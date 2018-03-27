₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by ogbiwa: 11:54am
Tim Friede has inflicted himself with more than 200 bites from snakes that could kill within minutes in bid to help develop life-saving vaccines.
A scientist claims he's 'immune to venom' after allowing himself to be bitten by the world's deadliest snakes hundreds of times.
He claims he is the only person in the world who could now survive back-to-back snake bites.
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by ogbiwa: 11:58am
The 39-year-old has even taken on a sub-Saharan Black Mamba, which is widely considered the 'world's deadliest snake', with a bite that could result in a very painful death within 15 minutes.
Speaking to The Wizard of Odd TV at his home in Du Lac, Wisconsin, Tim allows a Black Mamba snake to bite him three times in his finger and once into his arm, which causes immediate swelling as the deadly poison is injected directly into his bloodstream.
Comparing the pain sensation to like 'being struck with a hammer', Tim winces at the relentless throbbing feeling in his finger and arm, but credits his survival to millions of anti-bodies he's accumulated during his two decades of research.
Hoping to create a universal human anti-venom, Tim claims to be the only person in the world who could survive back-to-back snake bites.
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by ogbiwa: 12:00pm
He said: "I put my life on the line every day for one reason: to save people.
"The reason I inject myself with venom and get bitten by snakes is for a larger purpose and that purpose is to create a universal human anti-venom.
"For the past 17-and-a-half years I've been using seven snakes to become immune - proving that you can build up immunity to venom.
"A Black Mamba is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and you can easily die in 20-30 minutes - it's a nasty snake with a really aggressive nature.
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Destined2win: 12:02pm
Yeah. Good one
He should so do same with scorpions
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by ogbiwa: 12:02pm
"When you're bitten by a Black Mamba, it's basically like getting hit with a hammer in your face - it's a throbbing sensation and it feels like it's broken.
"It can last up to two or three days before it goes away.
"This [the four bites] was one of the most extreme I've ever taken.
"I've never had four bites from one snake before - I did it to see how far I can take it, I love to push the limits and that's what needs to be done to prove it works.
"My hands are swollen which means there's venom injected.
"If they weren't swollen, there'd be no venom injected so it clearly proves that self-immunization works to the very highest level."
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by IdeyFindWife: 12:37pm
Commendable.
A universal snake serum would be a welcome idea in primary healthcare especially for folks in the rurals all over the world.
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by GerryMandering: 4:54pm
I need to try it
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Tolbanks(f): 4:55pm
Iyen se wa kan mi
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by zedman1(m): 4:55pm
Wow, that's great................ last last he will still die ehn?
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by nairavsdollars(f): 4:56pm
k
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Abbeyme: 4:56pm
Let me bite him first.
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by MrImole(m): 4:56pm
Good for him
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Philinho(m): 4:57pm
The snake bites in a friendly way..... pls let him one type of snake that is very short like one Kaduna man ...lol
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Pinkyposh(f): 4:57pm
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by hotwax: 4:58pm
What about anti-swallowing venom for anaconda and boa
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by JhyMedex: 4:59pm
Radical thinkers like dis r d reason the human race kips on, Despite d many odds stacked against us..impressive!!
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by lovelylad(m): 4:59pm
come and ask yoruba hunters
Tch
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by BruncleZuma: 4:59pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by solidman59(m): 4:59pm
man looks unhealthy
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by sod09(m): 4:59pm
Destined2win:scorpions aint deadly to humans
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by ngwababe(f): 4:59pm
Make eke njaba catch you!
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by calebfm(m): 5:00pm
lala will not like this
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by xynerise(m): 5:00pm
How much is the vaccine? I need it this December while traveling to the Village
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by MrMoney007: 5:00pm
Lalasticlala lectured this guy in the department of SERPENTary back in the days in Kuvikiland.
Now I believe a child should be greater than his master, Lala eats snakes, this one uses venom to enjoy sharwarma.
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by RogueX: 5:01pm
Lala, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!!!
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Kobicove(m): 5:01pm
Don't try this at home!
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Ozdibaba: 5:02pm
this my guy really get mind o...... e dy use snake dy play for bleeping 17 years and no one fit kill am......thumbs up for the nigga
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Nicklaus619(m): 5:02pm
He should not try Nigerian snake o, they don't bite na swallow dem dey swallow, anythingg from 300million and above
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Kotodoctor: 5:03pm
Nice one bro!
Na so white man will committed years to developing h.i.v treatment. At the same time black man will be watching bb africa, bb nija double wahala...
Tomorrow now when dem catch sickness from fuckkkk fuckkk,, dem go rush go meet white man for help.
Na that time white man go show dem bill weh go kill them faster than the h.i.v.
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Flexherbal(m): 5:03pm
Scientists and their crazy life style !
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by daannyy: 5:03pm
zedman1:Biko this is not nollywood movie where patience ozokwor will change into a snake and bite her husband then he dies later at the end of the movie
|Re: US Scientist Becomes Immune To Snake Venom After Allowing Deadly Snakes Bite Him by Pidginwhisper: 5:08pm
Tolbanks:Ni suuru,ma kanju! Om ma kan ti ejo ma sha e je
