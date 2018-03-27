₦airaland Forum

New Exchange Rate?

New Exchange Rate? by mehvo(m): 9:00pm
Hi everyone, I recently checked google for Nigeria's exchange rate (which in recent times has been very correct) but it seemed to bring up some funny positive results. Is it true, or is there an error somewhere, what do you think. Check out the ones someone screengrabbed and also check some out yourself.
You should also attempt to pay for hostgator if the rate will work *winks*
cheers!
Re: New Exchange Rate? by InansBobo: 9:11pm
Op it will show if you use Chrome browser

Re: New Exchange Rate? by mathew247: 9:16pm
lol...APC won't kill person for this country oo...the actual price now na #357 to 1usd.

Re: New Exchange Rate? by Next2Bezee(m): 10:30pm
I think that's interbank exchange rate (Not entirely sure about this).

But that's definitely not the price at which banks buy from or sell dollars to the people.

Abokifx will show you the current & correct usd to ngn exchange rate.

Re: New Exchange Rate? by PastorandMentor: 10:30pm
grin

Re: New Exchange Rate? by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:30pm
OP your google is BMC pirated version grin

Re: New Exchange Rate? by tocin44(m): 10:30pm
APC witchcraft grin

Re: New Exchange Rate? by budosky(m): 10:30pm
Waao
Re: New Exchange Rate? by dsmooth1(m): 10:30pm
noted
Re: New Exchange Rate? by momodub: 10:30pm
Really
Re: New Exchange Rate? by Laredojohn(m): 10:31pm
lolz another scam to deceive us

Re: New Exchange Rate? by PastorandMentor: 10:31pm
grin lol
Re: New Exchange Rate? by Decale: 10:31pm
APC has corrupted Google

Re: New Exchange Rate? by AceRoyal: 10:31pm
It's obvious something is amiss, maybe APC has bribed Google or Google has chosen to give Nigerians hope!As 2019 approaches expect more gimmicks. APC might list this as one of their achievements. tongue

Re: New Exchange Rate? by Cirochukade: 10:31pm
google don take this

Re: New Exchange Rate? by dsmooth1(m): 10:31pm
isorite
Re: New Exchange Rate? by coluka: 10:31pm
Story for the gods
Re: New Exchange Rate? by boxypane(m): 10:31pm
O boy... Online shopping loading.
Re: New Exchange Rate? by obowunmi(m): 10:31pm
scam

Re: New Exchange Rate? by HungerBAD: 10:32pm
Lies.

Re: New Exchange Rate? by Masama: 10:32pm
Lai Mohammed at work

Re: New Exchange Rate? by ajetunde: 10:32pm
Go and show aboki the Google rate na undecided

Re: New Exchange Rate? by eluquenson(m): 10:32pm
Totally wrong

Official rate is N360 to $1
Official rate for Form M is N305.5 to $1

So let Google explain where they get that rate.

Re: New Exchange Rate? by dynicks(m): 10:33pm
bmc crews/ zombies preparing to come masturbate on this thread like " our role model has done d magic again"

Re: New Exchange Rate? by KendrickAyomide: 10:33pm
APC zombie calculation and Manipulation.. I wonder how much they paid for this

Re: New Exchange Rate? by reesemachh(m): 10:33pm
I've seen it Oooh and this people wants to kill me hmmm they better take it back to 360. Who sent the naira to appreciate Hahahahah Na to kukuma go bank Tmao go confirm amm because this is not a good news at all

Re: New Exchange Rate? by Flokey: 10:33pm
Buhari and apc have finished this country... The official amount of dollar is 182 to 1naira, but u must come from the north to enjoy these special previlage

Re: New Exchange Rate? by Ambitionsway: 10:33pm
Rubbish upload. if you no get anything to upload make you shokin your ass. $1 is N362..

no dey talk trash. I even what $1 to be N500 self.

Re: New Exchange Rate? by Cirochukade: 10:34pm
But people usually say google is your friend , is that true?
Re: New Exchange Rate? by Walexy96(m): 10:34pm
Either up or down no concern me. what I want is my salary to GBERA.

