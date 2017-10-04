Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / This Big Python Killed Our Pregnant Goat And Got Killed Too (Photos) (11722 Views)

sad This Heartless Beast Killz Our Pregnant Goat And Got Paidsad 1 Like

sorry for the loss of your pregnant goat, the meat from this should serve as consolation. where is the snake Oracle, Lalasticlala to do the needful. 12 Likes

lalasticlala right now 12 Likes

Lt me grab my pop corn and limca as we gt ready to sail to fp. 3 Likes

This heartless beast??!! Don't pray to be an animal that preys and stalks other animals to feed. You should be happy you have money to buy a goat and not start crawling on your belly just to eat.

Where is the head of the snake??

I need it for a new design 5 Likes

enough meat

If dem use muscle kill Goat wey kari belle, meat go plenty

Please can that snake swallow a human being? Just curious sha

This will be a lesson to other pythons all over the world

Don't touch what is not yours, why can't the useless lazy python go to the market and buy his own goat and kill it however and whenever he wants



May his soul rot in hell 2 Likes

lala and snake relationship I no really understand oohhh... he is viewing the thread now oohhh 9 Likes

Human beings are the most callous and dangerous animal on earth



Why did you kill this beautiful creatures just because it killed its prey? Snake is a carnivorous animal for God sake and eating its prey will make it survive .



RIP mr snake

lol heartless you say? the poor snake was just having a meal, your pregnant goat happened to be its lunch because thats how it is. dont be a petty goat owner, it killed your goat because Bleep your goat, and you killed it because Bleep the snake... nothing like vengeance here, just nature being nature 1 Like 1 Share

Everyone got served. Meanwhile la-la right now 2 Likes

Both the goat and the python will be slaughtered. The goat can be for asun. Ha easter meat don ready. It's good you cut the pythons head and bury

Op what is the name of the camera you used for this picture? The images have good details and the lighting is great. 1 Like

and u killz it too



please use the snake head and prepare tuwoo shinkafa for buhari make him eat and journey on sharply 1 Like

Now u have double meat... Wedding MC





No tell me say una wan chop the pregnant goat Op una still get mind put knife for the goat throatNo tell me say una wan chop the pregnant goat

Food is ready lala

snake soup loading.

See fine snake







Please were do u live?