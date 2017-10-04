₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by cybriz82(m): 1:09pm
This Heartless Beast Killz Our Pregnant Goat And Got Paid
sad
1 Like
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by eddyline(m): 1:15pm
sorry for the loss of your pregnant goat, the meat from this should serve as consolation. where is the snake Oracle, Lalasticlala to do the needful.
12 Likes
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by SUPERPACK: 1:25pm
lalasticlala right now
12 Likes
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by fran6co(m): 1:36pm
lala on the beat .....
Lt me grab my pop corn and limca as we gt ready to sail to fp.
3 Likes
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by Jewelnutch: 1:41pm
This heartless beast??!! Don't pray to be an animal that preys and stalks other animals to feed. You should be happy you have money to buy a goat and not start crawling on your belly just to eat.
Where is the head of the snake??
I need it for a new design
5 Likes
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by sammytune(m): 1:45pm
FP things
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by urchhhhh: 2:32pm
enough meat
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 3:02pm
If dem use muscle kill Goat wey kari belle, meat go plenty
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by visijo(m): 3:13pm
Please can that snake swallow a human being? Just curious sha
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 3:13pm
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by SnakeChopMoney(m): 3:13pm
This will be a lesson to other pythons all over the world
Don't touch what is not yours, why can't the useless lazy python go to the market and buy his own goat and kill it however and whenever he wants
May his soul rot in hell
2 Likes
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 3:13pm
lala and snake relationship I no really understand oohhh... he is viewing the thread now oohhh
9 Likes
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 3:13pm
Human beings are the most callous and dangerous animal on earth
Why did you kill this beautiful creatures just because it killed its prey? Snake is a carnivorous animal for God sake and eating its prey will make it survive .
RIP mr snake
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by dionysus7: 3:13pm
lol heartless you say? the poor snake was just having a meal, your pregnant goat happened to be its lunch because thats how it is. dont be a petty goat owner, it killed your goat because Bleep your goat, and you killed it because Bleep the snake... nothing like vengeance here, just nature being nature
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by spartan50(m): 3:14pm
Everyone got served. Meanwhile la-la right now
2 Likes
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by Ipfreely: 3:14pm
PAGAN9JA
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by Tego(m): 3:14pm
Ehya
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by remsonik(f): 3:14pm
Both the goat and the python will be slaughtered. The goat can be for asun. Ha easter meat don ready. It's good you cut the pythons head and bury
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by sonnie10: 3:14pm
Op what is the name of the camera you used for this picture? The images have good details and the lighting is great.
1 Like
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by 400billionman: 3:14pm
Snake thread. If this no enter front page.
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 3:14pm
and u killz it too
please use the snake head and prepare tuwoo shinkafa for buhari make him eat and journey on sharply
1 Like
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 3:14pm
Now u have double meat... Wedding MC
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by sigiyaya(m): 3:14pm
Op una still get mind put knife for the goat throat
No tell me say una wan chop the pregnant goat
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by medolab90(m): 3:14pm
Food is ready lala
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by isaacprinz(m): 3:15pm
snake soup loading.
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by fosachens: 3:15pm
gg
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by busky101(m): 3:15pm
See fine snake
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by Scholarsticchai: 3:15pm
Check my sigg
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by jdstunt(m): 3:15pm
OK..... Seen
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by 12345baba: 3:15pm
Please were do u live?
|Re: This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) by GoroTango(m): 3:16pm
That's just the way the good lord created him.
@OP may almighty God give you the fortitude to bear such a great loss knowing that someday you and your goat will be reunited in heaven. Amen
RIP to the python and goat
1 Like
