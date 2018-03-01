₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,475 members, 4,156,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 10:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie (2263 Views)
|DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by TunezMediaTV: 10:26am
Their love keeps waxing stronger by the day. Shot was taken during their couples retreat in Senegal.
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/cute-loved-up-selfie-of-dj-cuppy-and.html
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by chriskosherbal(m): 10:27am
I can see love in the air
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by fuckerstard: 10:29am
chriskosherbal:
Wehdone, legend of the seekers
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by sinaj(f): 10:32am
Same way one fair girl showed off her king kong. We knw how the story ended sha
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by DrinkLimca(m): 10:34am
DJ cuppy is a disgrace to all daughters of billionaires world wide..
See the way a billionaire daughter has been reduced to a mere slay queen, jumping from dick to dick..
She is everything opposite to class..
Respect must be given to the billionaire indimi daughters and the daughters of dangote..
Mere looking at their friends, their Instagram post and doings, you see class and ladies on a different levels in the society..
4 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by nairavsdollars(f): 10:45am
Asa Asika abi wetin you call yourself
Keep deceiving yourself
When the time for marriage come, Otedola will decide who the girl will marry
Right now, he is just allowing them have fun
The same with that musician Eazi
Hope u wont cry like this baby that time
2 Likes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Brooke60(f): 10:45am
I Sha admire that she get money
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by thatabokiboiy: 10:45am
Lovely
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by omocalabar(m): 10:46am
G
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by constance500: 10:46am
So what should we do about this one now
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Thickcok01: 10:46am
I see smells
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by spartan117(m): 10:47am
DrinkLimca:
Mandrake007:
nairavsdollars:Haters spotted
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by maberry(m): 10:47am
She done turn this one to dog
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Abdulkareem407(m): 10:47am
iranu iranu
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by niggi4life(m): 10:47am
Ode girl, dis geh no just get class at all, she dey always do like one olosho.
I guess she's a great attention seeker and the reason for her moving to Nigeria is because in London (Nobody send u)
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by cyndy1000(f): 10:47am
DJ Cuppy your show off too much abeg.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Mandrake007(m): 10:48am
This girl is just not attractive,its not like I won't bang her but she's not goodlooking,kinda looks like a man when you squint at her pics.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Enmas078(m): 10:48am
chriskosherbal:
Legend of the seer...
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by stano2(m): 10:48am
Look like boy wey d force ..
If no be make-up, chai!! I just d wonder
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Primusinterpares(m): 10:48am
The way she is changing boyfriend anyhow I am not understanding o...
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by tsinepa: 10:49am
fuckerstard:
loooooooool
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Corrinthians(m): 10:49am
The same tongues they use to do 69.
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Samirana360(m): 10:49am
I only saw two matured snakes
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by ohem007(m): 10:50am
Soo..... Cuppy after all the beef cake and cupcake we ate this is how you repay me....
Chaiiii...... Otedola must hear this
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Basics22: 10:50am
Ever wondered >>> How To Make Quick Money Now During WEAC 2018
Click here to read this - start making money online today >> http://www.nairaland.com/4420875/how-make-quick-money-now
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Bluetooth2: 10:51am
DrinkLimca:
What is your own
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:51am
Asa Asika, please enjoy this relationship while it lasts. When the time for marriage comes...her father will decide for her.
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by maberry(m): 10:51am
She done turn this one to dog
This DJ cuppy girl can choke a man to death with her attention seeking attitude
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by CloudResident(m): 10:51am
constance500:
Or better still.. 'so make it go boil gala or fry ewe ewedu?'
1 Like
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by ohem007(m): 10:52am
House boy spotted.......
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by lekkan(m): 10:52am
Why is her face fairer than her body.... And that Asari Dokubo why is he's tongue like he wants to lick plate?
|Re: DJ Cuppy And Boyfriend, Asa Asika In Tongues Out Loved Up Selfie by Radicalface: 10:53am
When did we get all here, so person snap, it's now a news..
she der faces like Sacrifical lambs
(0) (Reply)
Latest Hollywood News !!! / Info On Illuminati By Donjazzy On Havivg Related With The GOODMUISIC Crew. / New Naija TV Show About Gossip
Viewing this topic: Maximus85(m), SmartPolician, luckyogor(m), Donyswit, verifiedcars, rovher(m), sexybaby22(f), Arabiyyas, Emman8(m), geeftee(f), Deebabsalabi(m), dannybomb(m), taylor89(m), teskie, odomanis, Intrepid01(m), tofolo(m), goldfish80(m), frenzydilz(m), akintech70(m), LAFO, Mbamifeanyi(m), idesylvester(m), InansBobo, emmalezdigital, Ononachi(m), BENTWIN, jorhney(m), bomee(m), zwar, AxxeMan, Royaljuuls(f), Bonjoro, niggi4life(m), hajoke2000(f), moruphb, chosengocap, mostHandsome01, Sirblack1(m), sajems, danieljoe2209, teegrams(m), MUYEEKFIRST, NemzySeries(m), alsudaes1(m), Danialuone, jmaxjohn(m), AskSolutionsPro, smithoo(m), KallyJ(m), uk10(m), BrAkingNews, urbanfarmer(m), blinging101, Prophet602, Radicalface, sman1290, Khalifa44, JustCalMeDBoss(m), groovie(m), Kollyman, winofu, ArinzeRaph, wickedtuna(m), mideactive, pappyyanky, shiwaggz57(m), Olansgee(m), naptu2, hydrazone, ericsmith, femson123, jenny8, Prec1ous(m), kisibo, BiggyB242(m), Agbgift(f), Saphiex(m), Jamieb(m), Datas121(m), spartan117(m), Marahoth, Phygo(m), olabisimichael, Profbukky, ghanaman5050, icekalito(m), ArmedRobber, initialize(m), Rerhoov, annyplenty(m), xpensiv, kayrack, Memories12411, nawtibownie(f), karfe(m), kixzy(m), Lovexme(m), crismark(m), OfficialAwol(m), Thickcok01, mjbaba, xplicity1(m), emmyz20(m), smith042 and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12