



Lagos is the most populated Nigerian city, the second most populated in Africa, and expected to overtake Cairo as the most populated by 2022, according to the U.N. According to Nigerian census figures from 2006, the population of Lagos City State was 17.5 million {2006}. Lagos is a metropolis situated on various islands separated by creeks and lagoons, it is a prominent African Economic & Financial, Cultural, Entertainment, Transportation & logistics center and is rated a Beta city according to the GaWC global cities ranking, having one of Africa's largest and busiest sea and air.



Lagos as a city faces a lot of challenges peculiar to fast-growing cities and the government is facing these challenges head-on and tackling them in interesting and innovative ways. A lot is going on in the way of improved urban life such as the planned rail system {UC} & improvement in other aspects of transportation which includes total reconstruction of roads, phasing out danfo buses into the new ultra morden BRT buses and the ongoing sea ports construction.



These are pictures of Lagos nightlife in all its glory and beauty



