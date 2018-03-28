₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,152 members, 4,159,144 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 03:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft (2110 Views)
Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address / 8 States With Highest Numbers Of Radio Stations / The Increasing Rate Of Radio Stations In Nigeria. Advantage Or Disadvantage? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Samsimple(m): 2:38pm
Ugandan authorities have shut down 23 radio stations for “promoting witchcraft’’ and trying to con people out of money .
The stations ’ licencses were suspended after they had guests on air who claimed they could heal diseases like HIV , Pamela Ankunda, the Uganda Communications Commission spokesperson , told dpa on Wednesday.
“The radios have been promoting witchcraft . People claimed on these radios to cure diseases like AIDS and cancer , ’’ she said .
“ These people have been fraudulently getting money from the public, ’’ she added.
“Their operations and licences have been suspended until they are able to assure the commission through writing that they will abide by the minimum broadcasting standards, ’’ Ankunda said .
She said that Uganda has 292 radio stations , mostly privately - owned .
It is not uncommon for various religious leaders , self -proclaimed prophets and traditional healers in Africa to claim being able to cure HIV and other incurable diseases.
SOURCE>> http://punchng.com/govt-shuts-23-radio-stations-for-promoting-witchcraft/
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Blackfire(m): 2:46pm
If it happens i am the first to comment on this thread i will slap myself
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Samusu(m): 2:46pm
Very nice move.
Seconded wallahi
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Samusu(m): 2:47pm
Blackfire:GLO being wan fhuck yhu up abi. Cos na them make yhu overtake me Allah
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by cutefergiee(m): 2:52pm
I weak
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 2:52pm
Typical African backward mentality......
why not engage these traditional healers and ask them to show proof that they can cure AIDS and HIV....
Just like the shithole called Nigeria.
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Macnnoli4(m): 2:52pm
Government with sense
4 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by ElFabchuks(m): 2:52pm
Witchcraft,Scam and African countries.. 5,6&7
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Iyajelili(f): 2:53pm
Wetin kon remain for uganda again
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by AFONJAPIG(f): 2:53pm
Africa is indeed in stone age... does it mean colonial masters took away our brains before they left buhari must be stupid
4 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by engrkaz(m): 2:53pm
Awon omo art students...
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by shakyum: 2:53pm
this one weak me
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Mak4web(m): 2:54pm
m
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Chidexter(m): 2:54pm
Samething Ghana ought to do. Many Ghanaian stations promote witchcraft and fraud. Especially those nana egwado and nana egwede programs. It's annoying
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Tracypacy: 2:54pm
Distinguished citizens, kindly lend me your ears for a few minutes. This won’t take long.
From recently concluded joint investigations with the authorities, we have found without an iota of doubt that cab drivers (Uber, Taxify, Yellow Cab etc) Are now colluding with SARS.
Be mindful of the kind of calls you receive when you are in these services. Some of them are informants and they make you a target of these authority backed men of the underworld (SARS). The cases we have been receiving in relation to this have been very disturbing. There’s been situations where people receive calls on payment & in a very short time the vehicle is double crossed with SARS asking about the exact sums and demanding a cut. Please be discreet & be very careful when in these cabs.
Also ladies, I beg of you, knowing fully well how difficult things may get. Don’t seek help from people you met online. Anyone telling you they have a friend somewhere willing to set you up in business just for sending him nudes, doesn’t mean well for you.
Once you allow your need and their lying tongue push you to do the despicable, you will be ensnared in the convoluted web of blackmail. They will become friends with your closest friends and threaten to post your nudes tagging your friends & families unless you do as they say.
Be careful out there. The world around you is changing. Talk to your friends and families. This can happen to anyone and it is very difficult to investigate because most victims are too ashamed to make a case or come forward. Things are happening out there....End Of Celestial Admonition....
NB: Anyone posting the nudes of another is mostly a blackmailer. Help us get them apprehended. Report such handles and Facebook account. Don’t encourage this dastardly act. Women are the heart and soul of Africa, don’t ruin them emotionally with irresponsible use of social media.
Share this across platforms. Educate everyone in your network. Share on WhatsApp. Help our youth the truth to know.
For the blackmailers, note that your days are numbered. We have all the information necessary to carry out a robust track. Please post the nudes of the lady in question and be our guest. We are waiting.
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by tollytexy(m): 2:54pm
Lol if to say the witches dey share money and not causing any harm. dem no go close am down
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Guidette(f): 2:55pm
But there truly is a cure for HIV/AIDs and cancers. Check out Dr. Sebi...
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by tollytexy(m): 2:56pm
Guidette:Lol cure yours first
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by visijo(m): 2:56pm
Nice move
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Britishcoins: 2:57pm
Well, witchcraft always works for those who believe in them, I went to one Babalowo house to install a plasma TV set he bought from my shop, I saw many fetish objects, he was thinking that may be I would become afraid but I became a tourist by force, see how I was posing pictures with this objects.
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by helinues: 2:59pm
Blackfire:
Receive E-Slap
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Dimejimichael(m): 3:05pm
Britishcoins:
Come and pose with the real objects here in Ijebu igbo Ogun State..
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by mikeslim(m): 3:09pm
African political leaders and backwardness. They don't want to allow African religion to flourish because they won't be able to steal as the gods will strike them dead and their families.
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Hector09: 3:15pm
When it comes to religion and witchcraft africans are always on the first seat thats why we remains backward
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by Xisnin(m): 3:17pm
Guidette:
Not found guilty of practicing medicine without license, it doesn't mean any of his
claim is correct.
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by ceeroh(m): 3:20pm
f
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by gypsey(m): 3:26pm
i have also been told that i am a witch by voodoo priests. i answered, does this mean i can walk into Barclays Bank and pickup 3 Bundles of £2 Notes and work out without the security camera and bank staffs noticing? i didn't get any reply.
|Re: Ugandan Authorities Shuts 23 Radio Stations For Promoting Witchcraft by HORLADSTAR(m): 3:38pm
Their problem
(0) (Reply)
Inner Vision Singing Group / Shank's Julie. / New Music: Chinko - Ekun
Viewing this topic: Basiljoe, Vidamia(m), georgeakins, SureDan001(m), walcut(m), adedoyfe(m), AZUH, oluwamitomisin, sugarbeesmith(m), Bishop4real, gafadove(m), donmarshia(m), kokosin, Habayomie(m), id2010(m), slickycee and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13