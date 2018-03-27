₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,771 members, 4,157,858 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 11:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / New Exchange Rate? (7456 Views)
Exchange Rate As Of Today / Forex: CBN Throws Naira Into Open Market, Nullifies N197/$ Exchange Rate / Today's Naira Exchange Rate (1) (2) (3) (4)
|New Exchange Rate? by mehvo(m): 9:00pm
Hi everyone, I recently checked google for Nigeria's exchange rate (which in recent times has been very correct) but it seemed to bring up some funny positive results. Is it true, or is there an error somewhere, what do you think. Check out the ones someone screengrabbed and also check some out yourself.
You should also attempt to pay for hostgator if the rate will work *winks*
cheers!
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by InansBobo: 9:11pm
Op it will show if you use Chrome browser
1 Like
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by mathew247: 9:16pm
lol...APC won't kill person for this country oo...the actual price now na #357 to 1usd.
15 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Next2Bezee(m): 10:30pm
I think that's interbank exchange rate (Not entirely sure about this).
But that's definitely not the price at which banks buy from or sell dollars to the people.
Abokifx will show you the current & correct usd to ngn exchange rate.
11 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by PastorandMentor: 10:30pm
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:30pm
OP your google is BMC pirated version
11 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by tocin44(m): 10:30pm
APC witchcraft
1 Like
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by budosky(m): 10:30pm
Waao
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by dsmooth1(m): 10:30pm
noted
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by momodub: 10:30pm
Really
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Laredojohn(m): 10:31pm
lolz another scam to deceive us
4 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by PastorandMentor: 10:31pm
lol
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Decale: 10:31pm
APC has corrupted Google
13 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by AceRoyal: 10:31pm
It's obvious something is amiss, maybe APC has bribed Google or Google has chosen to give Nigerians hope!As 2019 approaches expect more gimmicks. APC might list this as one of their achievements.
4 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Cirochukade: 10:31pm
google don take this
6 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by dsmooth1(m): 10:31pm
isorite
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by coluka: 10:31pm
Story for the gods
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by boxypane(m): 10:31pm
O boy... Online shopping loading.
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by obowunmi(m): 10:31pm
scam
1 Like
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by HungerBAD: 10:32pm
Lies.
1 Like
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Masama: 10:32pm
Lai Mohammed at work
3 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by ajetunde: 10:32pm
Go and show aboki the Google rate na
13 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by eluquenson(m): 10:32pm
Totally wrong
Official rate is N360 to $1
Official rate for Form M is N305.5 to $1
So let Google explain where they get that rate.
3 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by dynicks(m): 10:33pm
bmc crews/ zombies preparing to come masturbate on this thread like " our role model has done d magic again"
5 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by KendrickAyomide: 10:33pm
APC zombie calculation and Manipulation.. I wonder how much they paid for this
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by reesemachh(m): 10:33pm
I've seen it Oooh and this people wants to kill me hmmm they better take it back to 360. Who sent the naira to appreciate Hahahahah Na to kukuma go bank Tmao go confirm amm because this is not a good news at all
1 Like
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Flokey: 10:33pm
Buhari and apc have finished this country... The official amount of dollar is 182 to 1naira, but u must come from the north to enjoy these special previlage
1 Like
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Ambitionsway: 10:33pm
Rubbish upload. if you no get anything to upload make you shokin your ass. $1 is N362..
no dey talk trash. I even what $1 to be N500 self.
4 Likes
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Cirochukade: 10:34pm
But people usually say google is your friend , is that true?
|Re: New Exchange Rate? by Walexy96(m): 10:34pm
Either up or down no concern me. what I want is my salary to GBERA.
2 Likes 1 Share
How To Fund Paypal / Why Can't Nigerians Shop Online? / BVN Enrolment Hits 15million Mark
Viewing this topic: odunjoy1(m), Namzy(m), vroom(m), larrykells, Ubty, IamSassy(f), NiyoFinest(m), Youngquay(m), Elmaximilliano, Paradigm777, grad, Harmored(m), tripleaa, Odisco2(m), Ivix(m), Gfrey6(m), KillerFrost, joespiceman(m), ElChidi, Mayflowa(m), Justdare, Saintsquare(m), HeyCorleone(m), mrblayze(m), rayralph(m), Oross, tijanja, Johnrake69, jideflash(m), sammy329(m), Rahym001(m), MRUNN(m), Josh64(m), esammyblinks(m), blizzers(m), and1one, Larrybabs17, Punditfrank(m), Terminator1234g, IamSINZ(m), illuminaty(m), trustlink, Follededon(m), Busolami2015(f), Alonzo50(m), Pheez(m), BlackAfrican, abokibuhari, Kiddogarcia(m), dukia, Kenito4u, bennexboy(m), TOMTOM15(m), azraeljaheel, Blakluv, jetz, brunofarad(m), Gilbertaustin(m), lanrema(m), sanchex007, CODEEATER(m), Adekdammy, frankwaive, dynicks(m), Troublemaker007(m), overboard, ulmaukpong(m), dammyloye(m), reindeer, waltcity(m), 40manlappy, Handsomebeing(m), Judolisco(m), xmen4mee(m), Barezzi(m), Jewkusanitary, maik99, Peetaar1, Gmajor(m), d33types, petexcal(m), Noblethony(m), promizbob, qualityGod(m), sonogo(m), walebabs3, profdotcom, betesi(m), Brownhypo(m), xtremeTall(m), famzynet, Bramy4real, ecosanders, oluoni(m), Omoapena(m), phayvoursky(m), timbs001(m), frinx, Bolowolowo, ochiosa(m), Dezzx(m), deparagon(m), trustyshoess(f), deedondavi(m), daroz(m), Mrmoore14(m), zinaunreal(m), thelastmediator, szen(m), Arosam(m), owelle22(m), propzncribz, khanivorous(f), Awaja(m), Postboiswag(m), horiyommyalamu, LustreChris(m), kween01, ekeochaeke, taylor89(m), lonngmann(m), Francisayo(m), hostine316(m), DONMAYOR19(m), Kul3ger(m), Rocafela8, Abdulsalam20(m), BrainnewsNg(f), Demiyike, dapsin999(m), EsvNwoye(m), NgwaManNaija4LF(m) and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16