Sandra wrote;



"Congratulations @officiallindaikeji So happy for you sweet sis! This tells me that sometimes the wait is worth it. Can't wait to plan your special day!@eventsbysi are you readyyyyyy? #it'sagetaway"



Laura wrote;



"Congrats Linlin @officiallindaikeji "



My own na Linda my lover.



Where is the ring?





Good

This Laura of a girl ugly pass Lalasticlala testes when it is flat.

Whoever nabs this Linda got himself an excellent wife and partner.



Where's the lucky guy?

That's great, I wish her the best.

Finally finally





But i will not congratulate her until she officially get married, many ladies were turned into Lord of the rings 2 Likes

Congratulations girl

At last...all power belong to God 1 Like

Congrats To Her

Nice

Finally

congrats. I pray you grow old with your husband

;DNa this people we wan chop today? The one Sandra do no dey enough?



Someone below me has something important to say







So one man will start waking up every morning to the smell of dead fish.



That wahray hyenanna that was disturbing himself nko

celebrity marriages are not worth the drama most times



Please who is the guy

IamJix:

I congratulate her as well. She is getting old thanks to make up that make her look younger. I wish the old lady luck

But why this Laura mouth sharp like this? Person wey get ring sef de low key! Naso them go allow village people easy access again 1 Like 1 Share

all these kind of artiste marriage na wahala..



how i wish this two will take the meaning serious..



let keep our fingers crossed..

Congrats

She's always getting engaged. The 3rd time and we counting, yet no marriage and her mates have their wards writing Junior Waec now



I can na congratulate her.





Congratulations Aunty Linda Welcome maI can na congratulate her.Congratulations Aunty Linda