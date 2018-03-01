Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos (14650 Views)

However, she has been taken to an appropriate quarter for necessary attention by her rescuers.



A lady is lucky to be alive after she was rescued this afternoon around the bush between Ilaramokin and Igbara-oke in Ondo State. According to an online report, the lady was suspected to have been dumped or narrowly escaped a horror as she appeared to be very weak and could utter a word.

Note: The purple and white logo isn't printed on her cloth. It is actually a logo placed on the picture itself with the word above (in quote) in it.

However, this lady must be an SU.

Her head probably gave the skull miners serious difficulty.

Praise the lord.

skull miners would not see fulani heads to mine, indi ara 8 Likes

Thank God she's alive 4 Likes

EYE SERVICE EYE SERVICE

Thank God you are alive 2 Likes 2 Shares

Skull miners in action

Praise dah Lord 1 Like





Glad she's safe 1 Like 1 Share

I dey fear all this afonjas oohh... just dey thank God dem go holiday on top ur matter 2 Likes

She looks fine, but if u keep two of us in a room, I wouldn't do Her anything

Ondo State again? Hmmnnn...

space booked he will say rubbish now oohh

Is she still sane sha?

Always in the West.





God save your children ooo.

She looks innocent 2 Likes 1 Share

Afonja people again!











WestLife sef WestLife sef 1 Like

Ladies...Ladies...Ladies. You have been called three times. Beware of romantic adventures in the forests of a thousand demons. One myopic tribalist is already shouting afonja above. He had failed to know that all over the lands of the Afonjas, his brothers are earning their daily bread by ringing bells on their wares. Yea, let him remember that the first armed robber to be publicly executed in Nigeria by alias captain blood was his ancestor. Dont let him forget Okija shrine. 1 Like

Thanks be to God for her deliverance. Who knows how many more that are not as lucky as she is. It is really a great privilege to be alive and safe 1 Like

Thank God she is alive

Who rescued her.

Looks more like discovered.

Make Una fear God small now Make Una fear God small now 1 Like

Is she waiting for a bus to the spirit realm?

She looks like an SU and her faith saved her 1 Like

The skull was not mineable.

Man's inhumanity to man

Fulani heads are so wretched dt they are even useless to head miners... Their heads will not even produce coins Fulani heads are so wretched dt they are even useless to head miners... Their heads will not even produce coins