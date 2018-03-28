



- Toyota to unveil fifth generation of the RAV4 SUV at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March

- 2.5L Inline-4 and Toyota Hybrid System Powertrains Offering More Power and MPG

- First RAV4 to be built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, bringing significant benefits in ride, handling, safety and driver enjoyment. TNGA K Platform with Multi-Link Rear Suspension

- Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS 2.0)

- Debut of All-New Sporty Hybrid Grade, XSE Hybrid

- Standard Entune 3.0 with Wi-Fi Connect and Apple CarPlay Compatibility

- True Off-Road Capabilities with Available Multi-Terrain Select and an Available Toyota-First, Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Rear Driveline Disconnect



Toyota has revealed the all-new, fifth generation RAV4 SUV at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March, the first RAV4 to be built on a Toyota New Global Architecture platform. The new RAV4 remains true to its impressive heritage as the original pioneer of the SUV segment, making significant advances in powertrain technologies, dynamic performance, intelligent safety provisions and all-round quality.



The robust styling of the new RAV4 expresses the robust and capable qualities that define Toyota’s approach to the latest iteration of the most sold SUV in the world.



An increased ground clearance and wider stance are clear signifiers of the RAV4’s robust character.



The design communicates “go anywhere” sense of fun and adventure that RAV4 ownership can bring, resonating with a target customer base of young families who enjoy life, whether moving around town or heading off to enjoy, sports, leisure or simple sight-seeing in the wide open spaces.



Manoeuvrability has always been a virtue of the RAV4 and this has not been compromised in the new design. In fact, at 4,600 mm long, the new model is only marginally different in length compared to the current model. But while reductions have been made in the front and rear overhangs, 30 mm have been added to the wheelbase, allowing for an even more spacious and comfortable cabin. Luggage space has been increased, too, and has versatility designed-in with folding rear seats, a double load floor and deck side nets. Vehicle width has been increased by 10 mm, to 1,855 mm, which translates into more comfortable and spacious cabin for the occupants.



Innovations in powertrain technologies and driving dynamics



The new RAV4 will be available with two TNGA powertrains, both more fuel efficient and powerful than those deployed in the current RAV4. A new Hybrid electric 2.5-litre powertrain combines fuel and emissions efficiency and quiet operation with more power and greater responsiveness. A new 2.0-litre petrol engine will also be available, with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions.



The 2019 Toyota Rav4 should go on sale in Nigeria early next year and the starting price is expected to be in the range of N22m.



What do you think about the ride? Tell us in the comment section.



https://autojosh.com/2019-toyota-rav4-unveiled-photos-details-and-price/ All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Serves Up a Breakthrough Debut at New York International Auto Show- Toyota to unveil fifth generation of the RAV4 SUV at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March- 2.5L Inline-4 and Toyota Hybrid System Powertrains Offering More Power and MPG- First RAV4 to be built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, bringing significant benefits in ride, handling, safety and driver enjoyment. TNGA K Platform with Multi-Link Rear Suspension- Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS 2.0)- Debut of All-New Sporty Hybrid Grade, XSE Hybrid- Standard Entune 3.0 with Wi-Fi Connect and Apple CarPlay Compatibility- True Off-Road Capabilities with Available Multi-Terrain Select and an Available Toyota-First, Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Rear Driveline DisconnectToyota has revealed the all-new, fifth generation RAV4 SUV at the New York International Auto Show on 28 March, the first RAV4 to be built on a Toyota New Global Architecture platform. The new RAV4 remains true to its impressive heritage as the original pioneer of the SUV segment, making significant advances in powertrain technologies, dynamic performance, intelligent safety provisions and all-round quality.The robust styling of the new RAV4 expresses the robust and capable qualities that define Toyota’s approach to the latest iteration of the most sold SUV in the world.An increased ground clearance and wider stance are clear signifiers of the RAV4’s robust character.The design communicates “go anywhere” sense of fun and adventure that RAV4 ownership can bring, resonating with a target customer base of young families who enjoy life, whether moving around town or heading off to enjoy, sports, leisure or simple sight-seeing in the wide open spaces.Manoeuvrability has always been a virtue of the RAV4 and this has not been compromised in the new design. In fact, at 4,600 mm long, the new model is only marginally different in length compared to the current model. But while reductions have been made in the front and rear overhangs, 30 mm have been added to the wheelbase, allowing for an even more spacious and comfortable cabin. Luggage space has been increased, too, and has versatility designed-in with folding rear seats, a double load floor and deck side nets. Vehicle width has been increased by 10 mm, to 1,855 mm, which translates into more comfortable and spacious cabin for the occupants.The new RAV4 will be available with two TNGA powertrains, both more fuel efficient and powerful than those deployed in the current RAV4. A new Hybrid electric 2.5-litre powertrain combines fuel and emissions efficiency and quiet operation with more power and greater responsiveness. A new 2.0-litre petrol engine will also be available, with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions.The 2019 Toyota Rav4 should go on sale in Nigeria early next year and the starting price is expected to be in the range of N22m.What do you think about the ride? Tell us in the comment section. 3 Likes