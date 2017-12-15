Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work (2641 Views)

The DCP took the sick man to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.



According to reports, the police officer settled all his hospitals bills.



The gesture alone has earned him praises from Nigerian online users.



First of all, let me say a big thank you to the kindhearted DCP. Atleast, there's someone from Kaduna who's better than the short bastard called El Rufai.....













But is there any need for the cameraman to be there with him? Remember, it's just a visit and not a political campaign.



May God bless him though. 7 Likes

Trying to redeem an already battered image of Nigerian police. No way Mr man. so he com carry camera go to the man house just to show us he help him? Lie Mohammed is making impact on many people 5 Likes







all these staged visit just to earn likes and admiration from social media.......





if he is a kind man as he would like us to believe, why not arrange a sniper and take out the dullard from Aso rock when he visits ikeja bus terminal tomorrow?



Thats so lovely





Policing is a noble profession, just that rascals ti take over





helping with the cameras and lights on. hmmmm,this world thoughhelping with the cameras and lights on.

Do good at all times not only in public but especially in private...cos God who See's in private will reward you openly.....

Good news/gesture and police are rare occurences...

Showcase your good deeds to receive the commendation or mortals..

If Firstly, Buhari, Other Nigerian Politicians and my other fellow Nigerians can be like this.... maybe Nigeria will get a better change

Click like if you thought the police officer cleaned the offices himself like I did before clicking the thread 1 Like

Please what's the meaning of "online users"

Oga police build another house for him too 1 Like

i'm not a sadist but there's really nothing special about this,this is how people are suppose to live and show love to one another irrespective of tribe,religion or political affiliation.. 1 Like

Next time, am going to give my next door neighbour the remaining pot of soup in my kitchen, I will just call a photographer

In a word where digital shots reign, I see no wrong in the gentleman's act. After all, some of you criticizing him take and post after-sex pics for all to see.

A kind gesture that has a lot of question marks. Why visit the sick man with a cameraman and a retinue of praise singers? Even in the hospital, your act of "benevolence" was publicised.