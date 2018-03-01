₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by AutoReportNG:
It is not every time we report negative news about Lagos. We understand we have some challenges as a state and a nation, issues ranging from power, lack of basic infrastructure among others. Despite all these many have succeeded and broken the norm, some have challenged the status quo and went on to excel in their various fields
Lagos is the most populated Nigerian city, the second most populated in Africa, and expected to overtake Cairo as the most populated by 2022, according to the U.N. According to Nigerian census figures from 2006, the population of Lagos City State was 17.5 million {2006}. Lagos is a metropolis situated on various islands separated by creeks and lagoons, it is a prominent African Economic & Financial, Cultural, Entertainment, Transportation & logistics center and is rated a Beta city according to the GaWC global cities ranking, having one of Africa's largest and busiest sea and air.
Lagos as a city faces a lot of challenges peculiar to fast-growing cities and the government is facing these challenges head-on and tackling them in interesting and innovative ways. A lot is going on in the way of improved urban life such as the planned rail system {UC} & improvement in other aspects of transportation which includes total reconstruction of roads, phasing out danfo buses into the new ultra morden BRT buses and the ongoing sea ports construction.
These are pictures of Lagos nightlife in all its glory and beauty
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by AutoReportNG:
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by AutoReportNG:
Welcome to the city of Lagos
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Aldebaran:
Nice
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by ifex370:
Wow.. Really beautiful
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by olasaad:
AutoReportNG and Lagos today
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by AutoReportNG:
olasaad:
Yes oo, as Trump never approve my America pali, make I dey promote Lagos na
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by olasaad:
AutoReportNG:
or maybe Ambode may consider you as his commissioner for social media
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by AutoReportNG:
olasaad:
You are in the spirit or maybe as his SSA Social Media or Cars
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by madameverything:
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Corrinthians:
Osus, come and wail your lives away since it is not sights and sounds of Abakaliki. ..
Heeeebow Amaka.
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by KendrickAyomide:
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by abike12:
sponsored by Ambode. to convince people to pay ridiculous taxes for them to use to campaign next year. abeg clear
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by martineverest:
there's nothing beautiful about Lagos abeg.... the city is overrated compared to other cities of Africa....
I smell ambode's hands in this thread
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by DrToche:
Igbo's did a wonderful job in Lagos but forgot their own region...if not their business they took to Lagos how will Lagos generate such igr to develop the state?
but ask the same Igbo's to come back home and contribute to the development of their region u will not see them....
what a shame...orlu will be better than Lagos in coming years and eastern Igbo region will be a home everyone wish they have....those days are fast approaching..
Igbo amaka
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Bolowolowo:
Eko
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by neezar:
Ambode is better than Fashola
#Team Ambode
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Buffalowings3:
Make dem clear the rubbish first
Op giving us airshots
And not the filth that they live in
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by velai:
Hmmmm...
I am still waiting for the pictures of the Lagos that I know.
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by fajob:
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by velai:
DrToche:Shut up! Wetin concern igbos with the thread
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Machinegun91:
Nigeria us truly the giant of Africa
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Machinegun91:
Nigeria is truly the giant of Africa
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Buffalowings3:
Machinegun91:Who be this
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by richiepolymer:
Oga OP, I appreciate your thread but please stop this mockery. Lagos is nothing close to beautiful but a heap of refuse and stench. So stop the photo effects and all. The modern day local town in other climes is far ahead of Lagos. So its a mockery trying to celebrate it.
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by oyb:
these pictures are not real without your visionscape overfilled trash receptacle in a corner
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by elpigrafa:
Lemme add a few shots of mine....
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Eastatlantaniqqa:
I'm on board
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by elpigrafa:
Some more...
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Olalan:
If only Ambode can make lagos clean again, no place like Lasgidi in africa
Re: Profiling The Beauty Of Lagos: The Sights And The Sounds by Magnumproperty:
Lagos is sweet
