Infinix S3 Unboxing, Camera, Battery Life, Price And Availability (Photos) / Allcall Bro Unboxing And Review: The Most Affordable Dual Camera Android Phone. / Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently
|Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by MissTechy(f): 3:50pm On Mar 27
Infinix just beat Tecno in the Snapdragon race, especially in Nigeria! Before now, the company had launched a Snapdragon device — the Hot 3 LTE, but the Snapdragon variant wasn't readily available n Nigieria. Now, in comes the S3:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvscHOrTF7E&t=34s
The first Snapdragon device from Infinix for the Nigerian market.
In the video, I talked about a couple of features like the Face ID and how the Snapdragon was able to handle heavy tasks.
But do you think the shortcomings mentioned in the video are deal breakers?
Cc @lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Ezenwammadu(m): 3:53pm On Mar 27
Where can it be bought
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by jetz: 4:07pm On Mar 27
infinix hot 3 pro spots a snapdragon chipset too so tis shud be d second device to run on SD from infinix i guess
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by sod09(m): 4:11pm On Mar 27
misstechy
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by MissTechy(f): 4:12pm On Mar 27
jetz:
Yeah, it was called the Hot 3 LTE, but the Snapdragon variant wasn't 'readily' available in Nigeria.
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by MissTechy(f): 4:12pm On Mar 27
sod09:]
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by MissTechy(f): 4:12pm On Mar 27
Ezenwammadu:
Slot is your best bet
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by jetz: 4:17pm On Mar 27
MissTechy:yeah a friend had to correct me when i did ma review too...anyways nice
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Kalapizim(m): 5:02pm On Mar 27
Ezenwammadu:SLOT, you can orther via slot.ng
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by henry007(m): 5:08pm On Mar 27
jetz:
Where's your review?
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by jetz: 5:21pm On Mar 27
henry007:its a written review i dropped not long ago
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Vicboi1(m): 10:23pm On Mar 27
MissTechy:
Pls in your video i saw you inserting a glo sim pls does It support glo 4g
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by DoroBen: 5:04am
Dope video miss.
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by adeolazzy: 7:41am
Does it have face id
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by henry007(m): 7:43am
adeolazzy:
It does have Face ID
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b91filSdels
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by BruncleZuma: 7:45am
Finally a departure from Mediatek congrats APC
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Sarang: 7:46am
Do they need testers? I'm for that job!!
Please see link on my signature
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by bettyy: 7:47am
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Uchihaitaci: 7:49am
henry007:
How dare.you compare this garbage to the iphonex?
What sort of nonsense is this ?
Which illiterate marketing tecnic is that? Wow that marketer should be sacked
Rubbish, compare this device to tecno, zte, xaomi and other Chinese brands not with real brands
3 Likes
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Jooosy: 7:50am
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Uchihaitaci: 7:51am
This babe always looks kissable
She is the only.reason I watch her reviews
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Sweetcollins: 7:53am
Africans, the target
Do not change your phone if isn't bad
Cultivate the culture of saving
Buy only what is needful
1 Like
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Darkseid(m): 7:55am
Nonsense phone for uninformed people at ridiculous price.
1 Like
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by kurt09(m): 7:55am
SD 425 for #63k? Just passing!
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by thunder74(m): 8:07am
Before you buy any infinix phone, look before you leap. I speak from experience
|Re: Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. by Elslim: 8:07am
emmm Snapdragon what??
Snapping Problem / Please Who Can Help With Changing The OS Of My Htc Sense / Hello Evri1
