A scientist claims he's 'immune to venom' after allowing himself to be bitten by the world's deadliest snakes hundreds of times.





He claims he is the only person in the world who could now survive back-to-back snake bites.



https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/scientist-becomes-immune-snake-venom-12257963 Tim Friede has inflicted himself with more than 200 bites from snakes that could kill within minutes in bid to help develop life-saving vaccines.

The 39-year-old has even taken on a sub-Saharan Black Mamba, which is widely considered the 'world's deadliest snake', with a bite that could result in a very painful death within 15 minutes.





Speaking to The Wizard of Odd TV at his home in Du Lac, Wisconsin, Tim allows a Black Mamba snake to bite him three times in his finger and once into his arm, which causes immediate swelling as the deadly poison is injected directly into his bloodstream.





Comparing the pain sensation to like 'being struck with a hammer', Tim winces at the relentless throbbing feeling in his finger and arm, but credits his survival to millions of anti-bodies he's accumulated during his two decades of research.





Hoping to create a universal human anti-venom, Tim claims to be the only person in the world who could survive back-to-back snake bites.

He said: "I put my life on the line every day for one reason: to save people.





"The reason I inject myself with venom and get bitten by snakes is for a larger purpose and that purpose is to create a universal human anti-venom.





"For the past 17-and-a-half years I've been using seven snakes to become immune - proving that you can build up immunity to venom.





"A Black Mamba is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and you can easily die in 20-30 minutes - it's a nasty snake with a really aggressive nature.

Yeah. Good one



He should so do same with scorpions 5 Likes

"When you're bitten by a Black Mamba, it's basically like getting hit with a hammer in your face - it's a throbbing sensation and it feels like it's broken.



"It can last up to two or three days before it goes away.





"This [the four bites] was one of the most extreme I've ever taken.





"I've never had four bites from one snake before - I did it to see how far I can take it, I love to push the limits and that's what needs to be done to prove it works.





"My hands are swollen which means there's venom injected.





"If they weren't swollen, there'd be no venom injected so it clearly proves that self-immunization works to the very highest level."



lalasticlala , UjSizzle

Commendable.



A universal snake serum would be a welcome idea in primary healthcare especially for folks in the rurals all over the world. 8 Likes 3 Shares





I need to try it

Iyen se wa kan mi 1 Like

Wow, that's great................ last last he will still die ehn?

k

Let me bite him first.

Good for him

The snake bites in a friendly way..... pls let him one type of snake that is very short like one Kaduna man ...lol

What about anti-swallowing venom for anaconda and boa 4 Likes

Radical thinkers like dis r d reason the human race kips on, Despite d many odds stacked against us..impressive!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

come and ask yoruba hunters





Tch

Lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

man looks unhealthy

Destined2win:

Yeah. Good one



He should so do same with scorpions scorpions aint deadly to humans scorpions aint deadly to humans 1 Like

Make eke njaba catch you!

lala will not like this

How much is the vaccine? I need it this December while traveling to the Village





Now I believe a child should be greater than his master, Lala eats snakes, this one uses venom to enjoy sharwarma. Lalasticlala lectured this guy in the department of SERPENTary back in the days in Kuvikiland.Now I believe a child should be greater than his master, Lala eats snakes, this one uses venom to enjoy sharwarma. 1 Like

Lala, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!!!

Don't try this at home!

this my guy really get mind o...... e dy use snake dy play for bleeping 17 years and no one fit kill am......thumbs up for the nigga 1 Like

He should not try Nigerian snake o, they don't bite na swallow dem dey swallow, anythingg from 300million and above

Nice one bro!



Na so white man will committed years to developing h.i.v treatment. At the same time black man will be watching bb africa, bb nija double wahala...



Tomorrow now when dem catch sickness from fuckkkk fuckkk,, dem go rush go meet white man for help.



Na that time white man go show dem bill weh go kill them faster than the h.i.v. 7 Likes

Scientists and their crazy life style !

zedman1:

Wow, that's great................ last last he will still die ehn? Biko this is not nollywood movie where patience ozokwor will change into a snake and bite her husband then he dies later at the end of the movie Biko this is not nollywood movie where patience ozokwor will change into a snake and bite her husband then he dies later at the end of the movie