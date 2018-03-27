Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Floyd Mayweather's 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos, Video) (8830 Views)

Speak about boxing these days, and Floyd Mayweather’s name is bound to be mentioned. The 41-year old American has a luxurious lifestyle, which he likes to show off.



It is thought Floyd Mayweather earned around £70million in his last fight with 29 year old Conor McGregor, adding to his current estimated net worth of over £500m.



As usual, the professional boxer took it to social media, where he shared a video of his new seven digit birthday gift with his 20 million Instagram followers.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JnZA-fQ3LQ&app=m&persist_app=1



Mayweather took a tour of the Rolls-Royce’s flagship sedan, revealing the lavish interior and making sure that everyone knows that it’s brand new, with just 10 miles (16 km) on the clock, and a birthday gift for himself.











He’s best known for owning, or having owned, some of the most expensive cars on the planet, including models from Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Ferrari and others, and this new 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom he gifted himself for his birthday.



The most basic model starts at around $500,000 without any options, and Mayweather’s has the starlight headliner fitted to his ride which may not be the only extra.



The Rolls-Royce Phantom has a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 powertrain making 563hp and 663lb-ft (900Nm) of torque resided in the engine bay.



The unit is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, but despite its power, the new Phantom is all about opulence and driving in style. It’s also fitted with more than 286 lbs (130 kg) of sound insulation, which makes it the most silent motor car in the world.



What do you think?



They call him the money man,

and if you got it flaunt it.

I'll do the same if I were in his shoes.

only one life to, so why I no go enjoy myself when it have the money. 6 Likes



Waiting for the 'vanity crew' Floyd money...if u no get money,hide your face.Waiting for the 'vanity crew' 17 Likes 1 Share

If a short man like this can achieve something great through boxing.. It is only a matter of time before i shock the whole world with my own riches.. I just hope baba Asonso has finished preparing my oshole soap.. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Vanity upon vanity,what will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul..pure vain! 1 Like

Money go soon finish 3 Likes

he's paid his due.

After a month or two, the car becomes "outdated"



He proceeds to buy the 2019 Model and that's how the trend goes on.



Consumerism is a real burden. No true satisfaction. After a month or two, the car becomes "outdated"He proceeds to buy the 2019 Model and that's how the trend goes on.Consumerism is a real burden. No true satisfaction. 5 Likes 2 Shares

And I used to be a boxer before oo, I too for dey flaunt like may weather by now if not for one useless Ibadan boy that ended my career at 20.

The guy give me one blow, wetin I dey hear be " oti laju" "he don open eyes"... Three months after, my head still dey ring bell..



God punish that boy 14 Likes

Mandrake007:

Vanity upon vanity,what will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul..pure vain! . what shall it profit you to loose the World and still loose your soul? . what shall it profit you to loose the World and still loose your soul? 10 Likes

talk2saintify:

Money go soon finish It's very obvious.He will end up like Mike Tyson It's very obvious.He will end up like Mike Tyson 1 Like

And Yoruba people usually say "Ija odola" meaning "fight does not bring wealth"... Damn!And Yoruba people usually say "Ija odola" meaning "fight does not bring wealth"... 2 Likes

the way this guy is spending money is appalling 1 Like

Mandrake007:

Vanity upon vanity,what will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul..pure vain!

Thunder fire you there Thunder fire you there 8 Likes

Mandrake007:

Vanity upon vanity,what will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul..pure vain!

oga, shut up joor oga, shut up joor 3 Likes

Despite all these gra gra from Floyd, He's still not in Forbes list of the world richest men. why? How does Forbes even do the rating? 5 Likes

nice one,living life to its fullest.

Too much money for one person.

Mandrake007:

Vanity upon vanity,what will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul..pure vain! Pastor sule ! Weldon � Pastor sule ! Weldon � 2 Likes

bettercreature:

It's very obvious.He will end up like Mike Tyson

Certainly

There's nothing like vanity upon vanity here. It's a poverty stricken soul that could say that. Floyd can still be rich both on earth and in heaven. But the worst thing that could happen to some guys especially in Africa, is to be poor on earth and still be poor towards God (in heaven). 2 Likes

bettercreature:

It's very obvious.He will end up like Mike Tyson not as daft or dull as tyson. Has his own promotion company while tyson was a slave to don king. Has good boxers under him- badou jack, davis who would fetch him good money. This guy is no tyson. He even came out of retirement to fight a fake fight and still made 70m. Has no wife or woman issue . no divorce. Be like floyd be wise not as daft or dull as tyson. Has his own promotion company while tyson was a slave to don king. Has good boxers under him- badou jack, davis who would fetch him good money. This guy is no tyson. He even came out of retirement to fight a fake fight and still made 70m. Has no wife or woman issue . no divorce. Be like floyd be wise 3 Likes

Chineke answer my call like this guy 1 Like