|Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by PrettyCrystal: 12:13pm
A deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations at Police College, Kaduna, Ahmed Abdulrahman, has won hearts of many Nigerians after showing an unusual type of generosity between a boss and his employee. The police officer visited a departmental /office cleaner who fell seriously sick and could not performed his duty for some days.
The DCP took the sick man to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
According to reports, the police officer settled all his hospitals bills.
The gesture alone has earned him praises from Nigerian online users.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/dcp-ahmad-abdur-rahman-helps-office-cleaner-who-fell-sick.html
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by PrettyCrystal: 12:13pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by JasonScolari: 12:14pm
First of all, let me say a big thank you to the kindhearted DCP. Atleast, there's someone from Kaduna who's better than the short bastard called El Rufai.....
But is there any need for the cameraman to be there with him? Remember, it's just a visit and not a political campaign.
May God bless him though.
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by mankan2k7(m): 12:37pm
Trying to redeem an already battered image of Nigerian police. No way Mr man. so he com carry camera go to the man house just to show us he help him? Lie Mohammed is making impact on many people
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by naijjaman(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 2:02pm
all these staged visit just to earn likes and admiration from social media.......
if he is a kind man as he would like us to believe, why not arrange a sniper and take out the dullard from Aso rock when he visits ikeja bus terminal tomorrow?
if he can do this, then he would earn the admiration of over 180m Nigerians including those that have died as a result of Buhari's cluelessness, incompetency, and gross corruption.
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by HCpaul(m): 2:02pm
That's inhuman.
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by exlinkleads(f): 2:03pm
Thats so lovely
Policing is a noble profession, just that rascals ti take over
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by AlexCk: 2:03pm
hmmmm,
this world though
helping with the cameras and lights on.
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by ChukzB: 2:03pm
Do good at all times not only in public but especially in private...cos God who See's in private will reward you openly.....
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by maestroferdi: 2:04pm
Good news/gesture and police are rare occurences...
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by jesicajonna(f): 2:04pm
mankan2k7:I taya oo
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by tobidipity(m): 2:04pm
Gbayi
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by Firefire(m): 2:04pm
Showcase your good deeds to receive the commendation or mortals..
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by panmichaels79(m): 2:04pm
If Firstly, Buhari, Other Nigerian Politicians and my other fellow Nigerians can be like this.... maybe Nigeria will get a better change
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by skales67: 2:04pm
Click like if you thought the police officer cleaned the offices himself like I did before clicking the thread
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by trendednews(f): 2:06pm
Ok
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by jarkbauer: 2:06pm
Please what's the meaning of "online users"
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by lastempero: 2:06pm
Oga police build another house for him too
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by sirBLUNT(m): 2:07pm
i'm not a sadist but there's really nothing special about this,this is how people are suppose to live and show love to one another irrespective of tribe,religion or political affiliation..
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by lilyheaven: 2:08pm
Next time, am going to give my next door neighbour the remaining pot of soup in my kitchen, I will just call a photographer
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by Austinoiz(m): 2:08pm
In a word where digital shots reign, I see no wrong in the gentleman's act. After all, some of you criticizing him take and post after-sex pics for all to see.
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by Stem23: 2:08pm
Bravo
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by pek(m): 2:10pm
A kind gesture that has a lot of question marks. Why visit the sick man with a cameraman and a retinue of praise singers? Even in the hospital, your act of "benevolence" was publicised.
|Re: Ahmed Abdulrahman Helps His Sick Cleaner Who Failed To Show Up At Work by Jabioro: 2:11pm
Is it with his personal fund or tax payer account...
