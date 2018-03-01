₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,743 members, 4,157,738 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 09:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos (14650 Views)
Lady Rescued From Jumping Off CMS Bridge, Lagos In Suicide Attempt (Video) / How Lady Dumped Her Baby In A Bush After Family Rejected Her Boyfriend. Photos / Cameroonian University Student Found Dead In Bush After Being Raped (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:23pm
A lady is lucky to be alive after she was rescued this afternoon around the bush between Ilaramokin and Igbara-oke in Ondo State. According to an online report, the lady was suspected to have been dumped or narrowly escaped a horror as she appeared to be very weak and could utter a word.
However, she has been taken to an appropriate quarter for necessary attention by her rescuers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/lady-rescued-near-a-bush-after-being-dumped-by-unknown-persons-photos.html
Credit; Mercy-Babs Communications (Omo Edema)
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by xreal: 6:24pm
ChangeIsCostant:
Note: The purple and white logo isn't printed on her cloth. It is actually a logo placed on the picture itself with the word above (in quote) in it.
However, this lady must be an SU.
Her head probably gave the skull miners serious difficulty.
Praise the lord.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by crestedaguiyi: 6:46pm
skull miners would not see fulani heads to mine, indi ara
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by bjayx: 7:33pm
Thank God she's alive
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by gabazin080(m): 7:39pm
xreal:EYE SERVICE
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Pinkyposh(f): 7:40pm
Thank God you are alive
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by gabazin080(m): 7:40pm
n
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by omocalabar(m): 7:41pm
Skull miners in action
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by torrex20: 7:41pm
W
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by SapphirePRINCEX(f): 7:42pm
Praise dah Lord
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 7:43pm
☣ ☠
∆ Election is fast approaching ∆
☣ ☠
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by iluvpomo(m): 7:44pm
Glad she's safe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Samsimple(m): 7:44pm
I dey fear all this afonjas oohh... just dey thank God dem go holiday on top ur matter
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 7:45pm
She looks fine, but if u keep two of us in a room, I wouldn't do Her anything
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by ElChidi: 7:45pm
Ondo State again? Hmmnnn...
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Samsimple(m): 7:45pm
OrestesDante:space booked he will say rubbish now oohh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Abayor7: 7:45pm
Is she still sane sha?
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:46pm
Always in the West.
God save your children ooo.
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:47pm
She looks innocent
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by PoliticalChinex: 7:47pm
Afonja people again!
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by JasonScolari: 7:48pm
WestLife sef
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by oyetunder(m): 7:49pm
Ladies...Ladies...Ladies. You have been called three times. Beware of romantic adventures in the forests of a thousand demons. One myopic tribalist is already shouting afonja above. He had failed to know that all over the lands of the Afonjas, his brothers are earning their daily bread by ringing bells on their wares. Yea, let him remember that the first armed robber to be publicly executed in Nigeria by alias captain blood was his ancestor. Dont let him forget Okija shrine.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by bestman09(m): 7:50pm
Thanks be to God for her deliverance. Who knows how many more that are not as lucky as she is. It is really a great privilege to be alive and safe
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by tosyne2much(m): 7:51pm
Thank God she is alive
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:51pm
Who rescued her.
Looks more like discovered.
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by obembet(m): 7:52pm
omocalabar:
torrex20:
gabazin080:
obembet:
bestman09:
Proffdada:
Make Una fear God small now
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Proffdada: 7:52pm
Is she waiting for a bus to the spirit realm?
She looks like an SU and her faith saved her
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by skales67: 7:53pm
The skull was not mineable.
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by emeijeh(m): 7:54pm
Man's inhumanity to man
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by thunderbabs: 7:54pm
crestedaguiyi:
Fulani heads are so wretched dt they are even useless to head miners... Their heads will not even produce coins
|Re: Lady Rescued Near A Bush After Being ''Dumped'' By Unknown Persons. Photos by Follygunners: 7:57pm
Lucky girl indeed! Her head no gree produce $$$$ for the ritualists. Good for you!
2 Likes
Man Narrates His Ordeal With Armed Robbers In In Uyo, Akwa Ibom State (pics) / Policemen Kill 16-Year-Old Randle School Apapa Pupil While Chasing Protesters / 2 Civil Servants Sentenced To 105 Years Imprisonment In Abuja Over 1bn Fraud
Viewing this topic: Elnuk34(m), targetspot, Blessedpikin, DeltahArmy(m), pamzyjbn(m), phreakabit(m), larrymoore(m), plamonee, ablesolomo, Josh4wod, amosyanyan(m), lx3as, RoyalBlak007, EMMAG4E14, shalomj(m), mikepee(m), UceeGod(m), Nickigold(f), Raymeg, eluquenson(m), redangel2017, nnokwa042(m), guruzmarstk(m), lailo, Lukainoluciano, desoul2004(m), innoochigbo(m), halimah1, anigbajumo(m), ishowdotgmail(m), kemmycool, Akinkanju67(m), teexploit, Rukkydelta(f), hooyey(m), johnfredoo2020, abadiru, Stormisova(m), kennysha(m), yuncka, rhamses, abdulhaqq89, Coolval22com, Anabel90 and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5