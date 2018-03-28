₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by reportnaija(m): 11:42am
Singer Waje is today celebrating her daughter Emerald who turns 19.
The proud mama took to IG to share stunning images of the beautiful teenager penning a heartwarming birthday message alongside.
In one of the photo, the singer wrote;
I named you Emerald cause i knew you were going to be special, there was something about you that was beyond me, it wasn’t just a mother’s love, it was a reflection of grace, i knew God was crowning me with something special, precious, BEAUTIFUL.
Now you are 19, wow! It was just yesterday that you turned 1 o. I remember your first step, well it wasn’t your first cause we discovered you had been taking small steps but won’t let anyone notice ( nor be today your kunkuru start), or how you spilled wine and licked it from the floor before we could run to you. Was it when you turned 5 and fell really ill that big mummy was so confused…. aunty ify and i had to rush u to the hospital.
Or how you will play rough in school that the child who left home wasnt the one that usually came bck cause you would have worn dust!
Chei! See you now! Lady!
Is it your faith? Things went bad not too long ago, i thought I wouldn’t be able to keep up with your fees, you said” mum thats not what God and i discussed”. You will lock yourself in your room and watch TD Jakes then pray for an hr ( I hope u still do). You challenged me! It was your routine.
See you now! Lady!
I am grateful to God for the woman you are becoming.
WOMAN! DAUGTER!
HEAR ME …… love yourself, laugh more, love much, cry when needed cause people will hurt you and i won’t be there all the time but move on! Don’t dwell on the bad stuff, celebrate the good! Use your time wisely, believe and follow your dream, value your brain and heart,don’t judge but stand for what is right, lend a helping hand. Take care of you and be true to yourself and those that love you. most importantly remember your name “OGOCHUKWU! I am proud of you.
And to all my teenage daughters all over the world, LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE! THE WORLD IS WAITING
SAY A PRAYER FOR EMERALD MY INSTA FAM
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/28/waje-releases-stunning-new-images-of-her-daughter-as-she-clocks-19/
1 Like
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by HeWrites(m): 1:18pm
She's now lawfully ripped for dicking
Doilooklikeicare:
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Doilooklikeicare(m): 1:18pm
Dis guy above me can hijack anything
1 Like
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by sayhi2certified(m): 1:18pm
fine girl
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Adebayo555(m): 1:19pm
Beautiful, Happy birthday to her
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Elnino4ladies: 1:19pm
Now she is officially ripped for dicking
5 Likes
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Ezekiel68(m): 1:20pm
Nice
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by jaybee3(m): 1:20pm
Elnino4ladies:Werey
8 Likes
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by OboOlora(f): 1:21pm
Op please correct yourself. Is it daughter or son?
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Yunjeezy(m): 1:21pm
Happy buyday
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by naijjaman(m): 1:21pm
ok
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Gretaolant: 1:21pm
I want to shine congo
1 Like
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by joenor(m): 1:22pm
Shu she don get big pickin like that... that's nice. HBD omote
1 Like
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by slyfoxxjoe(m): 1:22pm
Elnino4ladies:Unfortunately you would never get there
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by kinzation(m): 1:22pm
Doilooklikeicare:including destiny
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by ssogundele: 1:23pm
Elnino4ladies:Senseless hediot and baa kokolua boy!
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by LaCruzz(f): 1:23pm
Elnino4ladies:Pervert
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by kinzation(m): 1:24pm
someone should give me that Mr ibu using his tongue to lick his lips
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Shedrack777(m): 1:25pm
she wan form michael jackson. see her mouth, e go good for lesbian sucky sucky. the lesbians can relate na
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by IgbosAreOsus: 1:25pm
Can she suck?
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by ClassicMan202(m): 1:25pm
so this babe dey pray for 1 hour straight
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Patrick33(m): 1:25pm
Shes 19 finally...legally able to do every illegal thing she has already been doing since she was 15
2 Likes
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Victwize(m): 1:25pm
Elnino4ladies:dis one dey mad ni... na only fork fork dey ur mind ogaa o if na ur pikin nko
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Bellanikky893(f): 1:26pm
Wow,this is beautiful,a wonderful write up Waje....Happy birthday to Emerald, more of God's blessings in ur life,live long and prosper !
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by kelish(f): 1:26pm
so na igbo the girl be?
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by timsbee(f): 1:27pm
Pls where is d daughter... Cos d one there in d pic looks like
Janet Jackson.
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Antiruka: 1:30pm
Meet The HOSTS For The Singles Hookup & Hangout Event This Saturday....Live In Lagos
BTW...3 days to Go for the Event!...
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by aaronson(m): 1:33pm
she looks like a pretty hispanic.
op what's her Twitter handle?
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by DreamSonInlaw(m): 1:36pm
This girl wey look like slay mama na she dey watch T.D Jakes? js messing around
HBD Emerald
1 Like
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Pusyiter(m): 1:38pm
Guys, what are we waiting for? This babe is due for tidyment
|Re: Emerald Iruobe: Waje's Daughter Celebrates Her 19th Birthday by Kingsley10000: 1:49pm
pretty
