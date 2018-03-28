₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,100 members, 4,158,954 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 02:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) (2792 Views)
Wizkid Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment / Wizkid Signs AHMED, Kid Rapper To Starboy, Gives Him N10m At Wizkid Concert / Mr Eazi: "Wizkid Never Signed Me To Starboy" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by vanessaRN(f): 12:00pm
Fast-rising singer, Terri who has been in work relationship with Wizkid for a while now has officially signed a deal with Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment.
The singer who has grown to become notable in the music industry following the excellent verse he delivered on the trending song titled ‘Soco’, is now an official member of the Starboy music gang, after putting pen on paper to sign a deal with the label.
Terri linked up with the Starboy after his cover of ‘Manya’ went viral on the internet and attracted Wizkid’s attention.
It is believed that Terri’s deal with Starboy will be a stepping stone to greater heights for him in the music Industry.
See post below;
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/28/wizkid-officially-signs-terri-to-starboy-entertainment-photo/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg1xEqkAQCY/?hl=en
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by coken: 1:44pm
nasooo
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by adsamsom: 1:44pm
I See....... STC
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Brightniceguy(m): 1:45pm
LOL
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by jesicajonna(f): 1:45pm
Congrat
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by shakyum: 1:45pm
God don pick the guy call
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by datfreshdoc(m): 1:45pm
.
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Elnino4ladies: 1:46pm
He will not blow
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Dafreeguy(m): 1:46pm
see as d guy hug wizzy like small pikin..Ride on terri..congrats
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by O2wenty05: 1:46pm
Big up Terri [color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by xsoonest52: 1:47pm
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by jordyspices: 1:51pm
Nice
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Larrytrendy(f): 1:54pm
Terri's lines in "soco" is my favorite part of the song
Dope
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by victor768(m): 1:55pm
Elnino4ladies:
Enemy of progress wetin happen na
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by danaiks(m): 1:56pm
Soco soco!!
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Alvin007: 1:56pm
Elnino4ladies:
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Paradigm777: 1:59pm
Airforce1 right now...
Someone help me with a meme
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Odmic2839(m): 1:59pm
Elnino4ladies:same way some people will wish you downfall. Bad minds everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by trendednews(f): 2:01pm
Ok
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by HeWrites(m): 2:01pm
Elnino4ladies:You will later beg him for money on Twitter
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by Maestro024(m): 2:01pm
Elnino4ladies:
Hater
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by brutal1(m): 2:04pm
coken:Hello my people
Kindly support me with your comments
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgvghXuHdxy/
Kindly go and comment @rapprincephenomenom to get signed under flyboy
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by franksteele: 2:08pm
@op it is not manya's cover but oshe
|Re: Wizkid Officially Signs Terri To Starboy Entertainment (PHOTO) by cutefergiee(m): 2:09pm
Paradigm777:
(0) (Reply)
Rihanna Named The Most-downloaded Artiste Of All Time / Photos From Empire Mates Entertainment’s (eme) Album Launch. / Need A Rich Sugar Mummy/daddy!!!!sexmate In Your Area Or Universities!!!
Viewing this topic: Sandylane, tboiboks, Sheffilee, walebabs3, purplekayc(m), Igerizee, skutibenero(m), Nuvally, KOPT33, Eniburumo(m), kapai(m), abiodunraufu, legendary24, 9gerian, Fridayyohanna, ugwusunday(m), dignitate, lexdany(m), malikisunday(m), Dc4life(m), Escalze(m), himurax007(m), desiredmee(m), godisgreat4lyf, DonBenny77(m), cutefergiee(m), Randy91(m), Tego(m), jide114(m), AliHandsome(m), ObaAdebola(m), MilesLamar(m), Veyk(m), Halinton(m), goodman3(m), EGDesignz(m), TheCabal, IamSINZ(m), Khaynet(m), Kenny9ice09(m), xammyx(m), bayula1439 and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5