|Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Amagite2: 2:14pm
Linda Ikeji's sisters, Laura Ikeji and Sandra Ikeji have taken to Instagram to confirm her engagement.
Sandra wrote;
"Congratulations @officiallindaikeji So happy for you sweet sis! This tells me that sometimes the wait is worth it. Can't wait to plan your special day!@eventsbysi are you readyyyyyy? #it'sagetaway"
Laura wrote;
"Congrats Linlin @officiallindaikeji "
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/linda-ikejis-sisters-confirm-engagement.html
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by NairalandCS(m): 2:26pm
Davido talk say flora my flower.
My own na Linda my lover.
So it is true ?
8 Likes
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by visijo(m): 3:23pm
Where is the ring?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Joseunlimited(f): 3:23pm
Don Jazzy be like
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Yomzzyblog: 3:23pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by LAFO: 3:23pm
Good
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by IamJix: 3:24pm
This Laura of a girl ugly pass Lalasticlala testes when it is flat.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by ameri9ja: 3:24pm
Whoever nabs this Linda got himself an excellent wife and partner.
Where's the lucky guy?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by drkay(m): 3:24pm
That's great, I wish her the best.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by samuelobazu(m): 3:24pm
A
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by fk002: 3:24pm
Finally finally
But i will not congratulate her until she officially get married, many ladies were turned into Lord of the rings
2 Likes
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Ugoeze2016: 3:24pm
Congratulations girl
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Bishop4bella(m): 3:24pm
At last...all power belong to God
1 Like
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by bayaar(m): 3:24pm
Congrats To Her
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by patjane(f): 3:24pm
Nice
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Treasure1919(f): 3:24pm
Finally
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by undefeated(m): 3:25pm
congrats. I pray you grow old with your husband
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by busky101(m): 3:25pm
;DNa this people we wan chop today? The one Sandra do no dey enough?
Someone below me has something important to say
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by NwaAmaikpe: 3:25pm
So one man will start waking up every morning to the smell of dead fish.
God forbid.
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by MillionDollars: 3:25pm
That wahray hyenanna that was disturbing himself nko
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Jh0wsef(m): 3:25pm
.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by sirusX(m): 3:25pm
Until wee see the ring and she confirms...but wait ooo, hope it won't turn to be a hype wedding?
celebrity marriages are not worth the drama most times
Anywayz, on another note....Genevieve!!....Rita Dominic!!! come and see ooohh
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by InfernoNig(m): 3:25pm
Please who is the guy
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by MillionDollars: 3:26pm
IamJix:Show ur picture
1 Like
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by KingTrollMan: 3:26pm
I congratulate her as well. She is getting old thanks to make up that make her look younger. I wish the old lady luck
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by shoelotng(m): 3:27pm
But why this Laura mouth sharp like this? Person wey get ring sef de low key! Naso them go allow village people easy access again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by ofuonyebi: 3:27pm
all these kind of artiste marriage na wahala..
how i wish this two will take the meaning serious..
let keep our fingers crossed..
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by sonnie10: 3:28pm
Congrats
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by jayson87: 3:28pm
She's always getting engaged. The 3rd time and we counting, yet no marriage and her mates have their wards writing Junior Waec now
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Divay22(f): 3:29pm
Welcome ma
I can na congratulate her.
Congratulations Aunty Linda
|Re: Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement by SeniorZato(m): 3:29pm
I don't know her so please can you move this post to the back page?
