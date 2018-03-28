₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by AutoJoshNG: 1:41am
Before we go into redlining of car engines, we need to know what a tachometer is. The image above is called Tachometer.
The tachometer shows the rotation speed of the engine crankshaft. It is measured in Revolution per Minute (RPM).
If the gauge reaches the Red Zone, it means that the engine is spinning at an abnormally high velocity which can cause complications to your vehicle.
Redlining the engine is not a safe practice for your car. it’s advised you don’t REDLINE your car.
Redlining your car can cause:
- Overheating of the engine
- Inadequate lubrication in the engine compartment
- Excessive wear on the engine
- Excess fuel consumption – the higher the RPM, the higher the fuel consumption.
All these mentioned above shortens the lifespan of a vehicle; it can easily cause an engine to fail. Don’t drive with the gauge pointing to the red zone if you don't want your car engine totaled.
Tell us if this has ever happened to you.
https://autojosh.com/redlining-your-car-engine/
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Kenndee(m): 2:29am
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by CarReg(m): 6:52am
thanks for this info....
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Sarang: 7:33am
It's all about cars today! Baba God bless me with one biko
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by wagazala: 7:34am
Wish I could tell my mechanic this.
These guys are meant to know this but you see them redlining cars all in the name of testing. This annoys me all the time.
OP thanks for the tip. At least now I know it's called redlining. Used to call it 'raising'..
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by friimarket01: 7:34am
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Jooosy: 7:39am
My car will soon come. Amen
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Lexusgs430: 7:41am
My S2000 loves to be redlined.........
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by alezzy13: 7:43am
Then why did they enable the bleeping engine to reach such high speeds, knowing the damage it will cause? I've never really understood d point of d so called red zone
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Mutemenot: 7:48am
Getting to that red line is a good evidence your car is already faulty
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by tabisegroup(m): 7:53am
I don't notice all those stuff..Cus i sit mostly at the right handside of the back
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Jooosy: 7:54am
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by uuzba(m): 7:59am
tabisegroup:
Any of 3 things.
1. You are a kid sitting in the back.
2. You are a boss sitting in the back
3. You are using a paid transport Über.. Etc and are sitting in the back.
-
If a driver were redlining with you inside, you will still know. The engine will be too noisy for you to bear.
-
Unless, you are also deaf/handicapped. Even at that you will feel the vibration.
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by pornstar(m): 8:04am
Have never tried that poo with my previa Tho my stupid kazeem use to do it
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by adekennis(m): 8:04am
There are some cars that no matter how hard you press the throttle it will never redline..A car like Chrysler Sebring...Some european cars like that..
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Ham5ter: 8:07am
Thanks OP
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by uuzba(m): 8:09am
Mechanics do this s*** so you will know they have arrived; are in control. Usually with the door open and one leg out
Vo--Vo-Vo-Vo-Vo-VrooooooMMMMMM!!!
-
I don't know any useful purpose this does for the car.
|Re: What You Don’t Know About Redlining Your Car Engine by Sunymoore(m): 8:10am
No. Pedal to metal
