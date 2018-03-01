₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs (4335 Views)
|Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by nigeriapenmedia: 11:49am
Michael Enumah who was crowned Mr Tourism 2012 and has now gone on to become a fitness trainer, shared the photo on his IG page.
See picture of himself and his equally hot twin brother, Gabriel, below
https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/early-morning-delight-mr-tourism-2012.html
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Benjom(m): 12:03pm
OP, I guess you should be arrested for abusing the word "massive" here ...what will you call the one that's just two inches to reach the knee?
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by IgbosAreOsus: 4:47pm
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by tyconcepts(f): 4:48pm
I'm just passing by.
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by BruncleZuma: 4:48pm
Let him cook beans with it...
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by nairavsdollars(f): 4:48pm
heavy load carrying induced six packs...
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Follygunners: 4:48pm
.
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by ochardbaby(m): 4:49pm
Afro for Life
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by samzzycash(m): 4:49pm
When you have all that Packs and still look ugly.
Just know that there is no hope for you
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by DrinkLimca(m): 4:50pm
He looks like a terrorist..
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by labake1(f): 4:50pm
Guys with 6 packs scares me
Enemyofprogress hope you don't have?
1 Like
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by naijjaman(m): 4:51pm
I have seen a couple of low lives and truck pushers that look like that
My sisters are all married but I used to chase guys like this away from them.
And now, they look back and give me high fives. Brain works better than muscles
1 Like
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Chloe88(f): 4:51pm
i don't like him
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Flexherbal(m): 4:52pm
Do not look at his pant!
Do not look at his pant!
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by PortableToDynam(m): 4:52pm
Bill gate get abs?
4 Likes
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by EvilChild: 4:52pm
Ugly mofo
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by NinaArsenal(f): 4:52pm
Nice short nika
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Philpham: 4:52pm
He still looks dirty and Ugly.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by NSK4U(m): 4:53pm
from Mr tourism to fitness trainer profile of NAIJA male models he tried anyway.
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Oyindidi(f): 4:53pm
I can see his packs including the down pack
1 Like
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by MDsambo: 4:54pm
Chloe88:
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by lawalosky(m): 4:55pm
junior self
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Geonigga: 4:56pm
What is that thing that looks like rod on his boxers?
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Rozaytee(f): 4:58pm
samzzycash:na lie
1 Like
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Martin0(m): 4:59pm
Oyindidi:
hahahahah nor play go that side o, local government Area are different oo
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by deepsuk(f): 4:59pm
the guy no fine make him shave abeg
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Oyindidi(f): 5:00pm
Martin0:How you dey na?
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by lastempero: 5:01pm
If u no get money davido and wizkid go still collect ur babe without any pack
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Martin0(m): 5:02pm
Oyindidi:I dey fine o ,how ur side Na
|Re: Michael Enumah, Mr Tourism 2012 Shows His 6 Pack Abs by Oyindidi(f): 5:03pm
Martin0:Fine too
