name was just used to perpetuate the scam. He was the original MMM...and he went to jail for it. If it was a sane country we were in, the Nigerian collaborator would have been tracked and arrested.
3 Likes
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Soulsymbol99: 7:20am
Amadioha hv located the man
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by omoadeleye(m): 7:21am
Ehya, but the general manager of MMM will still be running things na,
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Genilufoye: 7:22am
:PI don't believe this man is dead,,, he wants to go and live a lowkey life with my money :PI don't believe this man is dead,,, he wants to go and live a lowkey life with my money
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by obojememe: 7:22am
people that still put their money in this scheme need to b flog in d market square
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by stevesharon: 7:22am
Mavro well done ooo.....but I hope people can still retrieve their money back despite this news lol....
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by DJHANDSOME(m): 7:22am
People are angry at him, as if he forced them to invest into his ponzi scheme.
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by CharlieMaria(m): 7:22am
RIP Mavrodi
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by themosthigh: 7:23am
May his soul Rest In Peace. I made at least 190 million through his scheme and left. The money of many late comers now rest in my account and I am very grateful.
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by rozayx5(m): 7:23am
MMM was sweet while it lasted
But thank God for cryptocurrency and binary trading
Guys have moved on
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by maxiuc(m): 7:23am
HungerBAD:but baba juju dey oooooo
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Arsenalholic(m): 7:23am
When they say "money can't buy happiness" this is a classic example.
Despite all the money you made from this scheme heart attack still kpuff this guy. RIP to him.
To my guy Chuddy, shoup that money with sense... Because e be like say Nigerian's mouth dey dash spiritual blow
1 Like
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by nonxo007(m): 7:24am
This death could also be a scam...
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Lexusgs430: 7:24am
Sorry Sorry Sorry o....... (MY NIGHT AT THE SHRINE)
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by kanubiafra: 7:24am
SO SAD GOODBYE TO OUR MONEY
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Lexusgs430: 7:25am
DJHANDSOME:
They clearly stated 'invest only spare money'.......
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Izuogu1(m): 7:25am
...
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by pinnket: 7:25am
Anyway there's still hope of getting your money back in the afterlife... Besides if police can track someone using just their sim card, I see no reason why you can't track down Mavrodi in the afterlife after all, you have his full name and picture..
Ponzi entrepreneurs how market.... We warned but you guys failed to listen...
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Lexusgs430: 7:26am
GREDDY investors meet proper Sensible wayo scammer
....
1 Like
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by emmabest2000(m): 7:26am
Money
Multiply
Machine
4 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by sotall(m): 7:26am
Ok
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by dunkem21(m): 7:27am
Re: Nigerian Investors' Plight As MMM Founder Mavrodi Dies by Rolly83(m): 7:27am
This is no scam. It's already on Wikipedia. Fools
