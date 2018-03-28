Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Infinix S3 Review: The First Snapdragon Device From Infinix For Nigeria Market. (2086 Views)

Infinix S3 Unboxing, Camera, Battery Life, Price And Availability (Photos) / Allcall Bro Unboxing And Review: The Most Affordable Dual Camera Android Phone. / Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvscHOrTF7E&t=34s







The first Snapdragon device from Infinix for the Nigerian market.



In the video, I talked about a couple of features like the Face ID and how the Snapdragon was able to handle heavy tasks.



But do you think the shortcomings mentioned in the video are deal breakers?



Cc @lalasticlala Infinix just beat Tecno in the Snapdragon race, especially in Nigeria! Before now, the company had launched a Snapdragon device — the Hot 3 LTE, but the Snapdragon variant wasn't readily available n Nigieria. Now, in comes the S3:The first Snapdragon device from Infinix for the Nigerian market.In the video, I talked about a couple of features like the Face ID and how the Snapdragon was able to handle heavy tasks.But do you think the shortcomings mentioned in the video are deal breakers?Cc @lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Where can it be bought

infinix hot 3 pro spots a snapdragon chipset too so tis shud be d second device to run on SD from infinix i guess

misstechy

jetz:

infinix hot 3 pro spots a snapdragon chipset too so tis shud be d second device to run on SD from infinix i guess

Yeah, it was called the Hot 3 LTE, but the Snapdragon variant wasn't 'readily' available in Nigeria. Yeah, it was called the Hot 3 LTE, but the Snapdragon variant wasn't 'readily' available in Nigeria.

sod09:

misstechy ]





Ezenwammadu:

Where can it be bought

Slot is your best bet Slot is your best bet

MissTechy:





Yeah, it was called the Hot 3 LTE, but the Snapdragon variant wasn't 'readily' available in Nigeria. yeah a friend had to correct me when i did ma review too...anyways nice yeah a friend had to correct me when i did ma review too...anyways nice

Ezenwammadu:

Where can it be bought SLOT, you can orther via slot.ng SLOT, you can orther via slot.ng

jetz:

yeah a friend had to correct me when i did ma review too...anyways nice

Where's your review? Where's your review?

henry007:





Where's your review? its a written review i dropped not long ago its a written review i dropped not long ago

MissTechy:

Infinix just beat Tecno in the Snapdragon race, especially in Nigeria! Before now, the company had launched a Snapdragon device — the Hot 3 LTE, but the Snapdragon variant wasn't readily available n Nigieria. Now, in comes the S3:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvscHOrTF7E&t=34s







The first Snapdragon device from Infinix for the Nigerian market.



In the video, I talked about a couple of features like the Face ID and how the Snapdragon was able to handle heavy tasks.



But do you think the shortcomings mentioned in the video are deal breakers?



Cc @lalasticlala

Pls in your video i saw you inserting a glo sim pls does It support glo 4g Pls in your video i saw you inserting a glo sim pls does It support glo 4g

Dope video miss.

Does it have face id

adeolazzy:

Does it have face id

It does have Face ID





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b91filSdels It does have Face ID

Finally a departure from Mediatek congrats APC

I'm for that job!!



Please see link on my signature Do they need testers?I'm for that job!!

Ok

henry007:





It does have Face ID





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b91filSdels

How dare.you compare this garbage to the iphonex?

What sort of nonsense is this ?

Which illiterate marketing tecnic is that? Wow that marketer should be sacked

Rubbish, compare this device to tecno, zte, xaomi and other Chinese brands not with real brands How dare.you compare this garbage to the iphonex?What sort of nonsense is this ?Which illiterate marketing tecnic is that? Wow that marketer should be sackedRubbish, compare this device to tecno, zte, xaomi and other Chinese brands not with real brands 3 Likes

Cheap MTN data plans, check my signature

This babe always looks kissable

She is the only.reason I watch her reviews

Vh

Africans, the target

Do not change your phone if isn't bad

Cultivate the culture of saving

Buy only what is needful 1 Like

Nonsense phone for uninformed people at ridiculous price. 1 Like

SD 425 for #63k? Just passing!

Inukwa!

Before you buy any infinix phone, look before you leap. I speak from experience