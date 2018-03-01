₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by 360frolic(m): 5:49am
Becky who turned 40 recently, shared the photo on herself baring a massive cleavage
40-year-old actress, Adediwura Becky, puts her massive boobs on display.
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by HungerBAD: 5:51am
Wow.
A well lighted street. Fashola is working.
UP NEPA.
The writer below me, what are you staring at?
4 Likes
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:59am
By juz looking at her pishure, i can already feel that suffocaton in my brain
2 Likes
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by mikejj(m): 6:12am
having read what the lady b4 me said..the baby is stil in the game!life begins at 40ty.
2 Likes
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by KendrickAyomide: 6:16am
Big Bag of shiitttt
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by OhGeeBee: 6:46am
KendrickAyomide:You mean big bag of milk??
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by cassidy1996(m): 7:05am
I want to do what others are doing
dirty, fat, flat, fallen breast
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by Rigel95(m): 9:22am
remove the iron bra and all the other holding 'mid-fielders' all you get to see are two irritating, stretch marked and ugly lumps of flesh.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by ceeroh(m): 9:26am
FP just dey bubble today with Bress and yansh post... Kudos to the mods
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by Dottore: 9:27am
I tell you most solemnly like I have always said, women and ladies body especially boobs and bums look nice and enticing only when they are under clothings.
When you see most breast outside bra you'd weep.
When you see most buttocks unclothed you will understand why most women are insecured. Their body is over hyped such that you'd be wondering whether u were blindfolded.
I don't want to talk about the ones with stretch marks.
I guess many guys have never sighted a bleeding poocy. (menstrual flow).
Many have no sighted ovulating poocy.
You'd most likely choose to be celibate after seeing a sick poocy.
When u sight an old poocy you'd appreciate God more for making you a man.
I keep wondering why anyone in his right mind should ever pay for sex. If any one must pay for sex then that should be ladies.
Well there are fools everywhere
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by BruncleZuma: 9:28am
Her back go tell am
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by tundeayo2020: 9:29am
HungerBAD:But I can still here the generator sound coming from the picture.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by Ormorlehwah(f): 9:29am
Hmmmmmmmmm there is nothing special about this.
#poo
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by SirKriz(m): 9:29am
It seems that bus in the middle has a flat tire at the back. Who else noticed that?
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by Yusfunoble(m): 9:29am
OP abeg it's too early na
4 Likes
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by NwaAmaikpe: 9:29am
This is the disadvantage of wearing okrika bra.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by okuneddie(m): 9:29am
Na only front she carry, she for shed some for her backside na....
make me self do like HugerBad, na true o Fashola try with the street lights, it make everything bright and beautiful
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by DIKEnaWAR: 9:30am
Why do our neighbours from the west think that to be fine as a woman is either to be yellow sisi or to be heavily busty?
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:30am
Seen.
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by PaChukwudi44: 9:30am
Now this is what we call cleavage!!! Very massive
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by columbus007(m): 9:31am
And i love big boobs
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by Dearlord(m): 9:31am
I don't patronize packaged goods anymore b/cos it is sometimes not healthy and tasteless
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by BlackAdam55(m): 9:31am
Ormorlehwah:is that u on ur profile? no wonder jealousy is allowed
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by wwwtortoise(m): 9:32am
Thank you so much for your service to huMANity and the Nigerian GDP.
I will make it a duty to put any man that will inherit your retirement package in prayer.
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by IgbosAreOsus: 9:35am
so fuckiiiiiiing what
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by Newpride(m): 9:35am
Omo this cleavage is humongous, gigantic and titanic .
Any man trying to pls this bwess will end up trying and die for nothing.
Afonja/yoruba celebrities always weird with one endowment or the other.
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by mhisbliss(f): 9:35am
The pains, inability to jump, run or sleep on her stomach, the stretch mark, the load, the slacked lump of tissue held up by a powerful bra, the struggle, and people would still call it hot, lol I'd never wish for big boobs
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by kolafolabi(m): 9:38am
Hot
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by Earthbound(m): 9:40am
40 years?! This one aged with grace. Nice
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by CAPSLOCKED: 9:41am
LOL.
I DIDN'T KNOW 3D VERSION OF JOHNNY BRAVO IS OUT.
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Becky Rocks Cleavage-Baring Dress by larot78: 9:43am
Open breast at 40 na dat you go use thank God say you don spend 4 decades for earth.. Uncommon sense!!
1 Like
