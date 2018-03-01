Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Slay Mamas Arrested For Stealing Wristwatches In Lagos (video) (16664 Views)

He Wrote:



So I was out today with my @tellzy_ And @gregshakes friends, and this happened, two girls (runs girls, aka slay Mama) were set up to meet at Akowonjo de santos hotel, unfortunately for them they had no idea what was coming, these men (sars officials) came to the scene with the man recording and talking in the background!!!! NEMESIS!!! #slaymama BUSTED!



Two slay mamas arrested for robbing a Nigerian man of his wristwatches in lagos state. A man who witness the incident took to his instagram page to narrates the story.So I was out today with my @tellzy_ And @gregshakes friends, and this happened, two girls (runs girls, aka slay Mama) were set up to meet at Akowonjo de santos hotel, unfortunately for them they had no idea what was coming, these men (sars officials) came to the scene with the man recording and talking in the background!!!! NEMESIS!!! #slaymama BUSTED!

Eya

I can't waste ma mb on slaythieves. 7 Likes

The SARS man na amebo.

You think after the man has knack them different styles like Johnny sins and pour his akamu on their back that he would mind them stealing his 1500 naira watch that he bought from malam.



I hope his wife is not on instagram sha. 9 Likes





Slay Wetin? 8 Likes

They won't do genuine work o. They will laugh at those doing genuine work.





They will tell you they can't marry a man who earn a 100k, they will ask, what can a 100k buy self.

When you sum them up from their last two generations to the next five generations, they are not worth 50k put together. Brain they don't have, shame they don't have, dignity is gone.



Brother don't kill yourself because of worthless people 50 Likes 5 Shares

you would not see people yelling " petrol and tyre" here



They were not even stripped.





What a stupid country. Very stupid. Oh Lord. This country is just useless 1 Like 1 Share

Slay in Prison 1 Like 1 Share

Women of easy virtue. Tufiakwa 2 Likes 1 Share

This kain news dey always sweet my belle

slaytheives 2 Likes 2 Shares

Good for them, but will others learn?

Evablizin:

I can't wait ma mb on slaythieves.





Me too

Can't wait my mb on them Me tooCan't wait my mb on them 3 Likes

Bad day for time

Awon ole olosho omo,dem plenty for nairaland too.Na ontop nairaland dem de form better pikin but wen u meet them,u go run. 3 Likes

The way that sars guy shouted "stand up!!" I nearly stand up for my house, all i was hearing is "phug"!!! "Phug"!!! 12 Likes

HUSTLE THEM NO GO GREE....USING WHAT GOD GAVE THEM AS OCCUPATION.......SAY NO TO SLAYING 1 Like 1 Share

Likely to sort themselves out with SARS! 2 Likes







Nd the girls might nt evn knw d value. Theirs is just to slay it. 1200 dollaporNd the girls might nt evn knw d value. Theirs is just to slay it.

Dem be thieves, period. Dem be thieves, period.

This is what happens when you believe everything you see on social media and want to act the same way.





Many people are acting rich but dying broke.. 2 Likes

slay...slay...slay. Nope. Vultures do not slay...they only eat dead and decaying flesh.

Why hin too dey patronise dem? 1 Like

Pilferers... Not their day

Stupid girls. Serves them right.



