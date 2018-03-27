₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Automotive1(m): 3:52pm
Speak about boxing these days, and Floyd Mayweather’s name is bound to be mentioned. The 41-year old American has a luxurious lifestyle, which he likes to show off.
It is thought Floyd Mayweather earned around £70million in his last fight with 29 year old Conor McGregor, adding to his current estimated net worth of over £500m.
As usual, the professional boxer took it to social media, where he shared a video of his new seven digit birthday gift with his 20 million Instagram followers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JnZA-fQ3LQ&app=m&persist_app=1
Mayweather took a tour of the Rolls-Royce’s flagship sedan, revealing the lavish interior and making sure that everyone knows that it’s brand new, with just 10 miles (16 km) on the clock, and a birthday gift for himself.
He’s best known for owning, or having owned, some of the most expensive cars on the planet, including models from Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Ferrari and others, and this new 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom he gifted himself for his birthday.
The most basic model starts at around $500,000 without any options, and Mayweather’s has the starlight headliner fitted to his ride which may not be the only extra.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom has a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 powertrain making 563hp and 663lb-ft (900Nm) of torque resided in the engine bay.
The unit is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, but despite its power, the new Phantom is all about opulence and driving in style. It’s also fitted with more than 286 lbs (130 kg) of sound insulation, which makes it the most silent motor car in the world.
What do you think?
Source https://autojosh.com/floyd-mayweather-shows-off-his-brand-new-n180m-2018-rolls-royce-phantom/
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Benjom(m): 3:54pm
Too much money
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Solidkay(m): 4:02pm
They call him the money man,
and if you got it flaunt it.
I'll do the same if I were in his shoes.
only one life to, so why I no go enjoy myself when it have the money.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by danduj(m): 4:14pm
Floyd money...if u no get money,hide your face.
Waiting for the 'vanity crew'
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by samzzycash(m): 6:49pm
If a short man like this can achieve something great through boxing.. It is only a matter of time before i shock the whole world with my own riches.. I just hope baba Asonso has finished preparing my oshole soap..
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Cutehector(m): 6:49pm
Nku
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by itzjorju(m): 6:50pm
H
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Mandrake007(m): 6:50pm
Vanity upon vanity,what will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul..pure vain!
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by kachi08(m): 6:51pm
TMT
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by talk2saintify(m): 6:51pm
Money go soon finish
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by delzbaba(m): 6:51pm
he's paid his due.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by tokrizy(m): 6:51pm
moni oooo
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by anthonybj: 6:51pm
land for sale.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Skepticus: 6:51pm
After a month or two, the car becomes "outdated"
He proceeds to buy the 2019 Model and that's how the trend goes on.
Consumerism is a real burden. No true satisfaction.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by doctorkush(m): 6:51pm
And I used to be a boxer before oo, I too for dey flaunt like may weather by now if not for one useless Ibadan boy that ended my career at 20.
The guy give me one blow, wetin I dey hear be " oti laju" "he don open eyes"... Three months after, my head still dey ring bell..
God punish that boy
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by KendrickAyomide: 6:52pm
.
Mandrake007:. what shall it profit you to loose the World and still loose your soul?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by bettercreature(m): 6:52pm
talk2saintify:It's very obvious.He will end up like Mike Tyson
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Apexprogrammers: 6:52pm
Money z good
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by abiodunalasa: 6:52pm
Damn!
And Yoruba people usually say "Ija odola" meaning "fight does not bring wealth"...
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by marvin906(m): 6:53pm
the way this guy is spending money is appalling
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by emwyy(m): 6:53pm
Mandrake007:
Thunder fire you there
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Oluwaesko(m): 6:53pm
Mandrake007:
oga, shut up joor
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Adonis86(m): 6:53pm
Despite all these gra gra from Floyd, He's still not in Forbes list of the world richest men. why? How does Forbes even do the rating?
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Toide: 6:54pm
nice one,living life to its fullest.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by oyetpel(m): 6:54pm
Too much money for one person.
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by amakaffy: 6:55pm
Mandrake007:Pastor sule ! Weldon �
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by talk2saintify(m): 6:56pm
bettercreature:
Certainly
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by Adonis86(m): 6:57pm
There's nothing like vanity upon vanity here. It's a poverty stricken soul that could say that. Floyd can still be rich both on earth and in heaven. But the worst thing that could happen to some guys especially in Africa, is to be poor on earth and still be poor towards God (in heaven).
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by bakuja45xx: 6:57pm
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by yeyerolling: 6:59pm
bettercreature:not as daft or dull as tyson. Has his own promotion company while tyson was a slave to don king. Has good boxers under him- badou jack, davis who would fetch him good money. This guy is no tyson. He even came out of retirement to fight a fake fight and still made 70m. Has no wife or woman issue . no divorce. Be like floyd be wise
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by charles0922: 6:59pm
Chineke answer my call like this guy
|Re: Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) by obembet(m): 7:00pm
I still don't why my mummy stop me from beating all my mate then.... Fight don become money now.
Mandrake007:
Poor man.. Lazarus in making
