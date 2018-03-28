₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by AutoJoshNG: 10:57am
All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Serves Up a Breakthrough Debut at New York International Auto Show
- Toyota to unveil fifth generation of the RAV4 SUV at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March
- 2.5L Inline-4 and Toyota Hybrid System Powertrains Offering More Power and MPG
- First RAV4 to be built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, bringing significant benefits in ride, handling, safety and driver enjoyment. TNGA K Platform with Multi-Link Rear Suspension
- Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS 2.0)
- Debut of All-New Sporty Hybrid Grade, XSE Hybrid
- Standard Entune 3.0 with Wi-Fi Connect and Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- True Off-Road Capabilities with Available Multi-Terrain Select and an Available Toyota-First, Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Rear Driveline Disconnect
Toyota has revealed the all-new, fifth generation RAV4 SUV at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March, the first RAV4 to be built on a Toyota New Global Architecture platform. The new RAV4 remains true to its impressive heritage as the original pioneer of the SUV segment, making significant advances in powertrain technologies, dynamic performance, intelligent safety provisions and all-round quality.
The robust styling of the new RAV4 expresses the robust and capable qualities that define Toyota’s approach to the latest iteration of the most sold SUV in the world.
An increased ground clearance and wider stance are clear signifiers of the RAV4’s robust character.
The design communicates “go anywhere” sense of fun and adventure that RAV4 ownership can bring, resonating with a target customer base of young families who enjoy life, whether moving around town or heading off to enjoy, sports, leisure or simple sight-seeing in the wide open spaces.
Manoeuvrability has always been a virtue of the RAV4 and this has not been compromised in the new design. In fact, at 4,600 mm long, the new model is only marginally different in length compared to the current model. But while reductions have been made in the front and rear overhangs, 30 mm have been added to the wheelbase, allowing for an even more spacious and comfortable cabin. Luggage space has been increased, too, and has versatility designed-in with folding rear seats, a double load floor and deck side nets. Vehicle width has been increased by 10 mm, to 1,855 mm, which translates into more comfortable and spacious cabin for the occupants.
Innovations in powertrain technologies and driving dynamics
The new RAV4 will be available with two TNGA powertrains, both more fuel efficient and powerful than those deployed in the current RAV4. A new Hybrid electric 2.5-litre powertrain combines fuel and emissions efficiency and quiet operation with more power and greater responsiveness. A new 2.0-litre petrol engine will also be available, with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions.
The 2019 Toyota Rav4 should go on sale in Nigeria early next year and the starting price is expected to be in the range of N22m.
What do you think about the ride? Tell us in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/2019-toyota-rav4-unveiled-photos-details-and-price/
3 Likes
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by AutoJoshNG: 10:58am
more photos
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by SUPERPACK: 11:21am
still not as powerful as innoson vehicles, they should come and learn from him.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by oz4real83(m): 12:09pm
Very much like a new model Toyota highlander in appearance.l
13 Likes
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Readonee35L(m): 1:02pm
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by senchris(m): 1:02pm
Shai, see car wey I still dey reason to buy 2007 model by xmas...People are already buying 2019 model. No wahala, make I dey hustle.
3 Likes
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by xsoonest51: 1:02pm
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by tivta(m): 1:03pm
finally a rav4 to own
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by exlinkleads(f): 1:03pm
lovely
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:03pm
SHE LOOKS BEAUTIFUL
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by DonPiiko: 1:03pm
Too expensive
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by IamSINZ(m): 1:04pm
I'm getting one for Biacan on her Bday
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by 400billionman: 1:04pm
The Best
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by magiki(m): 1:05pm
I didn't like the body
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Dollabiz: 1:05pm
Oh
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by NaijaYahooBoy: 1:05pm
My Lagos and Abuja brothers would buy it
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Dottore: 1:05pm
Ok
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Johnbosco77(m): 1:06pm
Everyday, one new thing or the other..
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by YINKS89(m): 1:06pm
Dre a difference between ride, car and motor. Which one is dis rav 4?
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by focus7: 1:06pm
I didn't see the price quoted.
Modified;
Price seen.
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Jaynom(m): 1:07pm
Is a RAV4 supposed to be this Long?
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by EmperorAkidi(m): 1:08pm
Another fraud is here, fraud with new dimension
xsoonest51:
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by DeZoro(m): 1:08pm
Akpabiooooo..... This is cool
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by ziego(m): 1:09pm
Next 10years before it becomes naija tokumbo
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Newpride(m): 1:11pm
still not as powerful as innoson vehicles, they should come and learn from him.
It's either u are high on cheap drugs or u need ur brain examine or u have bipolar disorder.
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Antiruka: 1:11pm
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by Dearlord(m): 1:12pm
This Babies are not good on Nigerian road
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by rose54321: 1:17pm
Just 22 Million, oh i forgot i still have to pay 70% custom duty which is about N15,400,000. Plus shipping & agent. Hmm so i need about N50 million for the car sef. Chicken change thingz..
Or is the 22 million the sale price in Nigeria, already imported price?
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by 1cor2v9: 1:18pm
I don't really like the front.. Kinda too long for a rav4
1 Like
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by SenorFax(m): 1:19pm
E no fine joor
What makes Rav 4 a beauty was its simplicity of the exterior which is observed in older models
This one come look like Murano so, wait till you see reactions from its users
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by GabrielYulaw(m): 1:19pm
IamSINZ:
Lucky her. Be sure to get a starship for my sister. Her birthday is next month
|Re: All-new 2019 Toyota Rav4 Unveiled (photos, Details And Price) by IamSINZ(m): 1:25pm
GabrielYulaw:
She's blessed, not lucky.
Can your sis do what Biacan does to me?
