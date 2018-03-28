Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine (1127 Views)

Before we go into redlining of car engines, we need to know what a tachometer is. The image above is called Tachometer.



The tachometer shows the rotation speed of the engine crankshaft. It is measured in Revolution per Minute (RPM).



If the gauge reaches the Red Zone, it means that the engine is spinning at an abnormally high velocity which can cause complications to your vehicle.



Redlining the engine is not a safe practice for your car. it’s advised you don’t REDLINE your car.



Redlining your car can cause:



- Overheating of the engine

- Inadequate lubrication in the engine compartment

- Excessive wear on the engine

- Excess fuel consumption – the higher the RPM, the higher the fuel consumption.



All these mentioned above shortens the lifespan of a vehicle; it can easily cause an engine to fail. Don’t drive with the gauge pointing to the red zone if you don't want your car engine totaled.



Tell us if this has ever happened to you.







thanks for this info....





Baba God bless me with one biko





These guys are meant to know this but you see them redlining cars all in the name of testing. This annoys me all the time.



OP thanks for the tip. At least now I know it's called redlining. Used to call it 'raising'.. Wish I could tell my mechanic this.These guys are meant to know this but you see them redlining cars all in the name of testing. This annoys me all the time.OP thanks for the tip. At least now I know it's called redlining. Used to call it 'raising'..

My car will soon come. Amen

My S2000 loves to be redlined.........

Then why did they enable the bleeping engine to reach such high speeds, knowing the damage it will cause? I've never really understood d point of d so called red zone

Getting to that red line is a good evidence your car is already faulty

I don't notice all those stuff..Cus i sit mostly at the right handside of the back

tabisegroup:

I don't notice all those stuff..Cus i sit mostly at the right handside of the back

Any of 3 things.

1. You are a kid sitting in the back.

2. You are a boss sitting in the back

3. You are using a paid transport Über.. Etc and are sitting in the back.

If a driver were redlining with you inside, you will still know. The engine will be too noisy for you to bear.

Unless, you are also deaf/handicapped. Even at that you will feel the vibration. Any of 3 things.1. You are a kid sitting in the back.2. You are a boss sitting in the back3. You are using a paid transport Über.. Etc and are sitting in the back.If a driver were redlining with you inside, you will still know. The engine will be too noisy for you to bear.Unless, you are also deaf/handicapped. Even at that you will feel the vibration.

Have never tried that poo with my previa Tho my stupid kazeem use to do it

There are some cars that no matter how hard you press the throttle it will never redline..A car like Chrysler Sebring...Some european cars like that..

Thanks OP

Mechanics do this s*** so you will know they have arrived; are in control. Usually with the door open and one leg out



Vo--Vo-Vo-Vo-Vo-VrooooooMMMMMM!!!

I don't know any useful purpose this does for the car.