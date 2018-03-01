₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Muckross1122(m): 6:03pm
Two slay mamas arrested for robbing a Nigerian man of his wristwatches in lagos state. A man who witness the incident took to his instagram page to narrates the story.
He Wrote:
So I was out today with my @tellzy_ And @gregshakes friends, and this happened, two girls (runs girls, aka slay Mama) were set up to meet at Akowonjo de santos hotel, unfortunately for them they had no idea what was coming, these men (sars officials) came to the scene with the man recording and talking in the background!!!! NEMESIS!!! #slaymama BUSTED!
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6owP3Yhw0YU
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/two-slay-mamas-arrested-for-stealing.html
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Samata104(f): 6:07pm
Eya
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Evablizin(f): 7:41pm
I can't waste ma mb on slaythieves.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by fecta: 7:59pm
The SARS man na amebo.
You think after the man has knack them different styles like Johnny sins and pour his akamu on their back that he would mind them stealing his 1500 naira watch that he bought from malam.
I hope his wife is not on instagram sha.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by BruncleZuma: 7:59pm
Slay Wetin?
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by KingsleyCEO: 7:59pm
They won't do genuine work o. They will laugh at those doing genuine work.
They will tell you they can't marry a man who earn a 100k, they will ask, what can a 100k buy self.
When you sum them up from their last two generations to the next five generations, they are not worth 50k put together. Brain they don't have, shame they don't have, dignity is gone.
Brother don't kill yourself because of worthless people
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Jh0wsef(m): 7:59pm
you would not see people yelling " petrol and tyre" here
They were not even stripped.
What a stupid country. Very stupid. Oh Lord. This country is just useless
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Emekus92(m): 7:59pm
Slay in Prison
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by BlackDBagba: 7:59pm
Ain't watching...
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:00pm
Women of easy virtue. Tufiakwa
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Gangster1ms: 8:00pm
This kain news dey always sweet my belle
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Follygunners: 8:00pm
.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by GreenMavro: 8:00pm
slaytheives
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by free2ryhme: 8:00pm
Muckross1122:
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by bestman09(m): 8:01pm
Good for them, but will others learn?
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Omoapena(m): 8:01pm
Evablizin:
Me too
Can't wait my mb on them
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Dizu(m): 8:01pm
Bad day for time
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by emsco(m): 8:01pm
Awon ole olosho omo,dem plenty for nairaland too.Na ontop nairaland dem de form better pikin but wen u meet them,u go run.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by soberdrunk(m): 8:01pm
The way that sars guy shouted "stand up!!" I nearly stand up for my house, all i was hearing is "phug"!!! "Phug"!!!
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Jackyboy: 8:02pm
HUSTLE THEM NO GO GREE....USING WHAT GOD GAVE THEM AS OCCUPATION.......SAY NO TO SLAYING
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Pavore9: 8:02pm
Likely to sort themselves out with SARS!
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by sinaj(f): 8:02pm
1200 dollapor
Nd the girls might nt evn knw d value. Theirs is just to slay it.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by free2ryhme: 8:03pm
Muckross1122:
Dem be thieves, period.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by omotuntun: 8:03pm
This is what happens when you believe everything you see on social media and want to act the same way.
Many people are acting rich but dying broke..
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by oyetunder(m): 8:03pm
slay...slay...slay. Nope. Vultures do not slay...they only eat dead and decaying flesh.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by Lexusgs430: 8:04pm
Why hin too dey patronise dem?
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by eventowanbe: 8:04pm
Pilferers... Not their day
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by sacluxisback(m): 8:07pm
Stupid girls. Serves them right.
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by IAmSkinny: 8:07pm
Shameless girls. They claim to be slay queen and they don't know the secrets of real slay queens exposed here:
http://www.fototech.com.ng/common-mistakes-photographers-nigeria-make-time/
|Re: Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) by jaxxy(m): 8:07pm
Slay mama is not a crime bt stealing is a crime. Lol
